Examen quimestral ❏ Nombre de la Institución: Miguel de Santiago ❏ Tema del proyecto: La solidaridad y empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestras vidas y la de los demás contra el Covid-19
Realice una infografía sobre el tema: "La solidaridad y empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestras vidas y la de los demás, contra el COVID-19".
Examen quimestral dhi
examen

Published in: Education
Examen quimestral dhi

  1. 1. Examen quimestral ❏ Nombre de la Institución: Miguel de Santiago ❏ Tema del proyecto: La solidaridad y empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestras vidas y la de los demás contra el Covid-19 ❏ Nombre del estudiante: Ariana Mishell Muñoz Macías ❏ Curso: 8vo paralelo: “C” ❏ Tutor: Hugo Arias ❏ Año lectivo: 2021/2022
  2. 2. Realice una infografía sobre el tema: “La solidaridad y empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestras vidas y la de los demás, contra el COVID-19”. Mensaje de apoyo: Tranquila/o todo esto pasara y tendremos de nuevo en nuestros brazos a las personas que más queremos, Si un familiar o amigo enferma no lo dejes de lado apóyalo hazle saber que no está solo ayúdale en cosas o compra algunas medicinas para que se recupere.

