¿CÓMO CUIDAS TU SALUD? CIENCIA Y TECNÓLOGÍA

  1. 1. ¿CÓMO CUIDAS TU SALUD? ALUMNA: ARACELY MAURICIO GRADO Y SECCIÓN: 5-AII COLEGIO: I.E.P SAN MARTÍN DE PORRES 2017
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA SALUD? Es el estado de completo bienestar físico, mental y social, que todos debemos alcanzar y disfrutar y que consideramos como el mayor beneficio que posee una persona.
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO CUIDAS TU SALUD?1- ACUDE A UN DOCTOR 2- NO DAÑES TU CUERPO 3- LAVATE LAS MANOS 4- HAZ EJERCICIO DIARIAMENTE 5- VISITA AL DENTISTA POR LO MENOS DOS VECES AL AÑO 6- ABRIGATE EN LOS CAMBIOS BRUSCOS DE TEMPERATURA 7- BAÑATE DIARIAMENTE 8- DUERME OCHO HORAS
  4. 4. LA SALUDLA SALUD OCUPA UN LUGAR PRIMORDIAL EN LA VIDA DE UNA PERSONA Y SODIAL DEL SER HUMANO EL TÉRMINO “SALUD” RESUME MUCHAS ASPIRACIONES IDEALES EN TORNO AL ESTADO DE VIDA QUE LAS PERSONAS DESEAN ALCANZAR ES POR ELLO QUE HAN SURGIDO DEFINICIONES DE SALUD CADA VEZ MÁS INCLUSIVAS E INTEGRALES QUE VAN DESDE CONSIDERAR SÓLO ASPECTOS FÍSICOS HASTA AQUELLAS QUE INCLUYEN ESTADOS FÍSICOS, SOCIALES E INCLUSO ESPIRITUALES
  5. 5. DEBEMOS DE CUIDAR NUESTRA SALUD

