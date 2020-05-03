Anti pandemic program for Ukraine by EY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anti-Pandemic Program for Ukraine Materials for discussion April 2020
Agenda of the COVID-19 Pandemic Program in Ukraine Key points The pandemic program in Ukraine needs to be formulated on an...
1. Lockdown measures and fiery government changes during March 2020. How efficient is Ukraine’s pandemic response? 3 Sourc...
2. With the data currently available, it is difficult to predict Covid-19’s path and its impact on governments: insufficie...
3. Which policy levers are available for governments to mitigate the wider impact on society and the economy, and to pave ...
4. Key activities to launch in healthcare - to slow down the epidemic spread and to reduce surge 6 • Expand testing capabi...
5. High-priority measures against COVID-19 spread (1) 7 Task groups Pandemic measures: NOW Pandemic measures: NEXT ► Setup...
6. High-priority measures against COVID-19 spread (2) 8 Task groups Pandemic measures: NOW Pandemic measures: NEXT ► Relea...
7. Effective ways to share and coordinate roles among stakeholder groups will improve the quality and intensity of Ukraine...
8. Recommendations for further steps to counteract the pandemic with the participation of EY Presentation title 10 • Coord...
9. Key EY Contacts in Ukraine Larysa Marchenko Partner М: +380674630281 Email: larysa.marchenko@ua.ey.com Vladimir Kotenko...
Presentation title Section divider over two lines or three lines Annex D1 Examples of EY counseling in a pandemic
Examples of how we are helping clients right now…and others on deck Page 13 13 Telehealth Solution ► Enhanced access suppo...
Rapid Response – 1. Virtual patient and critical care enablement Rapid mobilisation and stabilisation of virtual critical ...
Rapid Response – 2. Crisis command center mobilization Page 15 15 Two week cross-service line offering to a) Establish cri...
Detail: Crisis Command Center – Technology Solutions Single Point of Referral Email Inbox Daily offers of support for COVI...
Rapid Response – 3. Healthcare supply/demand analyses & mitigation alternatives Page 17 17 Two week cross-service line off...
Rapid Response – 4. Service needs assessment and implementation support Page 18 18 Provide management resources to liaise,...
Rapid Response – 5. Clinical workforce analysis and mitigation alternatives Two week cross-service line offering to perfor...
Presentation title Section divider over two lines or three lines Annex D2 Implementation of a telehealth solution for tria...
The Chilean challenge: Contain the spread and ensure care of those affected 21 Governments around the world are experienci...
The solution: Digital triage, telemedicine and disease surveillance solution by RingMD 22 RingMD is a digital platform for...
RingMD provides a simple user friendly interface for both clinicians, patients and the system 23 For patients Account set ...
The outcome: Safer populations and better coordination • Geospatial analytics illustrate the symptom severity and location...
Anti pandemic program for Ukraine by EY

  1. 1. Anti-Pandemic Program for Ukraine Materials for discussion April 2020
  2. 2. Agenda of the COVID-19 Pandemic Program in Ukraine Key points The pandemic program in Ukraine needs to be formulated on an adequate strategy and coordinate the activities of key actors through effective allocation of roles and responsibilities. The selection and implementation of priority actions through best practices and effective technologies aims to protect as many Ukrainian citizens as possible from the effects of the pandemic and the economic crisis. 2 1. How efficient is Ukraine’s pandemic response? 2. Is it possible now to predict COVID-19 direction and impact? 3. Which policy levers are available for governments to mitigate the crisis impact and paver the path to recovery? 4. What are the Key activities to launch in healthcare - to slow down the epidemic spread and to reduce surge? 5-6. Which are the high-priority measures against COVID-19 spread? 7. What is the high-performance way of role distribution? 8. What could be the next steps? 9. Who are the key contacts at EY Ukraine? Annex 1. Examples of EY support against the pandemic situation Annex 2. Implementation of a telehealth solution in Chile Oleksiy Shmuratko Manager, Advisory EY Ukraine EU4Digtial Facility Coordinator in Ukraine
  3. 3. 1. Lockdown measures and fiery government changes during March 2020. How efficient is Ukraine’s pandemic response? 3 Source: Public Health Center as of 1 April 2020 Crisis headquarters and think tanks are established – up to 6 different HQ’s: • 24/7 Operational Headquarters – since 26 March • AC LAB21 Crisis Solution Platform supported by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Science, USAID • Cabinet of Ministers’ Think Tank • Systemic approach? • Integrity? • Coordination? Donor Funding Opportunities: • EU allocates EUR 80 million to support Ukraine’s anti-COVID measures • The European Investment Bank may lend EUR 40 million to Ukraine for medical equipment against coronavirus ? ?What's next: • with public health • with the economy • with the social sphere • with education • with security • … 1 2 54 12.03 25.03 30.03 01.04 Quarantine measures are introduced until 03.04 Lockdown is extended until 24.04 as an emergency situation Ministry of Healthcare approved standards for regular and emergency care New Ministers of Finance and Healthcare are appointed 3 28.03
  4. 4. 2. With the data currently available, it is difficult to predict Covid-19’s path and its impact on governments: insufficient data, few tests, and low coordination GPS Covid 19 4 Time Numberofinfectedpersons(officialstatistics) Casesreported Source: Adaptation from “Baldwin, Richard et al., Economics during the Covid-19” Source: Reproduction of John Burn-Murdoch's analysis for Financial Times based on CSSE data Numberofinfectedpersons(officialstatistics) As of April 11, 2020 Days after the 100th event • Governments have been adopting containment measures, ranging from strict quarantine to predictive analytics, with varying levels of success • Understanding the pandemic’s progression is crucial for determining the type of long-term strategy governments will need to adopt • The scale of a pandemic is unlike natural disasters or other crises that cover a limited area and whose economic costs can be quickly estimated • People have cognitive biases that make them radically underestimate an epidemic’s path at the start of an outbreak and overestimate its path during it Due to a pandemic’s scale and human biases, people typically misjudge an outbreak’s path However, government measures can help mitigate and slow Covid-19’s spread How epidemics typically evolve At the start of an outbreak, radically underestimate During an outbreak, radically overestimate
  5. 5. 3. Which policy levers are available for governments to mitigate the wider impact on society and the economy, and to pave the path to recovery? GPS Covid 19 5 Support for Health Services Monetary Policy Measures Multilateral Cooperation Global Emergency Funding • Bonuses for healthcare workers • Surge capacity for overloaded hospitals • Medical supply chain protection Containing and Mitigating Covid-19’s Impact Efforts to Boost Morale Support for Citizens Public- Private Partnerships Support for Businesses Support for Vulnerable Groups • WEF’s Covid Action Platform to mobilize cooperation and business support & develop tools and best practices for risk management • Scale up disaster-related funding for public health emergencies • Lower policy interest rates • Extend loan maturities • Keep long-term interest rates low • Suspension of utility payments • Rent subsidies and childcare support • Cash payouts for citizens • Political leaders donate part of their salary in solidarity with infected • Subsidized short-term employment schemes • Financial support for sectors most affected • Reduction in taxes and low interest loans for SMEs • Paid sick and family leave • Increased funding for services for the elderly, homeless, and disabled • Alternative working arrangements • Policy coordination, planning, and streamlining of resources • Additional support for emerging and frontier market economies Sources: Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), EY analysis, IMF, World Bank.
  6. 6. 4. Key activities to launch in healthcare - to slow down the epidemic spread and to reduce surge 6 • Expand testing capability to appropriately triage patients and increase available hospital capacity • Collaborate with scientific and pharmaceutical laboratories in vaccine research and development Increase testing coverage • Model scenarios of pandemic development • Tailor isolation to minimize transmission of COVID-19 • Plan organizational arrangements for changing quarantine conditions Tailor isolation • Provide additional financial resources for hospitals and healthcare providers • Cope with the economic crisis Manage the crisis Slow spread 1 A. In open spaces: reduce the number, frequency, and length of contacts; ensure sterilization B. At home: practice social distancing, support one’s premises clean and healthy, communicate online Reduce surge • Plan resources and work schedules for health care providers for continuous mobilization • Supply hospitals with the estimated quantities of protective gear and critical equipment 2 Enable access • Provide patients with the right level of care and access to medicine • Develop and implement a telemedicine information system with eHealth connectivity • Ensure regular transportation of physicians and critical care providers 3 456 Use virtual medicine Adapted from: Parodi, Stephen, Lui, Vincent. “From containment to reducing the negative impact of COVID-19 in the USA”, JAMA, 03/13/2020 7 • Leverage virtual health technology to protect clinicians and enhance capacity
  7. 7. 5. High-priority measures against COVID-19 spread (1) 7 Task groups Pandemic measures: NOW Pandemic measures: NEXT ► Setup of think tanks for mid-term planning – to prevent and reduce the impact of recurrent infection waves: prepare for the time of exit from the primary quarantine phase, and predict scenarios for the 2nd half of 2020 ► Mobilization of additional rapid response teams in recurrent epidemic scenarios (formation, preparation, training, resource base) ► Planning an investment portfolio of anti- pandemic measures, prioritized on the condition of the funding scope and availability ► Evaluation of reorienting manufacturing and supply chains to the domestic market – for faster procurement and delivery of critical goods and services in sufficient amounts (including fast- track yet well-controlled government procurement programs) Slow spread (in open spaces) Slow spread (at home) ► Analysis and control of most popular contact points and routes ► Restricting the concentration of people in space and time (for example, ensuring there are no “rush hours“ in cities) ► Efficient sterilization of route intersections and public contact points ► Epidemiological safety redesign of supply chains (especially for food, and household goods, public services etc.) ► Physical contact distancing between family members – especially between children and the elderly or other risk groups ► Self-administered isolation of infected persons from their families (such as temporary quarantine accommodation in specially equipped hotels and sanatoriums, with subsequent monitoring and transfer to hospitals of the patients requiring intensive care) Reduce surge ► Provision of critical resources to hospitals (IVL appliances, security equipment, etc.), outpatient clinics and specially equipped hotels (hygiene and sterilization, food delivery) ► Increasing the uniformity of emergency coverage (setting up mobile medical aid groups in public transport, containers) Enable access ► Implementation of an interoperable a telehealth information system with eHealth connectivity ► Redesign of most important healthcare delivery processes for the pandemic conditions ► Rescheduling and re-equipment of public transport for transportation of health care providers, and providers of other critical services) 1A 2 3 1B
  8. 8. 6. High-priority measures against COVID-19 spread (2) 8 Task groups Pandemic measures: NOW Pandemic measures: NEXT ► Release of resources of profile specialists for mid-term measures for development, manufacturing and supply of tests and vaccines ► Development and implementation of digital strategies for distance medicine and education ► Implementation of digital technologies to develop effective solutions for redesigning the economy and public services for new conditions ► Building an efficient and safe digital architecture of the state, all sectors of economy and society Increase testing coverage Tailor isolation ► Use of the analytical and forecasting capacities of NHS Ukraine and other analytical centers to evaluate the requirements and availability of tests, critical supplies, ventilation equipment, personnel etc. ► Testing: planning and securing government procurement for critical resources, their efficient allocation, controlled distribution and usage ► Communication of correct algorithms for patient's actions in case of infection ► Secure supply of sterilization, protection gear and supplies - especially for citizens at-risk and healthcare professionals ► Planning for changes in the lockdown modes (like adaptive quarantine by region) and their adequate communication for all involved persons Use virtual medicine ► Regular tele-monitoring for patients at highest risk (for example, single elderly persons) ► Implementation of a telehealth solution to protect doctors and free hospital capacity (see the example of telehealth solution in Chile) 6 7 4 5 Manage the crisis ► Establishment of the Funding Coordination Council, involving the resources of government, financial and charitable organizations ► Simplified procedures for attracting pandemic funding ► Financial support for health professionals in the outbreak
  9. 9. 7. Effective ways to share and coordinate roles among stakeholder groups will improve the quality and intensity of Ukraine’s pandemic response GPS Covid 19 9 Business Mass media, universities, schools Volunteer organizations, NGOs • Establishment of the Financing Coordination Council to effectively finance high-priority initiatives without disruption and duplication • Allocation of funds via simplified procedures Health care institutions Parliament, Government (Cabinet, Ministries) Anti- Pandemic Center Gov-t Agencies (Emergency Agency, NHS) • Decision-making authority • Strategic planning and high-level crisis management • international and domestic coordination • Implementation of effective communication strategies • Independent control over government activities • Collection and supply of additional resources in highest-priority areas for coordination with other stakeholders • Coordination of testing and vaccine development with healthcare institutions • Providing access to laboratories and equipment for scientists and physicians • Production, supply and servicing for high-priority items (critical medical equipment, protective gear and sterilization supplies; logistics, vehicle rental services; catering for hospitals; hotel and sanatorium facilities for isolation of ‘mild’ patients) • Fast-track formalization of decisions taken by the Committee – as legal acts • High-performance legal frameworks and procedures for efficient use of resources • Coordination of funding for priority initiatives and provision of resources at the level of Directorates • Transparent data analytics on testing coverage, outcomes, infection rates, care, and treatment • Research and development of testing, care, vaccination and treatment methods (in coordination with pharmaceutical companies) • Requirements planning and availability audit of resources by region (personnel, equipment, medicines, sanitation and sterilization supplies) • Scenario modeling of the epidemiological situation • Monitoring of implementation of initiatives • Fast response, coordination and feedback • Independent assessment of current events • Thorough validation of information • Coordination with gov-t and educational institutions: • Prime time for briefings and announcements • Broadcasting distance learning programs as an additional channel of communication Financial institutions Citizens of Ukraine
  10. 10. 8. Recommendations for further steps to counteract the pandemic with the participation of EY Presentation title 10 • Coordination of persons involved • Strategic planning and scenario modeling of crisis management activities • Development of operational model of risk management • Forecasting the need and availability of resources • Analysis and optimization of key processes Organization of the Center counteracting the pandemic • Planning for long-term reorganization of supply chains in the event of a prolonged emergency • Design of supply chain target model with elements of digital transformation (Industry 4.0, smart technologies, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, process robotics, e-commerce, e-trust services, etc.) • Planning rapid deployment of industrial developments (3D printing of components and devices for improving the productivity of mechanical ventilation equipment, local production of drugs to confirm the hypotheses about the usefulness of some drugs in the treatment of COVID-19, etc.) Digital transformation of supply chains • Predicting and modeling the need and availability of resources - based on NSAID, eHealth and POP analytics • Critical care planning (testing systems, medical equipment for ventilation, sterilization) • Update map of critical equipment coverage of hospitals and emergency sites, including mobile emergency laboratories Information-analytical system of forecasting and modeling • Development of an operational model for the involvement of telemedicine in primary and secondary care physicians in the context of remote monitoring of patients' health status, in particular of people at increased risk • Analysis and modeling of patient routes to identify contact points, plan infection response and recurrent epidemic waves • Registration and analysis of data on routes of movement of infected persons for their isolation and timely informing of those who contacted them Process modeling development of medical services • Developing and conducting regular trainings in accessible media through algorithms for action in different situations in connection with the spread of the epidemic • Planning of reorientation of training systems, social protection, utilities under the conditions of remote operating model of interaction Organizing distance learning methods to adapt to the new reality
  Larysa Marchenko Partner М: +380674630281 Email: larysa.marchenko@ua.ey.com Vladimir Kotenko Partner М: +380675077369 Email: vladimir.kotenko@ua.ey.com Bogdan Yarmolenko Partner М: +380672364310 Email: bogdan.yarmolenko@ua.ey.com Olga Gorbanovskaya Partner М: +380675077362 Email: olga.gorbanovskaya@ua.ey.com Konstantin Neviadomsky Partner М: +380675005385 Email: konstantin.neviadomski@ua.ey.com
  12. 12. Presentation title Section divider over two lines or three lines Annex D1 Examples of EY counseling in a pandemic
  13. 13. Examples of how we are helping clients right now…and others on deck Page 13 13 Telehealth Solution ► Enhanced access support through telemedicine platform deployment throughout Chile ► Providing Supply/Demand analyses and training, change mgt and portfolio mgt COVID-19 Medicine Supply Strategy ► Assessing supply chains to the UK, identifying products at risk of interruption and to support the Department with mitigation planning ► Installed Virtual diagnostic (InTouch) with Alder Hey and Manchester Hospitals ► 72-96 hours installation ► For Henry Schein Dental, providing analyses targeting risk mgt, supply chain, and supply / demand modeling for dental supplies Crisis Command Center COVID-19 Training & Change Mgt In Process ► Supporting Babylon in rolling out COVID-19 protocols to NHS hospitals in Reading and Wolverhampton Telehealth Solutions In Process ► Enhanced access support through telemedicine platform deployment ► Providing Supply/Demand analyses and training, change mgt and portfolio mgt
  14. 14. Rapid Response – 1. Virtual patient and critical care enablement Rapid mobilisation and stabilisation of virtual critical care technology and processes, specifically designed for Infectious Disease Emergencies where patients are either quarantining in place, or are admitted in an inpatient setting. In partnership with telemedicine or virtual care vendors for which teaming agreements are already in place. We can mobilize the virtual care solution within a healthcare setting in as little as 72 hours, and then work with the organisation in the subsequent days to stabilise the new processes and manage change amongst clinical and business stakeholders. Overview Scope and 2-week plan a) Pre Implementation assessment: proposed workflows, installation and testing plan, clinician and patient training plan, risk and security assessment (vendor materials can be utilized in most cases) b) Implementation report: documentation of implementation method including number of people trained, number of software instances downloaded, devices purchased/on loan, evidence of testing and risk acceptance, change management activities. Plan for stabilization and ongoing support. Deliverables • 2-6 people depending on scope • Remote working where possible. Where on site staffing is needed (i.e. for device installation, minimal EY people will be on site, rest will support remotely Team and logistics 2 Week Plan Pre Implementation Implementation Stabilization Virtual Care Implementation Scope Page 14 14 Week 1 Week 2 Pre implementation ⧫ Implementation ⧫ Stabilization ⧫ Check in with Exec Sponsor * * * * * * * * * * • Assessment and planning for: Devices, software configuration, security protocols, third party agreements, process design, risk assessment, educational materials, logistics • Software configuration • Device installation if required • Testing • Training • Pilot workflow and scale roll out • Change management • Communications • Establish support levels/help desk function • Monitor outcomes • Continuous risk assessment • Feedback and ‘bug’ fixing • Ongoing change management
  15. 15. Rapid Response – 2. Crisis command center mobilization Page 15 15 Two week cross-service line offering to a) Establish crisis command center strategy, objectives, priorities, structure and operating plan b) Mobilise crisis command center with resources/assets, staffing, comms, escalation procedures, dashboards/analytics c) Handover to hospital for ongoing monitoring, including clear criteria for scaling/demobilisation Overview Scope and 2-week plan a) Command Center Operations Plan: objectives/priorities, operating model, structure, RACI, meeting and status reporting cadence b) Dashboard and analytics set up, depending on client resources/assets available c) Communications and reporting plan d) Transition plan to ongoing monitoring and eventually to BAU Deliverables • 3-5 people for 2 weeks • Remote working where possible. Where on site staffing is needed (i.e. hardware/software configuration, minimal EY people will be on site, rest will support remotely Team and logistics Planning Implementation Monitoring Hospital Command Center Enablement Scope • Define Command Center objectives and priorities • Establish governance, structure, op model, RACI • Set meeting and status reporting cadence Mobilize: • Communications • Logistics • Media • Resources/assets • Safety/Security • Utilities • Analytics/dashboards • Evaluate • Monitor criteria • Scale/demobil ise as needed • Status reporting Week 1 Week 2 Rapid Planning ⧫ Implementation ⧫ Handover (to Monitoring Phase) ⧫ Check in with Executive Sponsor * * * * * * 2 Week Plan
  16. 16. Detail: Crisis Command Center – Technology Solutions Single Point of Referral Email Inbox Daily offers of support for COVID 19 - Technology Solutions Email 1 (Immediately) : Confirmation of receipt Other support coordination e.g. Staffing, drugs, ventilators Logged onto “Offer database” Out of Scope Rapid Triage – Meets a need, compliant, able to deploy rapidly Email 2 (< 24 Hours) : Confirm if Rejected or Accepted or further information required Phone Call to supplier to clarify offer, if required Limited fit REJECT Possible fit INVESTIGATE Good fit ANALYSE Best Offers - Evaluated short list for NHS review Detailed Offer Review - clinical, technical, authorisation etc. External Communications Email 3 (Within 72 Hours) : Confirm if rejected or accepted for deployment Daily Drum Beat Call 1. Review Dashboard detailing (i) new offers, (ii) those referred out, (iii) impact of rapid triage 2. Review status of offers in Detailed Offer Review process 3. Review and strict prioritisation of “Best Offers”, agree which are to be deployed and with whom Transition to recipient to evaluate/deployment process agreement Hand off to recipient with wider support if required
  17. 17. Rapid Response – 3. Healthcare supply/demand analyses & mitigation alternatives Page 17 17 Two week cross-service line offering to: a) Perform assessment of impacts and risks of COVID-19 on organization’s supply chain operations b) Assess organizational readiness to respond to those impacts and risks c) Provide prioritized recommendations and immediate-term stabilization plan to address risks and impacts Overview Scope and 2-week plan a) Rapid Assessment report with identified risks / impacts across operational and financial impact areas b) Prioritized recommendations and immediate-term stabilization plan to address risks and impacts c) ‘Playbook’ with examples / templates and functional checklists d) Final report-out to Steering Committee Deliverables • 3-6 People 2 weeks • Remote working where possible. Where on site staffing is needed, minimal EY people will be on site, rest will support remotely. Team and logistics 2 Week Plan Assessment Prioritized Recommendations Recovery Rapid Assessment Scope Operational Impacts Employees Financial Impacts Demand Inventories Pricing Changes Revenue Cycle Contracts Support Ops (IT, Legal, Facilities etc.)
  18. 18. Rapid Response – 4. Service needs assessment and implementation support Page 18 18 Provide management resources to liaise, filter and prioritise offers of assistance from companies, and to assist with implementation if needed: a) Assess the critical needs of the organization b) Analysis of offers that have been made to the organization and supplementary market scan of services that are available c) Recommendations for implementation based on feasibility Overview Scope and 2-week plan a) Service needs assessment report: • Outline of available services and suitability based on organizational needs • Implementation recommendations based on estimated effort, cost, timeline and operational impact b) Implementation support if required: third party management, installation, testing, training, change management, evaluation, etc Deliverables • 1-2 people, 2 weeks • Possible to deliver remotely Team and logistics 2 Week Plan Needs Assessment Market Scan / Prioritization Implementation Recommendations Rapid Assessment Scope Review org needs: Stakeholder interviews Assess service options Recommendations Documentation review / observation Situational analysis of other orgs/countries Within EY network Within org network General market scan Recommended services Timeline, approach, cost/benefit Virtual working, supply chain, technology, etc. Rapid cost/benefit analysis Week 1 Week 2 Needs assessment ⧫ Market scan/prioritization ⧫ Implementation recommendations and support ⧫ Check in with Executive Sponsor * * * * *Implementation support As required
  19. 19. Rapid Response – 5. Clinical workforce analysis and mitigation alternatives Two week cross-service line offering to perform a workforce analysis and action plan with the goal of: • Reduce non-critical services, optimize virtual care delivery / reduced patient contact • Optimize processes to allow technicians, physician aids and nursing practitioners to operate at the top of their licence parameters • Refine facility schedules, procedures and infrastructure to accommodate an ideal mix of in person and remote work. • Establishment of predictive analytics capabilities for modelling/forecasting of workforce needs Overview Scope and 2-week plan a) Rapid Assessment report with identified workforce improvements b) Prioritized recommendations and high level process modifications c) Outline of proposed analytics for ongoing monitoring d) Final report detailing improvements implemented to date and transition/handover plan Deliverables • 2-4 People, 2 weeks • Remote support where possible Team and logistics Rapid Assessment Recommendations and Process Mapping Implementation and Change Management Rapid Assessment Scope Review policies, current state, available data: Non-critical services Delineation of duties Remote working / virtual care Workforce vs catchment health status data Form recommendations and proposed process modifications Service planning Virtual care infrastructure Care models / roles Workforce sustainability Prop up new processes and support change Predictive analytics Staff communication and education Workforce management processes Monitoring and continuous improvement Week 1 Week 2 Rapid Assessment ⧫ Recommendations and process mapping ⧫ Implementation and change management ⧫ ⧫ Handover Check in with Executive Sponsor * * * * * * 2 Week Plan Page 1919
  20. 20. Presentation title Section divider over two lines or three lines Annex D2 Implementation of a telehealth solution for triage and monitoring of clinical cases in Chile (with EY support)
  21. 21. The Chilean challenge: Contain the spread and ensure care of those affected 21 Governments around the world are experiencing significant challenges with overwhelmed health systems, anxious citizens, and a lack of visibility into the rate of contagion. This was the situation in Chile. Lack of communication channels to keep the population informed Health system overwhelmed by ED and primary care presentations Health care costs spiralling out of control Well patients at risk of contracting the virus in hospital No visibility of where or how the virus is spreading among the population Risk of physician burnout, and others underutilized High level of anxiety amongst the population Misinformation being disseminated and creating confusion Disruption of the hospital supply chain resulting in critical supply shortages RingMD COVID-19 Solution Proposed Implemented
  22. 22. The solution: Digital triage, telemedicine and disease surveillance solution by RingMD 22 RingMD is a digital platform for integration, monitoring and analysis of key information. The COVID-19 solution is designed to reduce hospital admissions though sophisticated risk stratification. • Rapid installation in 72 hours, enabling meaningful impact • Enables citizens to log their symptoms and see how urgently they need help • Captures care notes and geospatial data, allowing for reporting and advanced analytics to monitor spread • Supports care in the home, diverts high risk carriers from the front door • It monitors and tracks symptomatic COVID-19 patients • Intelligent chatbots which triage symptoms and connect to medical professionals. Video visits with providers can be linked to the questionnaire outcomes • Provides a solution beyond the outbreak that is sustainable and scalable
  23. 23. RingMD provides a simple user friendly interface for both clinicians, patients and the system 23 For patients Account set up and legal disclaimer • Web based or Android/ Apple apps • Confirmation for you/ a family member For clinicians Physician workflow list • Web based or Android/ Apple apps Initiating a consult • Phone or video options For the system Real time feedback on outcomes Symptom based questionnaire • Tailored to local guidelines • Includes questions on anxiety levels Clinical summary • Provides local service options and triage • Can provide immediate telemedicine consult Patient education on COVID-19 Requesting a consult • Provides local service options and triage • Can provide immediate telemedicine consult Clinical summary • Outcomes recorded and (can be) linked to electronic records • Decision recorded • IP and long- titude / latitude to co-ordinate capture of symptoms Visualisations and maps • Hotspot identification • Severity and acuity of symptoms captured graphically Continuous improvement features • Updates to protocols • New advice can be pushed to users Can be tailored to the local context
  24. 24. The outcome: Safer populations and better coordination • Geospatial analytics illustrate the symptom severity and location of patients in real time • Automatic classification of care • Ability to analyze and visualize key data and indicators • Performance analysis, based on care protocols, of health professionals who will work on the platform • With solution roll out in Hong Kong, 28% reduction in ED visits in the initial stage of the virus outbreak • Segmentation of patients at risk • Keeping well and low acuity patients in a safer environment at home • Demand forecasting and forecasting model generation • Redirection of resources to where they are needed Ability to manage information in real time for decision making Reducing pressure on the health system and effective use of resources • Clear and validated information available to patients in their pocket • Crossings with public information and other sources that are relevant to the analysis of the pandemic within the scope of use of the platform Informed population that can be easily communicated to 24

