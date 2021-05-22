Proyectos cierro perimetral Santiago +56941055309

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Listado de Documentos: 1.- Listado de documentos 2.- Oficio conductor 3.- Formulario único de solicitud MINVU 4.- Fotocopi...
SOLICITUD DE PERMISO DE OBRA MENOR ANT: No considera MAT: Ingreso expediente A: SR. JULIO DOMINGO VENTURA BECERRA, DIRECTO...
DECLARA BAJO SU RESPONSABILIDAD QUE SE ENCUENTRA INSCRITO A FOJAS Nº SI NO DE FECHA ANTE EL NOTARIO SR (A) SOLICITUD DE PE...
N° SI NO 8.- años. DOM DOM 5.- REVISOR INDEPENDIENTE CUENTA CON INFORME FAVORABLE REVISOR INDEPENDIENTE SI NO Fecha NOMBRE...
NOTA ( PARA SITUACIONES ESPECIALES ) COMPROBANTE DE INGRESO S.O.M.-5.1.4./6.2.9. MONTO CONSIGNADO AL INGRESO $ GIM Nº FEC...
Fecha de Emisión: 26 de Noviembre de 2020 CERTIFICADO DE AVALÚO FISCAL Avalúos en pesos del SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DE 2020 Comun...
DECLARACION ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA (Artículo 5.2.6 de la Ordenanza General de Urbanismo y Construcciones) Yo, JUAN LUIS ME...
1.- DIRECCION DE LA PROPIEDAD REVOQUE A CEMENTO REVESTIMIENTOS INTERIORES BAÑO Y COCINA REVOQUE A CEMENTO VINÍLICO OTROS (...
TUBERIAS PVC OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) POLIESTIRENO EXPANDIDO COLCHONETA LANA MINERAL NO TIENE COLECTOR PUBLICO FOSA SÉPTICA POZ...
  1. 1. Listado de Documentos: 1.- Listado de documentos 2.- Oficio conductor 3.- Formulario único de solicitud MINVU 4.- Fotocopia C.I.P. 5.- Avalúo fiscal 6.- Fotocopia Escritura 7.- Patente profesional 8.- Especificaciones técnicas resumidas (3 copias) 9.- Declaración arquitecto proyectista 10.- Planimetrías (3 copias) CECILIA ARAYA MIRALLES JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ PROPIETARIO ARQUITECTO ICA 10867 Santiago, Mayo de 2021 Adjunta: Expediente
  2. 2. SOLICITUD DE PERMISO DE OBRA MENOR ANT: No considera MAT: Ingreso expediente A: SR. JULIO DOMINGO VENTURA BECERRA, DIRECTOR DE OBRAS DE: CECILIA ARAYA MIRALLES PROPIETARIO JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO Estimado Sr. Julio Domingo Ventura Becerra Director de Obras Ilustre Municipalidad de Vina del Mar Mediante la presente, hacemos entrega a usted -y su equipo- de los documentos atingentes a Permiso de Obra Menor. Este correspondiente a ejecución de cierre perimetral en lote ubicado CALLE DOS 390 VILLA DULCE NORTE, Comuna de VIÑA DEL MAR. Sin otro particular, de antemano agradeciendo el valor de su tiempo y alta labor, les saludan cordialmente: CECILIA ARAYA MIRALLES JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ PROPIETARIO ARQUITECTO ICA 10867 Santiago, Mayo de 2021 Adjunta: Expediente
  3. 3. DECLARA BAJO SU RESPONSABILIDAD QUE SE ENCUENTRA INSCRITO A FOJAS Nº SI NO DE FECHA ANTE EL NOTARIO SR (A) SOLICITUD DE PERMISO DE OBRA MENOR AMPLIACION MENOR A 100 M2 MODIFICACION ART. 6.2.9. O.G.U.C. sin alterar estructura DIRECCION DE OBRAS - I. MUNICIPALIDAD DE : NUMERO SOLICITUD DE FECHA Fecha de Ingreso * A LLENAR POR LA LA D.O.M. URBANO 1.- DIRECCION DE LA PROPIEDAD RURAL CERTIFICADO DE INFORMACIONES PREVIAS NÚMERO CALLE o CAMINO NUMERO ROLSII MANZANA LOTE LOTEO O LOCALIDAD PLANO DE LOTEO Nº 2.- DECLARACIÓN JURADA CÉDULA DE NOMBRE IDENTIDAD Nº SER PROPIETARIO (O REPRESENTANTE LEGAL DEL PROPIETARIO) DEL BIEN RAIZ UBICADO EN CALLE/ /AVENIDA/CAMINO NUMERO: ROL DE AVALUO Nº DE LA COMUNA DE AÑO DEL REGISTRO DE PROPIEDAD DEL CONSERVADOR DE BIENES RAÍCES DE EN EL CUAL SE EMPLAZA EL PROYECTO PARA EL QUE SE PRESENTA ESTA SOLICITUD. ADJUNTA PLANO TOPOGRÁFICO(*)Art. 1.4.8. OGUC : DENOMINADO: ELABORADO POR : DE PROFESIÓN: NOTA: DE EXISTIR DOS O MÁS PROPIETARIOS, Y/O DOS O MÁS BIENES RAÍCES SE DEBERÁ ACOMPAÑAR HOJA ADJUNTA CON LOS DATOS Y FIRMAS CORRESPONDIENTE (*) SOLO EN LA EVENTUALIDAD QUE SE ACOMPAÑE DICHO PLANO. 3.- DATOS DEL PROPIETARIO NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL R.U.T. FIRMA DEL PROPIETARIO PERSONA NATURAL O REPRESENTANTE LEGAL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL R.U.T. DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº COMUNA E-MAIL TELEFONO FAX PERSONERIA DEL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL SE ACREDITA MEDIANTE Y REDUCIDA A ESCRITURA PUBLICA CON FECHA 4.- ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL DE LA EMPRESA (cuando corresponda) R.U.T. FIRMA NOMBRE ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA R.U.T. DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº COMUNA E-MAIL TELEFONO FAX PATENTE PROFESIONAL N° FORMULARIO 1.1 (S.O.M. - 5.1.4./6.2.9.) 1/3 ✔ ✔ ✔ VIÑA DEL MAR REGION DE VALPARAISO 1271/2003 10-Dec-03 CALLE DOS 390 2037-11 ** *** VILLA DULCE NORTE *** CECILIA DEL TRÁNSITO ARAYA MIRALLES 6.216.807-2 CALLE DOS 390 2037-11 VIÑA DEL MAR 5812 v 7935 2003 VIÑA DEL MAR *** *** *** CECILIA DEL TRÁNSITO ARAYA MIRALLES 6.216.807-2 *** *** CALLE DOS 390 VIÑA DEL MAR mpederne@hotmail.com 9 - 9640 3309 9 - 9640 3309 *** *** *** JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ 15069551-1 JOSÉ MIGUEL CARRERA 1861 VIÑA DEL MAR MENARES7@GMAIL.COM +56941055309 +56941055309 PRO 207 REGION:
  4. 4. N° SI NO 8.- años. DOM DOM 5.- REVISOR INDEPENDIENTE CUENTA CON INFORME FAVORABLE REVISOR INDEPENDIENTE SI NO Fecha NOMBRE REVISOR INDEPENDIENTE R.U.T. E-MAIL TELEFONO / FAX CATEGORIA REGISTRO 6.- ANTECEDENTES DE PERMISOS Y RECEPCIONES ANTERIORES PERMISO PRIMITIVO N° FECHA SUPERFICIE m2 MODIFICACIONES Y AMPLIACIONES N° FECHA SUPERFICIE m2 RECEPCIÓN N° FECHA SUPERFICIE m2 7.- CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PROYECTO (PARA PROYECTOS DE EDIFICACIÓN) DESTINO PRINCIPAL DE LA EDIFICACIÓN SUP. TOTAL EXISTENTE SUP. TOTAL PROYECTADA N° PISOS SOBRE N.N.T. PROYECTADO OCUPADO OCUPADO SUPERFICIE TOTAL TERRENO COEF. CONSTRUCTIBILIDAD COEF. DE OCUPACION DE SUELO AUTORIZACIONES ESPECIALES Art. 121 LGUC Art.122 LGUC Art.123 LGUC Art.124 LGUC Ley 19.537 Otro PROYECTADO EDIFICIOS DE USO PÚBLICO SI NO EDIFICIO DECLARADO MONUMENTO NACIONAL O SEÑALADO COMO INMUEBLE O ZONA DE CONSERVACIÓN HISTÓRICA POR EL IPT. PLAZO SOLICITADO (EN CASO DE ARTÍCULOS 121, 122, 123 ó 124 DE LA LGUC) Se solicita que el permiso tenga una vigencia de 9.- ANTECEDENTES QUE SE ADJUNTAN (ART. 5.1.4./1.4.2./1.2.1. O.G.U.C.) Fotocopia Certificado de Informaciones Previas vigente Fotocopia de Patente al día del o los Profesional (es)Competente(s). Declaración Simple del Profesional Competente, según corresponda Croquis de ubicación o croquis de emplazamiento, a escala. Informe del Revisor Independiente ( si concurre ) Plano a escala y cuadro de superficie, cuando corresponda. Certificado de inscripción Revisor Independiente, cuando corresponda. Especificaciones Técnicas resumidas, cuando corresponda. DEBERÁ ACOMPAÑARSE AL MOMENTO DE LA SOLICITUD, UNA COPIA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS Y PLANOS. UNA VEZ AUTORIZADO EL PAGO DE DERECHOS DEBERÁ ACOMPAÑARSE UNA SEGUNDA COPIA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS Y PLANOS 10.- MONTO A CONSIGNAR AL INGRESO ( A LLENAR POR LA D.O.M.) PRESUPUESTO DE LA OBRA $ Monto Total Derechos Municipales $ PORCENTAJE A CONSIGNAR % Monto $ GIRO INGRESO MUNICIPAL N° De Fecha NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL DE LA EMPRESA CONSTRUCTORA * R.U.T. FIRMA NOMBRE DEL CONSTRUCTOR * R.U.T. DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº COMUNA E-MAIL TELEFONO FAX PATENTE PROFESIONAL N° * Profesional que podrá individualizarse hasta antes del inicio de las obras. FORMULARIO 1.1 (S.O.M. - 5.1.4./6.2.9.) 2/3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ PERMISO DE OBRAS R67-2002-000498 12-Apr-2002 90.16 M2 PERMISO DE OBRAS R67-2002-000498 12-Apr-2002 90.16 M2 CERCO PERIMETRAL 90.16 0.00 NO APLICA 320,23 m2 100% 27% 0% 60% 19% 0%
  5. 5. NOTA ( PARA SITUACIONES ESPECIALES ) COMPROBANTE DE INGRESO S.O.M.-5.1.4./6.2.9. MONTO CONSIGNADO AL INGRESO $ GIM Nº FECHA CALLE o CAMINO NÚMERO NUMERO SOLICITUD NOMBRE Y FIRMA FUNCIONARIO DOM TIMBRE D.O.M. DIRECCION DE OBRAS - I. MUNICIPALIDAD DE : Fecha de Ingreso FORMULARIO 1.1 (S.O.M. - 5.1.4./6.2.9.) 3/3 IMPRIMIR EL PROYECTO ES DE CIERRO PERIMETRAL DE TIPO REJA METÁLICA. NO ENCIERRA SUPERFICIE EN METROS CUADRADOS. SON METROS LINEALES DE REJA SOBRE LOS EJES DE DESLINDE HACIA LA CALLE. VIÑA DEL MAR CALLE DOS 390
  6. 6. Fecha de Emisión: 26 de Noviembre de 2020 CERTIFICADO DE AVALÚO FISCAL Avalúos en pesos del SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DE 2020 Comuna : VINA DEL MAR Número de Rol de Avalúo : 02037 − 00011 Dirección o Nombre del bien raíz : AMP V D NTE CALLE DOS 390 AMP V DULCE Destino del bien raíz : HABITACIONAL AVALÚO TOTAL : $ 68.057.036 AVALÚO EXENTO DE IMPUESTO : $ 35.484.530 AVALÚO AFECTO A IMPUESTO : $ 32.572.506 El avalúo que se certifica ha sido determinado según el procedimiento de tasación fiscal para el cálculo del impuesto territorial, de acuerdo a la legislación vigente, y por tanto no corresponde a una tasación comercial de la propiedad. Por Orden del Director CERTIFICADO GRATUITO 1/1
  7. 7. DECLARACION ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA (Artículo 5.2.6 de la Ordenanza General de Urbanismo y Construcciones) Yo, JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRÍGUEZ, cedula de identidad nacional RUT: 15.069.551-1 Arquitecto Proyectista de CIERRE PERIMETRAL, ubicado en CALLE DOS 390, VILLA DULCE NORTE, Comuna de VIÑA DEL MAR. declaro: 1.- Que el proyecto afecto a la presente Solicitud de Permiso de Obra menor, será construido en conformidad al PERMISO DE EDIFICACIÓN, y sin considerar modificación al permiso de obras original de la vivienda. 2.- Que no encierra superficie en m2 y se ajusta a las materialidades y consideraciones señaladas en sus especificaciones técnicas resumidas. 3.- Que da cumplimiento a las normas de la Ley General de Urbanismo y Construcciones y de la Ordenanza General de Urbanismo y Construcciones en todas las etapas de ejecución. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRÍGUEZ ARQUITECTO U.T.F.S.M. Santiago, Mayo de 2021
  8. 8. 1.- DIRECCION DE LA PROPIEDAD REVOQUE A CEMENTO REVESTIMIENTOS INTERIORES BAÑO Y COCINA REVOQUE A CEMENTO VINÍLICO OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) PLANCHA YESO CARTON PLANCHA FIBROCEMENTO PLANCHA MADERA ENTABLADO NO TIENE PLANCHA FIBROCEMENTO AZULEJO CIELOS OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) MADERA AGLOMERADA ENTABLADO LADRILLO EN PANDERETA PERFILERÍA METÁLICA ESTRUCTURA DE MUROS METALICA- ACERO ALBAÑILERÍA REFORZADA O ARMADA REVESTIMIENTOS EXTERIORES ACERO GALVANIZADO LISO EMBALLETADO TEJUELA ACERO GRAVILLADA OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) MADERA HORMIGON ARMADO SISTEMA PREFABRICADO ADOBE OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) ENVIGADO MADERA ESTRUCTURA DE ENTREPISO METALICA- ACERO ENVIGADO MADERA LOSA HORMIGON ARMADO SISTEMA PREFABRICADO REVESTIMIENTOS INTERIORES PLANCHA FIBROCEMENTO PLANCHA YESO CARTÓN FUNDACIONES FUNDACION CORRIDA DE HORMIGON PILOTES DE MADERA POYOS DE HORMIGON REVOQUE A CEMENTO PLANCHA FIBROCEMENTO PLANCHA ACERO GALVANIZADO CERCHA METÁLICA- ACERO ENVIGADO DE ACERO CERCHA MADERA ENTABLADO OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) CERÁMICOS OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICAS RESUMIDAS CUBIERTA FIBROCEMENTO EN PLANCHA ONDA FIBROCEMENTO EN TEJUELAS TEJA CEMENTO O ARCILLA TEJUELAS DE MADERA ACERO GALVANIZADO ESTRUCTURA CERCOS INTERIORES MADERA ESTRUCTURA DE CUBIERTA 15.069.551-1 DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº JM CARRERA 1861 - B VINA DEL MAR COMUNA 4.- ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL DE LA EMPRESA (cuando corresponda) R.U.T. FIRMA *** *** NOMBRE ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA R.U.T. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ CECILIA DEL TRÁNSITO ARAYA MIRALLES 6.216.807-2 PERSONA NATURAL O REPRESENTANTE LEGAL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL R.U.T. *** *** R.U.T. FIRMA DEL PROPIETARIO *** *** VILLA DULCE NORTE *** CALLE o CAMINO NUMERO ROLSII CALLE DOS 390 2037-11 MANZANA LOTE LOTEO O LOCALIDAD PLANO DE LOTEO Nº 3.- DATOS DEL PROPIETARIO NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICAS RESUMIDAS SOLICITUD DE PERMISO DE OBRA MENOR PATENTE PROFESIONAL N° PRO 207
  9. 9. TUBERIAS PVC OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) POLIESTIRENO EXPANDIDO COLCHONETA LANA MINERAL NO TIENE COLECTOR PUBLICO FOSA SÉPTICA POZO NEGRO TUBERÍA PVC TUBERÍA CEMENTO AFINADO DE CEMENTO ALFOMBRA PELO O BOUCLÉ CAÑERIAS DE COBRE GRIFERÍA CORRIENTE GRIFERÍA ESPECIAL OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) COLCHONETA LANA MINERAL NO TIENE PAVIMENTOS (INDICAR % APROXIMADO) METÁLICAS OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) RED DE AGUA POTABLE INSTALACIONES AGUA POTABLE CAÑERÍAS PVC OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) ARTEFACTOS ESPECIALES OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) ARTEFACTOS SANITARIOS SISTEMA RED PUBLICA SISTEMA INDIVIDUAL DE PUNTERA INSTALACIONES ALCANTARILLADO SISTEMA INDIVIDUAL DE POZO O NORIA ECONÓMICOS INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS ESPECIALES INSTALACIÓN DE GAS CANALIZACIÓN PVC EMBUTIDO CANALIZACIÓN PVC A LA VISTA SIN CANALIZACIÓN ARTEFACTOS ECONÓMICOS CONEXIÓN A RED PUBLICA SISTEMA INDIVIDUAL NO TIENE OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) CORRIENTES AISLACIÓN EN TECHUMBRE POLIESTIRENO EXPANDIDO AISLACIÓN EN MUROS PERIMETRALES CUBREPISO ENTABLADO PLÁSTICOS- VINÍLICOS PARQUET OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) BALDOSÍN CERÁMICO NO TIENE OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) OTROS (ESPECIFICAR) CERÁMICO VENTANAS PERFILERIA DE ALUMINIO PERFILERÍA DE ACERO MADERA PVC PUERTAS ATABLERADAS TERCIADAS CHOLGUAN RESISTENCIA AL FUEGO MUROS CORTAFUEGO MUROS ZONA VERTICAL ELEMENTOS SOPORTE MUROS CAJA ASCENSORES MUROS DIVISORIOS UNIDADES TECHUMBRE CIELO FALSO ELEMENTOS SOPORTE HORIZONTAL TABIQUES Y MUROS NO SOPORTANTES ESCALERAS PORCENTAJE VIDRIADO MAX IMO 40% VIDRIO MONOLITICO MAX IMO 60% - 80 % DOBLE VIDRIADO HERMETICO

