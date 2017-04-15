Upt conference full paper

“Albanian consumers’ behavior towards online shopping and its reliability to them.” Dr. Irma SHYLE, Polytechnic University...
  1. 1. “Albanian consumers’ behavior towards online shopping and its reliability to them.” Dr. Irma SHYLE, Polytechnic University of Tirana, Department of Production and Management, email: irmitash@yahoo.com Amanda ÇELA1 ; Ardit GABILI1 ; Armelindo GRYKA1 ; Besar RRUSTEMAJ1 . Abstract Since early 1990s, tremendous growth of e‐commerce has transformed the world retail infrastructure rapidly. Although the Internet burst between 2000 and 2002 which slowed down the rage in the financial market, the Internet infrastructure continues to grow and becomes an integral part of market strategic portfolio for many organizations. In order to be successful in the Internet niche, many retailers engage in business model reengineering to keep up with changes in how customers acquire goods and services. Online shopping is the process of buying goods and services from merchants who sell on the Internet. Since the emergence of the World Wide Web, merchants have sought to sell their products to people who surf the Internet. Shoppers can visit web stores from the comfort of their homes and shop as they sit in front of the computer. Many people choose to conduct shopping online because of the convenience. For example, when a person shops at a brick-and-mortar store, she has to drive to the store, find a parking place, and walk throughout the store until she locates the products she needs. After finding the items she wants to purchase, she may often need to stand in long lines at the cash register. Despite the convenience of online shopping, not everyone chooses to purchase items and services online. Some people like the idea of physically going to a store and experiencing the shopping process. They like to touch the merchandise, try on clothing, and be around other people. Online shopping doesn't permit shoppers to touch products or have any social interaction. It also doesn't allow them to take the merchandise home the same day they buy it. The purpose of this paper is to study the receptivity of Albanian consumers about this innovative way of doing shopping and its reliability to them. 1 Student, Master of Science in Engineering Managerial, Polytechnic University of Tirana, Mechanical Engineering Faculty. 1 1 1
  2. 2. Keywords: shopping cart software, E-commerce payment system, auction, free shipping, cyber crime 1. Introduction In online marketing, a shopping cart is a piece of e-commerce software on a web server that allows visitors to an Internet site to select items for eventual purchase, analogous to the American English term "shopping cart." In British English, it is generally known as a shopping basket, almost exclusively shortened on websites to "basket." The software allows online shopping customers to accumulate a list of items for purchase, described metaphorically as “placing items in the shopping cart” or “add to cart.” Upon checkout, the software typically calculates a total for the order, including shipping and handling (i.e., postage and packing) charges and the associated taxes, as applicable. An e-commerce payment system facilitates the acceptance of electronic payment for online transactions. Also known as a sample of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), e-commerce payment systems have become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet- based shopping and banking. Over the years, credit cards have become one of the most common forms of payment for e-commerce transactions. There are still a large number of countries such as China, India and Pakistan that have some problems to overcome in regard to credit card security. In the meantime, the use of smartcards has become extremely popular. A Smartcard is similar to a credit card; however it contains an embedded 8-bit microprocessor and uses electronic cash which transfers from the consumers’ card to the sellers’ device. A popular smartcard initiative is the VISA Smartcard. Using the VISA Smartcard you can transfer electronic cash to your card from your bank account, and you can then use your card at various retailers and on the internet. There are companies that enable financial transactions to transpire over the internet, such as PayPal. Many of the mediaries permit consumers to establish an account quickly, and to transfer funds into their on-line accounts from a traditional bank account (typically via ACH transactions), and vice versa, after verification of the consumer's identity and authority to access such bank accounts. Also, the larger mediaries further allow transactions to and from credit card accounts, although such credit card transactions are usually assessed a fee (either to the recipient or the sender) to recoup the transaction fees charged to the mediary. An auction is a process of buying and selling goods or services by offering them up for bid, taking bids, and then selling the item to the highest bidder. In economic theory, an auction may refer to any mechanism or set of trading rules for exchange. Free shipping is a marketing tactic used primarily by online vendors and mail-order catalogs as a sales strategy to attract customers. When you buy an item from the internet, then that product
  3. 3. needs to be sent to your location; this is called "shipping". To ship a product fees need to be paid. If a seller online states "Free shipping" then he means that there will be no extra shipping charges included in the price. The price that is mentioned for an article is the final price that you will be paying for it. You could use Free Shipping to attract customers to buy your products but many online buyers do not want to think about all the steps involved in buying a product. They just want to pay and receive what they have ordered. You can include the shipping costs in your total product price, in this way shipping costs are covered on your side and the customer has a clean buy without much fuss. Computer crime, or cybercrime, is any crime that involves a computer and a network.The computer may have been used in the commission of a crime, or it may be the target. Netcrime is criminal exploitation of the Internet, inherently a cybercrime. Dr. Debarati Halder and Dr. K. Jaishankar (2011) define Cybercrimes as: "Offences that are committed against individuals or groups of individuals with a criminal motive to intentionally harm the reputation of the victim or cause physical or mental harm, or loss, to the victim directly or indirectly, using modern telecommunication networks such as Internet (Chat rooms, emails, notice boards and groups) and mobile phones (SMS/MMS)".Such crimes may threaten a nation’s security and financial health. A report (sponsored by McAfee) estimates the annual damage to the global economy at $445 billion; however, a Microsoft report shows that such survey-based estimates are "hopelessly flawed" and exaggerate the true losses by orders of magnitude. Approximately $1.5 billion was lost in 2012 to online credit and debit card fraud in the US. Some useful advices to avoid such problems: a. Make sure the site is legitimate b. Protect your personal information c. Use safe payment options d. Keep a paper trail e. Turn your computer off when you’re finished shopping f. Be wary of emails requesting information 2. Metodology We will attempt to find (1) the main factors that influence the online consumers when making an online purchase and (2) the main factors that influence consumers not to use internet for any kind of online purchase. In order to broaden our own understanding of the subject we conducted our initial research in literature on consumer behavior and e-commerce. We reviewed studies that had similar aims and paid particular attention to their results.
  4. 4. For our own research we decided that the most appropriate approach would be an online questionnaire. Primary data for our research was collected through the questionnaire. This was the only method to be able to approach the topic and be able to collect the answers in a satisfactory manner. In our research the primary data is mainly concerned with analyzing the respondent in order to later on classify the respondent. Further on, the primary data will be used to analyze the factors and how these are related to the respondent. 3. Results of analysis The target group which answered our questionnaire is 62% women and 38% men and their age vary: 66.4% to 18- 24 years old, 11.8% to 25-35 years old, 8.4% to 36-45 years old and 13.45% up to 45 years old. We got 120 responses and 77.3% of them said they have done online shopping at least once in their life. They were asked about their opinion about online shopping’s facilities and advantages. The chart below shows some of their most frequent answers. 0 20 40 60 80 100 Saves time Comfortable Lower prices Multiplicity Products not available in Albania Constant access Online Shopping Facilities Advantages Figure 1. Online shopping facilities 1. It saves time. With just a couple of clicks of the mouse, you can purchase your shopping orders and instantly move to other important things, which can save time. 2. It is a very comfortable way of doing shopping. When buying items online, there are no long lines you have to endure, just to buy your merchandise. The idea of shopping online is cutting down those bad habits of standing in a long line and just waiting. Every online store is designed with unique individual ordering features to purchase the item. 3. Lower prices. When you visit a store, you most likely have to settle for whatever price the vendor has placed on a particular item. The advanced innovation of search engine allows you to easily check prices and compare with just a few clicks. It is very straightforward to conduct price comparisons from one online shopping website to
  5. 5. another. This gives you the freedom to determine which online store offers the most affordable item you are going to buy. 4. Multiplicity of products. Shelf space in a brick and mortar store is limited, which means that your variety of goods is limited. Not so with an online store. Plus, if you don't see what you want in one store online, you can simply move on to the next one - you've got the power to do that. It's easy to access consumer reviews for pretty much any product you can think of online, which makes for more informed purchases. 5. Products not available in Albania and constant access. Online shopping stores are open round the clock of 24/7, 7 days a week and 365 days. It is very rare to find any conventional retail stores that are open 24/7. The availability of online stores give you the freedom to shop at your own pace and convenience. With online shopping, a person logs onto the Internet, visits the store's website, and chooses the items she desires. The items are held in a virtual shopping cart until she is ready to make her purchase. The shopper can remain in her pajamas as she does her shopping, and the process can be conducted in the wee hours of the morning or late into the night. Online stores never close - they're open 24 hours a day. Actually, there are some other interesting answer, which are not so frequent but they are still important to be “highlighted” such as: transport, quick execution of the order, more time to make our shopping decisions, credibility, payment facilities, avoid being propositioned by eager salespeople etc. We have asked them about their rate of approval or disapproval against some affirmations. Their opinions are showed in the graphic below:
  6. 6. Online shopping saves time I prefer the conventi onal way of doing shopping Online shopping has risks Online products ' descripti ons are very detailed Online shopping will replace the conventi onal I prefer paying cash instead of paying with credit card Internet reduces the cost of conventi onal shopping During online shopping process I hesitate to give my credit… The need of having a credit card is a problem Online shopping is as safe as conventi onal shopping Approve 0 37.3 41.3 47.7 37.3 0 36.5 39.1 34.5 0 Totally approve 52.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indifferent 0 0 0 0 0 31.8 0 0 0 31 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 ON LIN E S H OP P IN G V S. C ON V E N TION AL S H OP P IN G Approve Totally approve Indifferent Figure 2. Online shopping versus conventional shopping From the questionnaire resulted that 43% of the people interviewed spend 3-5 hours surfing the internet and 82.5% of them use it preliminarily to get information, before making their orders for any different product. More specifically, 51.7% of them do this frequently. On the other hand, we obviously can’t say that Online Shopping is a way of doing shopping without any limitations. That’s way we asked that 77.3% of people that have made online shopping orders if they have ever had any kind of problems during their experiences with E- commerce. We are not surprised that 51% of them answered “YES, we have had”. Figure 3. Problems during online shopping 0 20 40 60 80 100 Sending delay Poor quality of the product Product never been sent Most frequent problemsduring Online Shopping Sending delay Poor quality of the product Product never been sent
  7. 7. Of course, it is also important to as knowing and understanding the opinions and reason of those 22.7% of people, who have never done Online Shopping. Their reasons why they never try to buy online are: poor quality of the of information showed on the web-sides (32%), there is no information about this way of doing shopping (28%), risk of identity theft when engaging in e-commerce (24%), other reasons (16%). To investigate thoroughly, we wrote a list of supposed statements for the skeptical people, to understand, which are their important reasons of objecting online shopping. They stressed the reason such as: waiting for the arrival of the product, transaction risk, risk of identity theft, can’t turn back the product, risk of privacy loss, inability to touch the product, Risk of not getting the product. Furthermore, we have shown interest to another issue regarding the credibility of online shopping. We tried to understand, what kind of product they prefer to buy through internet and through the traditional way of shopping. Clothes 58.3%throughInternet, 40.7%through the conventional way Airline tickets 64% through Interne Stores are preferred for items like : The most visited websites are listed below: • ebay.com - 45.9% • asos.com - 17.4%
  8. 8. • amazon.com - 16.5% • topshop.com 11.9% • riverisland.com - 1.8% • shopclues.com - 0.9% 4. Conclusions Many people choose to conduct shopping online because of the convenience. For example, when a person shops at a brick-and-mortar store, she has to drive to the store, find a parking place, and walk throughout the store until she locates the products she needs. After finding the items she wants to purchase, she may often need to stand in long lines at the cash register. In contrast, online shopping helps consumers avoid these disadvantages. With online shopping, a person logs onto the Internet, visits the store's website, and chooses the items she desires. The items are held in a virtual shopping cart until she is ready to make her purchase. The shopper can remain in her pajamas as she does her shopping, and the process can be conducted in the wee hours of the morning or late into the night. Online stores never close - they're open 24 hours a day. Despite the convenience of online shopping, not everyone chooses to purchase items and services online. Some people like the idea of physically going to a store and experiencing the shopping process. They like to touch the merchandise, try on clothing, and be around other
  9. 9. people. Online shopping doesn't permit shoppers to touch products or have any social interaction. It also doesn't allow them to take the merchandise home the same day they buy it. Other people may worry about shopping online because they fear their credit card information will be compromised. Since it's necessary to provide credit card information when purchasing products online, people worry they may become the victims of identity theft. This discourages some consumers from participating in online shopping. Another reason some consumers avoid shopping online is the fact that they worry that the products they purchase are not accurately portrayed in the website's picture. They worry that the picture of the item may appear one way, but the actual item may look completely different - perhaps of lesser quality. It's also impossible to try on apparel when conducting online shopping. References "Cyber crime costs global economy $445 billion a year: report". Reuters. 2014-06-09. Retrieved2014-06-17. Dickler, Jessica (23 June 2008). "Consumers say 'no' to high shipping fees". CNN. Moore, R. (2005) "Cyber crime: Investigating High-Technology Computer Crime," Cleveland, Mississippi: Anderson Publishing. Tugend, Alina (5 July 2008). "‘Two for One' ... ‘Free Delivery' ... Hooked Yet?". The New York Times. Turban, E. King, D. McKay, J. Marshall, P. Lee, J & Vielhand, D. (2008). Electronic Commerce 2008: A Managerial Perspective. London: Pearson Education Ltd. p.554 Warren G. Kruse, Jay G. Heiser (2002). Computer forensics: incident response essentials. Addison-Wesley. p. 392. ISBN 0-201-70719-5.
