Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Examen Quimestral ❏ Nombre de la Institución: Miguel de Santiago ❏ Tema del proyecto: Cuentos cortos ❏ Nombre del estudian...
Redacte un cuento de tres párrafos con el siguiente tema: ¿Cómo podemos protegernos a nosotros mismos y a los demás, toman...
Examen lenguaje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Examen lenguaje

32 views

Published on

examen

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Examen lenguaje

  1. 1. Examen Quimestral ❏ Nombre de la Institución: Miguel de Santiago ❏ Tema del proyecto: Cuentos cortos ❏ Nombre del estudiante: Ariana Mishell Muñoz Macías ❏ Curso: 8vo paralelo: “C” ❏ Tutor: Hugo Arias ❏ Año lectivo: 2021/2022
  2. 2. Redacte un cuento de tres párrafos con el siguiente tema: ¿Cómo podemos protegernos a nosotros mismos y a los demás, tomando en consideración las normas de bioseguridad? El covid-19 Era un día soleado y una familia estaba viendo las noticias y en eso sale que hay una nueva enfermedad ellos asustados empezaron a investigar sobre el tema y se enteraron de que es una nueva pandemia y consistía en una gripe y empezaron a leer los síntomas y son: Fiebre, tos seca, cansancio, dolor de garganta, diarrea etc. Se preocuparon mucho y dejaron de salir tanto, empezaron a utilizar mascarillas quirúrgicas y utilizan alcohol siempre estaban alejados de las persona por que no sabían si estaban contagiados. Mensaje de apoyo: Tranquilo/a todo esto pasara y volveremos a ver a las personas que tanto amamos, pero hasta eso hay que cuidarse mucho lavándose las manos, utilizando mascarillas llevar alcohol y estar a dos metros de las personas por la razón que no sabemos si están contagiados.

×