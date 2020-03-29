Ca1 00 generalidades presentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNICACIÓN ARQUITECTONICA “Sólo puede conocerse aquello que se dibuja bien. Leonardo Da Vinci 1
OBJETIVOS DE LA ASIGNATURA General: • Obtener el conocimiento necesario para la correcta aplicación de los métodos y proce...
UNIDAD CONTENDIO I Introducción al dibujo arquitectónico II Técnicas, proceso y simbologías del dibujo arquitectónico ESQU...
REGLAS DE CONVIVENCIA/ NORMATIVAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO • Durante las clases presenciales los/las estudiantes(as) deberán cump...
REGLAMENTO ESTUDIATIL
LISTA DE MATERIALES MATERIALES A UTILIZAR : No MATERIAL CANTIDAD 1 Regla T 32"-38" (0.80 m- 1.00m) 1 2 Escuadras 30°, 60° ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA 1.Ching, Frank. (1999) Manual del dibujo Arquitectónico.Mèxico DF: Ediciones Gustavo Gili 2. Brito, Arturo; M...
Esquema de contenidos

  1. 1. COMUNICACIÓN ARQUITECTONICA “Sólo puede conocerse aquello que se dibuja bien. Leonardo Da Vinci 1
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DE LA ASIGNATURA General: • Obtener el conocimiento necesario para la correcta aplicación de los métodos y procedimientos del lenguaje gráfico. • Aplicar las normativas, procedimientos y técnicas del dibujo arquitectónico, a través del uso de instrumentos y materiales de dibujo para la elaboración de un set de planos arquitectónicos básicos. Específicos: • Adoptar las disposiciones metodológicas, normativas y académicas para la realización y entrega de las distintas láminas de dibujo de un proyecto arquitectónico.
  3. 3. UNIDAD CONTENDIO I Introducción al dibujo arquitectónico II Técnicas, proceso y simbologías del dibujo arquitectónico ESQUEMA DE CONTENIDO
  4. 4. REGLAS DE CONVIVENCIA/ NORMATIVAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO • Durante las clases presenciales los/las estudiantes(as) deberán cumplir con las siguientes normas: • Asistir puntualmente a clases y evaluaciones. Es una falta, mantener reiteradamente impuntualidad a clase. Ver Art. 36 del RAE*. • Asistir a clases de manera regular: como mínimo al 80% del total de las sesiones impartidas en el período. El estudiante con 20% de . • Cumplir con las horas de autoestudio. • Respetar el desarrollo de las clases y el ejercicio del derecho que tienen los demás a la libre expresión de sus ideas. • Mantener la limpieza y el orden en los talleres. • Participar de manera constructiva en las clases, realizar análisis crítico a los proyectos realizados por los/las estudiantes. • Entregar las asignaciones en tiempo y forma, según las especificaciones de los docentes. • Será motivo de pérdida de calificación para el estudiante, el fraude en asignaciones, exámenes o trabajos de cursos.
  5. 5. REGLAMENTO ESTUDIATIL
  6. 6. REGLAMENTO ESTUDIANTIL
  7. 7. LISTA DE MATERIALES MATERIALES A UTILIZAR : No MATERIAL CANTIDAD 1 Regla T 32"-38" (0.80 m- 1.00m) 1 2 Escuadras 30°, 60° y 45° (sin bisel) 2 3 Escobilla 1 4 Escalímetro (ESC: 1:75, 1:50, 1:100, 1:20,1:125, 1:250) 1 5 Papel Bond. Formato 11 x 17 Necesarios 6 Cartulina , 1 Pliego 2 7 Borrador de Leche. De lápiz y de Barra 1 C/U 8 Lápiz Graduado o Portaminas(Minas: 3H, 2H,H, HB,F,B,2B,3B,4B) 1 C/U 9 Compas de precisión 1 10 Masking tape 1 11 Borrador en polvo 1 12 Plantillas de: círculos, óvalos 1C/U 13 Curvas Francesas (opcional) 1 Juego 14 Plantilla metálica para borrar 1 15 Transportador 1 16 Lanilla para limpieza 1 17 Portaplanos opcional
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA 1.Ching, Frank. (1999) Manual del dibujo Arquitectónico.Mèxico DF: Ediciones Gustavo Gili 2. Brito, Arturo; Marrero Carlos y Zayas, Alberto.(1988) Fundamento para el dibujo de planos de ejecución (1988). Editorial Pueblo y Educación. Cuba. 59 pp.

