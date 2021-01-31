Examen quimestral proyectos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Examen quimestral ❏ Nombre de la Institución: Miguel de Santiago ❏ Tema del proyecto: Antiséptico para manos ❏ Nombre del estudiante: Ariana Mishell Muñoz Macias ❏ Curso: 8vo paralelo: ” C” ❏ Tutor: Hugo Arias ❏ Año lectivo: 2021/2022
  2. 2.  Con la información recibida. Elabora un antiséptico para manos, eligiendo una (UNO) planta de las mencionadas en el documento PDF. Antiséptico de laurel Elaboración: Por 3 a 5 minutos hervir hojas de laurel con medio litro de agua, esperar a que en fríe. Con el agua enfriada lavarse las manos la vez necesaria al día.  Realizar un video animado en la herramienta canva con cada uno del paso del proceso que desarrolló para la obtención del antiséptico; y menciona sus beneficios en la actual pandemia.

