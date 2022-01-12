Embraer, brazilian army partner on 2 radar projects

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Defence Industry News and Analysis: Embraer and the Brazilian Army (EB) presented the SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar during an event at Embraer’s Campinas unit. As a result of the radar’s joint development for the Brazilian Government, the Brazilian radar was developed to support the country’s anti-aircraft defence units, as well as to increase Embraer’s product portfolio and export integrated defence systems.
