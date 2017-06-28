Mixed Reality in Industry - The ‘Nice to Have’ or ‘Need to Have’ conversation Ivan O’Connor – Head of IoT www.actionpoint....
Any sufficiently advanced Technology is Indistinguishable from magic. Arthur C. Clarke
• IT Managed Services & Custom Software Development • 80+ Employees • National & International Presence • Award Winning • ...
Mixed Reality Expereince
Spatial Mapping / Visual Tessellation
• Holographic Smart Stacks • Limitless Personalised HMI’s • Training - On and Off The Job Status: Up 6hrs Cycle Time: 93.6...
• Hands Free operations and visual quality inspections • Remote Commissioning and Expert Support • Training Mixed Reality ...
• “X-Ray Vision” • Early Intervention Build Check/Rework Reduction • Site Inspections • Remote Commissioning Support Mixed...
Mixed Reality in Construction “BAM has carried out the first test of the Microsoft HoloLens at PingProperties’ Trappenburc...
Practical Limitations • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) • Field Of View • Lighting Not Always Well Interpreted • Busy ...
Action Point's Idea Factory is a process that enables you to discover Reality and to turn your Holographic concept into re...
  1. 1. Mixed Reality in Industry - The ‘Nice to Have’ or ‘Need to Have’ conversation Ivan O’Connor – Head of IoT www.actionpoint.ie@ActionPointTech
  2. 2. Any sufficiently advanced Technology is Indistinguishable from magic. Arthur C. Clarke
  3. 3. • IT Managed Services & Custom Software Development • 80+ Employees • National & International Presence • Award Winning • IOT Specialisation About Action Point Partner of The Year 2016
  4. 4. Mixed Reality Expereince
  5. 5. @mesch13
  6. 6. @mesch13
  7. 7. Spatial Mapping / Visual Tessellation
  8. 8. But WHAT Did The Romans Do For Us? Mixed Reality in Industry - The ‘Nice to Have’ or ‘Need to Have’ conversation
  9. 9. • Holographic Smart Stacks • Limitless Personalised HMI’s • Training - On and Off The Job Status: Up 6hrs Cycle Time: 93.65sec Detractors: 4 Status: Up 6hrs Cycle Time: 93.65sec Quality: 4 Status: Up 6hrs Cycle Time: 93.65sec Quality: 4 Critical Failure 00:04:23 Mixed Reality in Industry
  10. 10. • Hands Free operations and visual quality inspections • Remote Commissioning and Expert Support • Training Mixed Reality in Industry
  11. 11. • “X-Ray Vision” • Early Intervention Build Check/Rework Reduction • Site Inspections • Remote Commissioning Support Mixed Reality in Construction
  12. 12. Mixed Reality in Construction “BAM has carried out the first test of the Microsoft HoloLens at PingProperties’ Trappenburch sustainable redevelopment site in Utrecht, The Netherlands.” Reference bam.co.uk
  13. 13. Practical Limitations • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) • Field Of View • Lighting Not Always Well Interpreted • Busy / Similar Spaces • Configuring New Spaces
  14. 14. Action Point's Idea Factory is a process that enables you to discover Reality and to turn your Holographic concept into reality. We will explore with you the value of Microsoft HoloLens development for your business. Our team will bring you all the way from initial project conceptualisation to deploying the resulting Proof of Concept onto your very own HoloLens. Action Point’s IDEA Factory
  15. 15. ‘Nice to Have’ or ‘Need to Have’? Remember this is Magic 1.0 www.actionpoint.ie@ActionPointTech
  16. 16. @ActionPointTech actionpoint.ie/hololens Ivan O’Connor, Head of IoT ioconnor@actionpoint.ie www.actionpoint.ie@ActionPointTech

