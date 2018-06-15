Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lisa Clughen, Nottingham Trent University DARTS, 24-25th May, 2018 ‘They give me their work and I think “Where do I start!...
Padlet: The Research Process Please post your images of: • the aim of research • the research process •difficulties in res...
Structure •Biography & General Points about Writing/Research Development •‘If only I’d known then’: Personal Experiences o...
SECTION 1 Biography and General Points 406/15/18
5 15/06/18 •1992 (to date) Senior Lecturer in Spanish (PGCUTL – Teaching Academic Writing in Modern Languages) •2002 – 201...
‘‘Yesterday, I was up to my neck in marking and nearly dropped out. I thought - "Now?? Amidst all these dissertations? Thi...
“Where do I start!?”? Tutors should Never Underestimate the Transformative Power of a Genuine Interest in Another’s Writin...
SECTION 2 ‘If only I’d Known then’: Personal Experiences of Research Support 806/15/18
9 15/06/18 • Positioned as being ‘the answer’ to student writing problems by tutors and staff (‘I need you to fix this for...
• ‘Being the Answer’: Service Boundaries Service Policies and Protocols, eg: Service Adverts; Self-booking system; FAQs; A...
Service Boundaries: One-to-one Academic Support: What can I expect? Please Note: This is not a Proofreading Service. The A...
JUST ONE THING… •What ONE THING would the student like to focus on? •Reading and notes? One theme from the reading that wo...
13 15/06/18 • Dartmouth College Tutor Training Materials: • http://writing-speech.dartmouth.edu/learning/support-writing-r...
Skills Approaches: Useful Websites https://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/
06/15/18 15 http://www.phrasebank.manchester.ac.uk/introducing-work/
June 15, 2018 16 https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/categories/study-skills-cours MOOCS for CPD/Research Support
06/15/18 17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrcq3dzt0Uk
SECTION 3 Over to You: What is Research? 1806/15/18
June 15, 2018 19 Research Support involves breaking down the process https://padlet.com/lisaclughen/lmijmb5df4fn
Group Task: What is Research? In groups of 3, please conceptualise the goal of research and/or break the research process ...
June 15, 2018 21 Standing on the shoulders of giants to see something else
SECTION 4 Literacy Theories 2206/15/18
23 15/06/18 ‘Literacy is a discrete, technical skill which, once learned, can be transferred to other contexts’ (Clughen a...
Limitations of ‘Skills Approaches’ “The deficiencies in students’ writing, it should now be clear, are in some measure due...
25 15/06/18 • ‘Literacy is a social practice, not simply a technical and neutral skill.’ (Street 2003, 77) • ‘Like all hum...
‘Becoming literate involves responding to the specific demands of the cultures in which literacy is used.’ (See: Ganobscik...
ACTIVITY 5 Using Literacy Theories to Support Researchers 2706/15/18
Genre Analysis for Writing Development •Using Exemplars (eg see ETHOS) •Lecture/Conference Paper Analysis •Analysis of app...
• E-theses online Service (ETHOS) • http://ethos.bl.uk/Home.do;jsessionid=5F1762E423B0DE3B3FA337040 • Some theses have imm...
‘Mostly, we think of writing as taking place on the page, and I want to place writing in the mouth.’ (Elbow 2008) People c...
Clarify Writing Conventions of the Discourse Community Present researchers with opportunities to talk about their writing ...
Typical 1-1 Writing Support Session Structure • Introduction to 1-1 session: Service intros (including service boundaries)...
Your Questions An initial approach: Conduct a Genre Analysis/Search ‘Genre Analysis of …’ How do writers in the field do i...
What is a genre? ‘A distinctive type of 'text‘ (Chandler 2014) ‘A set of expectations' (Neale 1980: 51). Genre as dynamic:...
Genre Analysis Invite writers to see what is going in texts and how they change. Not what texts are saying, but what they ...
Ways of Analysing the Structure of Research Articles The Creating a Research Space (C.A.R.S) Model: Swales (1990) http://l...
‘The Rationale’: Some Motives for Writing • To explain to the reader why you are writing, establish the essay's context. •...
Genre Analysis Task Analyse the introductions of these articles. What structural moves do they make? Are there any differe...
39 15/06/18 Any questions, comments or other? Thank you! ¡Mil Gracias!
Lisa Clughen (Nottingham Trent University) – "They give me their work and I think "Where do I start!?": theories, issues and approaches to academic writing support"

Presentation from the 6th CILIP ARLG-SW Discover Academic Research and Training Support Conference (DARTS6). Dartington Hall, Totnes, Thursday 24th – Friday 25th May 2018

Lisa Clughen (Nottingham Trent University) – “They give me their work and I think “Where do I start!?”: theories, issues and approaches to academic writing support”

  1. 1. Lisa Clughen, Nottingham Trent University DARTS, 24-25th May, 2018 ‘They give me their work and I think “Where do I start!?”’: Theories, Issues and Approaches to Academic Writing Support
  2. 2. Padlet: The Research Process Please post your images of: • the aim of research • the research process •difficulties in research on Padlet at: https://padlet.com/lisaclughen/lmijmb5df4fn June 15, 2018 2
  3. 3. Structure •Biography & General Points about Writing/Research Development •‘If only I’d known then’: Personal Experiences of Research Support •Supporting Researchers: Padlet Task - What is Research? •Two Key Theories in Literacy Development: 1. Skills 2. Sociocultural Approaches •Approaching Issues in Research Support June 15, 2018 3
  4. 4. SECTION 1 Biography and General Points 406/15/18
  5. 5. 5 15/06/18 •1992 (to date) Senior Lecturer in Spanish (PGCUTL – Teaching Academic Writing in Modern Languages) •2002 – 2016 Academic Support Co-ordinator and Learning and Teaching Coordinator for the School of AAH in NTU •Mixture of Support – Large, cross-School lectures; 1-1 writing conferences; Biography bespoke workshops on student/staff demand; embedded, in-course support; online support; writers’ groups; writers’ retreats (for staff and students)
  6. 6. ‘‘Yesterday, I was up to my neck in marking and nearly dropped out. I thought - "Now?? Amidst all these dissertations? This is a crazy time for you to schedule this, woman!" Yet I’m really glad I came. It’s a great relief. I’d do it again, almost any time”. (Senior Lecturer in Social Theory) “Even professors – we need mentors – we have the same problems as others. The opportunity to sit and discuss writing with a group of colleagues is fantastic and I really value it”. (English Professor) Research Support as Vital 6 15/06/18
  7. 7. “Where do I start!?”? Tutors should Never Underestimate the Transformative Power of a Genuine Interest in Another’s Writing ‘Let nothing prevent you from writing, for though I cannot further your interest, I can feel an interest in it, and I assure you I do’. (Bloomfield, R, 1820) 06/15/18 7 Picture of Robert Bloomfield By Henry Bone (1755-1834) http://www.concise.britannica.com/ ebc/art-8961, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/i ndex.php?curid=1504634
  8. 8. SECTION 2 ‘If only I’d Known then’: Personal Experiences of Research Support 806/15/18
  9. 9. 9 15/06/18 • Positioned as being ‘the answer’ to student writing problems by tutors and staff (‘I need you to fix this for me’; ‘Will you please tell my students how to write?’) • Not being a subject expert • Overwhelming student writing • Student (and my) dislike of generic support (see Wingate 2006) “If only I’d known then…”
  10. 10. • ‘Being the Answer’: Service Boundaries Service Policies and Protocols, eg: Service Adverts; Self-booking system; FAQs; Automatic Replies; Access policy; Missed appointment policy and template; Session Structures; Impact data) Further EG: https:// writing.colostate.edu/comparchive/co150/policy/sutton1.htm • ‘Not being a subject expert’: Boundaries Emphasising differences between me and subject tutor; emphasising student authority; staff partnerships; use of disciplinary texts in lectures and 1-1s (database of work; see ETHOS; BAWE corpus; WRASSE)) • Overwhelming student writing: Boundaries Clearly structured 1-1 writing sessions; emphasising student authority; the power of one; genre analysis • ‘Generic Support’: Becoming familiar with and applying literacy support theory and practice helped with confidence building: CPD – Co- teaching and educational visits; Communities of Practice – WDHE, EATAW, ALDinHE; online support – eg MOOCS. Building Confidence: Building Boundaries 1006/15/18
  11. 11. Service Boundaries: One-to-one Academic Support: What can I expect? Please Note: This is not a Proofreading Service. The Academic Support Service supports you with any aspect of your learning (such as presentations, motivation, time management), but is mainly a ‘writer development’ service. We believe it is more useful if we help you develop the critical awareness you need to assess your own writing and to attain the attitudes, skills and practices you need to improve it on your own. In other words, we aim to support you as you grow as independent writers and learners so you can develop your own writer’s voice. Ultimately, your work is your responsibility and it must be your own, but we are more than willing to support you as you write! As we emphasise your own growth as writers, we are not a proofreading service, so the tutor will not correct your work, nor tell you what to write. (…) (See Purdue OWL for further EG: https://owl.english.purdue.edu/writinglab/facultyfaq)
  12. 12. JUST ONE THING… •What ONE THING would the student like to focus on? •Reading and notes? One theme from the reading that would be good to discuss in response to your students’ assignment title (make one up together). •Structure? List potential themes together. Talk about one of them. Write out the discussion as the student speaks. Support Session Boundaries: The Power of 1
  13. 13. 13 15/06/18 • Dartmouth College Tutor Training Materials: • http://writing-speech.dartmouth.edu/learning/support-writing-research-and-com • Colorado State University Teaching Writing: • https://writing.colostate.edu/teaching.cfm and writing centre materials for students: https://writing.colostate.edu/ • Purdue OWL: https://owl.english.purdue.edu/ • Harvard Writing Centre: • https://writingprogram.fas.harvard.edu • https://writingcenter.fas.harvard.edu/p • Manchester Phrasebank: http://www.phrasebank.manchest • MOOCs: (eg Learning to Learn MOOC on Coursera; Futurelearn – Study Skills: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/c ) Useful Websites and CPD
  14. 14. Skills Approaches: Useful Websites https://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/
  15. 15. 06/15/18 15 http://www.phrasebank.manchester.ac.uk/introducing-work/
  16. 16. June 15, 2018 16 https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/categories/study-skills-cours MOOCS for CPD/Research Support
  17. 17. 06/15/18 17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrcq3dzt0Uk
  18. 18. SECTION 3 Over to You: What is Research? 1806/15/18
  19. 19. June 15, 2018 19 Research Support involves breaking down the process https://padlet.com/lisaclughen/lmijmb5df4fn
  20. 20. Group Task: What is Research? In groups of 3, please conceptualise the goal of research and/or break the research process down by discussing the ideas/images you came up with for the following areas of the pre-event task (5 mins): https://padlet.com/lisaclughen/lmijmb5df4fn The purpose of research. A typical activity during the research process. 2006/15/18
  21. 21. June 15, 2018 21 Standing on the shoulders of giants to see something else
  22. 22. SECTION 4 Literacy Theories 2206/15/18
  23. 23. 23 15/06/18 ‘Literacy is a discrete, technical skill which, once learned, can be transferred to other contexts’ (Clughen and Hardy 2012, xx) Literacy as ‘Autonomous’ (Street 1984, 1) What does this mean? What activities would you do when working within a skills approach? Are there any limitations to supporting writing in this way?
  24. 24. Limitations of ‘Skills Approaches’ “The deficiencies in students’ writing, it should now be clear, are in some measure due to confusions or vagueness about content.” (Taylor 1988, 64) “What makes a piece of student writing 'appropriate' has more to do with issues of epistemology than with the surface features of form to which staff often have recourse when describing their students' writing.” (Lea and Street 1998, 162) ‘'When students attend to developing the content of the writing and to learning the strategies for doing that, the writing improves.’ (Hillocks 2010). June 15, 2018 24
  25. 25. 25 15/06/18 • ‘Literacy is a social practice, not simply a technical and neutral skill.’ (Street 2003, 77) • ‘Like all human activity, literacy is essentially social, and it is located in the interaction between people’ (Barton and Hamilton 1998, 3). Sociocultural Perspectives What does this mean? What activities might you do when working within a skills approach? ? Are there any issues with this approach?
  26. 26. ‘Becoming literate involves responding to the specific demands of the cultures in which literacy is used.’ (See: Ganobscik Williams 2006; Haggis 2006; Bean 2001, xiii; Taylor et al., 1988; Street, 1984, 2003) Two Key Implications of Sociocultural Approaches to Literacy Development ‘Literacy is both social and an activity’. (Clughen and Hardy: 2011, 72)
  27. 27. ACTIVITY 5 Using Literacy Theories to Support Researchers 2706/15/18
  28. 28. Genre Analysis for Writing Development •Using Exemplars (eg see ETHOS) •Lecture/Conference Paper Analysis •Analysis of appropriate writing (eg their tutors’ writing) •Interviews with Staff (Project LISA) Identifying Cultural Expectations
  29. 29. • E-theses online Service (ETHOS) • http://ethos.bl.uk/Home.do;jsessionid=5F1762E423B0DE3B3FA337040 • Some theses have immediate download: • http://ethos.bl.uk/OrderDetails.do?did=4&uin=uk.bl.ethos.568168 Exemplars 29 15/06/18
  30. 30. ‘Mostly, we think of writing as taking place on the page, and I want to place writing in the mouth.’ (Elbow 2008) People carry ‘linguistic sophistication in their bodies’. (Elbow 2008) Placing Writing in the Mouth
  31. 31. Clarify Writing Conventions of the Discourse Community Present researchers with opportunities to talk about their writing Simply Put… 31 15/06/18
  32. 32. Typical 1-1 Writing Support Session Structure • Introduction to 1-1 session: Service intros (including service boundaries) and privacy statement • Student identifies issue (I take notes for data collection): “We have 30 minutes, so can you choose one issue that you would like to explore?” • Skills check – is it a ‘skills issue or wider issue’? EG: Structure (skills approach: what is structure?) • Explore issue. Use of exemplars and internet to localise support. Discuss student work in the light of these conventions. (Sociocultural Approach). • Check student understanding • ‘The things I like about your writing’ • End of session goal setting: what have you got from this session and what will you do now as a result?
  33. 33. Your Questions An initial approach: Conduct a Genre Analysis/Search ‘Genre Analysis of …’ How do writers in the field do it? https://www.slideshare.net/TeacherRhina/genre-analysis-5184230 June 15, 2018 33 • How to pitch writing for a particular journal? • Style and structure of writing for different purposes - report, dissertation, article etc • Incorporating sources without plagiarising See: http://www.amw.editing.care4free.net/faw/
  34. 34. What is a genre? ‘A distinctive type of 'text‘ (Chandler 2014) ‘A set of expectations' (Neale 1980: 51). Genre as dynamic: ‘Whilst writing within a genre involves making use of certain 'given' conventions, every work within a genre also involves the invention of some new elements’. (Chandler 2014) ‘A genre comprises a class of communicative events, the members of which share some set of communicative purposes.’ (Swales, 1990) June 15, 2018 34
  35. 35. Genre Analysis Invite writers to see what is going in texts and how they change. Not what texts are saying, but what they are doing (and why) and how they are doing it. EG: Look at similarities and differences between texts; Ask what the communicative purpose(s) of the text is/are (at macro and micro levels). EG: describe/narrate/inform; explain; contextualise; argue; promote something; Ask how language is used to achieve the communicative purpose June 15, 2018 35
  36. 36. Ways of Analysing the Structure of Research Articles The Creating a Research Space (C.A.R.S) Model: Swales (1990) http://libguides.usc.edu/writingguide/CARS Move 1: Establishing a Research Territory Move 2: Establishing a Niche Move 3: Occupying the Niche 1.Look at texts with researchers to clarify this with them. 2.Ask researchers questions about how eg why their research is important.June 15, 2018 36
  37. 37. ‘The Rationale’: Some Motives for Writing • To explain to the reader why you are writing, establish the essay's context. • Contexts: Is the topic of current legal, social, cultural, literary, political, academic, economic, medical interest. EG: Legal Context - has something happened? A law been introduced that needs consideration? Has a recent legal case provoked renewed debate? • There’s a contemporary/academic dispute over the topic - CONTROVERSY! • There’s an interesting question raised by a text/topic/cultural object/theme you are analysing http://www.princetontutoring.com/blog/2013/11/thesis-workshop-ii- motive/
  38. 38. Genre Analysis Task Analyse the introductions of these articles. What structural moves do they make? Are there any differences between them? •Malhotra, A., Schofield, A., Lusting, R. (2018) The science against sugar, alone, is insufficient in tackling the obesity and type 2 diabetes crises – We must also overcome opposition from vested interests, Journal of Insulin Resistance, file:///C:/Users/MOD3CLUGHLM/Downloads/39-482-1-PB%20(5).pdf •Clughen, L. (2002) Lorca’s Anorexics: Hunger Strike in the Cause of Selfhood https://online.liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/doi/abs/10.3828/bhs.79.3.4? journalCode=bhs June 15, 2018 38
  39. 39. 39 15/06/18 Any questions, comments or other? Thank you! ¡Mil Gracias!
