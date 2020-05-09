Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOAN VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE
Vernacular Architecture of Goa

GOA ARCHITECTURE

Vernacular Architecture of Goa

  1. 1. GOAN VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE
  2. 2. LOCATION Goa is Located on the west coast of India in the region known as the Konkan Goa is a former Portuguese colony, the Portuguese overseas territory of Portuguese India existed for about 450 years until it was annexed by India in 1961 Renowned for its beaches, places of worship and world heritage architecture Being in the Tropical zone the climate is warm and humid Temperatures from 20 c – 35 c Sudden downpours and tropical thunder storms. FACTORS AFFECTING ARCHITECTURE OF GOA: To protect from fierce monsoons The Goan master builders executed these ideas using local building materials, making the Goan house a mixture and adaptation of design elements and influences from all over the world.  The architectural style of Portuguese-built churches
  3. 3. EXAMPLES OF VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE IN GOA PORTUGUESE HOUSES : The traditional pre-Portuguese homes were inward-looking with small windows.  The houses opened into courtyards, and rarely opened onto streets.  Balcos are commonly found in Goan houses which is a wide veranda running along the front of the house and occasionally along its sides and at the back.  The large balcos had built-in seating, open to the street, where men and the women could sit together.  This, together with the plinth, which and usually indicated the status of the owners. The houses of rich landlords had high plinths with grand staircases just leading to the front door or balcony.
  4. 4. EXAMPLES OF VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE IN GOA ELEMENTS :  Large ornamental windows with stucco mouldings open onto verandas.  Windows gradually became more decorative, ornate, and expressive.  Front doors were flanked by columns or pilasters. Pillars, piers, and colors were not influenced by any style in particular; rather they conform to a rather mixed architectural styles.  Railings were the most intricate embellishment in a Goan house.  The interiors have a high ceiling Well Typical rooster motifs on rooftops.
  5. 5. TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES: •Style : Indo Portuguese Style •Internal courtyard concept. •Building Materials : Laterite stones, Baked clay tiles GOAN HOUSES HINDU HOUSES CHRISTIAN HOUSES •Porch (balcos) •Tall european style columns. •Building Materials : Laterite stones, local bricks and mangalore tiles.
  6. 6. GOAN HOUSES (HINDU HOUSES) : • Ancestral Hindu houses in the town are plain, closed structures which conceal the illustrious tradition of the inhabitants •The goan Hindu Architectural style is different from the Portuguese- influenced style. •Hindu houses have little colonial influence • A step or two (plinth level) lead into quiet entrances, with small windows opening out on to the street. • The house reveals its beauty only indoors – rooms converge on to the courtyard with ‘Chowkis’ • Column and their brackets are pre-Portugese features. TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES
  7. 7. TRADITIONAL HINDU HOUSES : • Rectangular in plan • Single storey • Central courtyard with tulsi plant • Central entrance has a verandah • The rooms are arranged around a central pillared courtyard TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES A typical Hindu home is low-scaled with a low plinth, a small seating porch with short bulbous columns and a loft like upper floor with windows. TULSI PLANT
  8. 8. FEATURES OF HINDU GOAN HOUSES USE OF COLOUR  Dramatic and startling colour— initially achieved with natural and colored dyes- plays an important role in goan architecture. Colors was decorative and used purely to create a sensation. CORNICES Country tiles used as a corbel are a feature peculiar in goa. The effect achieved is aesthetically pleasing, giving a roof projection a solid, moulded appearances.
  9. 9. FEATURES OF HINDU GOAN HOUSES INTERIORS •Painting on walls •Walls up to dado height finished with glazed tiles •Floral pattern below the cornice •Floral painted tiles adorn the doorways to the houses
  10. 10. TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES GOAN HOUSES (CHRISTIAN HOUSES) •The arrival of the Portuguese brought foreign influences and opportunities for Goans to travel. •The contours and colours of the houses began to change •Goans who embraced Christianity sought new identities, and their houses were one facet of Cultural expression. •Houses acquired ‘balcaos’ (sit-outs facing the street) with built-in seating at the entrance of the houses.
  11. 11. TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES •Columns line the balcaos, and large, ornamental windows with varying helped sailors spot their houses as they sailed into port. •Gateways to the houses were lofty and elegant in the 18th century later they designs were replaced by towering gateways. •Railings were the most intricate embellishment in a Goan house. •The rich tropical colours of these edifices add a wealth of character to goan architecture. •Pillars, piers and colours do not seem to be influenced by any style in particular. •Only churches and chapels were allowed to remain white, and the law required other buildings to sport a colour. •Windows gradually become more decorative, ornate and expressive •Almost all Goan houses have a false colour. ceiling of wood •The houses thus were painted deep ochre, sapphire and claret. •The Kitchen in Goan house was at the . fartherest end of the house.
  12. 12. TYPES OF GOAN HOUSES •The practice of building grand staircases in the entrance halls, many windowed facades; busts of classical Renaissance figures in the pediments of façade windows, grand dance halls as a focal point of the Baroque style staircase home. •The window shutters are particularly enchanting • In the early days of Portuguese rule, only churches and other religious structures were permitted to use white to color their exteriors. •The domestic residential structures automatically adopted bold and sensational colors subsequently achieved with the use of vegetable and natural dyes in the past.
  13. 13. Thank you!!!..

