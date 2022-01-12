Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2022
Defence Industry News and Analysis: Embraer and the Brazilian Army (EB) presented the SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar during an event at Embraer’s Campinas unit. As a result of the radar’s joint development for the Brazilian Government, the Brazilian radar was developed to support the country’s anti-aircraft defence units, as well as to increase Embraer’s product portfolio and export integrated defence systems.

  1. 1. 1 https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/ Embraer, Brazilian Army partner on 2 radar projects Defence Industry News and Analysis: Embraer and the Brazilian Army (EB) presented the SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar during an event at Embraer’s Campinas unit. As a result of the radar’s joint development for the Brazilian Government, the Brazilian radar was developed to support the country’s anti-aircraft defence units, as well as to increase Embraer’s product portfolio and export integrated defence systems. “We are proud to witness this event with Embraer. Over more than 15 years of joint work, the synergy between the Brazilian Army and Embraer has made it possible to achieve Brazilian autonomy in the development of technological capability of the native digital radars. The new radars are made with phased array technology, which will expand our troop’s capabilities, as well as maintaining the ongoing operation with
  2. 2. 2 https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/ the support of our Defense Industrial Base (BID),” said Army General Guido Amin Naves, Head of the Army’s Department of Science and Technology (DCT). The new Brazilian ground-based radar will have the objective of meeting the needs of the Brazilian Armed Forces in their low-altitude surveillance missions of anti-aircraft defence. Developed in Brazil by Embraer and the Army Technological Center (CTEx), a military organisation part of the Army’s Science, Technology and Innovation System (SCTIEx), the SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar aims to furnish the Ground Force’s Anti-Aircraft Artillery Units, powered by the most up-to-date radar technologies, available only in a few countries. “At this event, we celebrate an important stage in our collaboration with the Brazilian Army. For the presentation of the first SABER M200 VIGILANTE radar, through Embraer’s engineering capabilities and complex project management processes, we were able to overcome several technological challenges alongside the Army throughout its development. The adoption of the radar and the start of operations by the Land Force will be important for validating the solution aiming future exports”, said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense and Security. This new development will integrate into the family of Brazilian radars, which includes the SABER M60 radar, focused on the search of air targets and integrated into an Anti-Aircraft Operations Center, and the SENTIR M20 radar, for monitoring ground targets and being used in the Brazilian Border Monitoring System (SISFRON). In addition, the family of national radars will soon have a new research and development output, the SABER M200 Multi-Mission radar, which will integrate Medium Height Anti-Aircraft Defense Systems. These efforts from the Brazilian Army and Embraer were supported by BID and development agencies, highlighting the contributions of the Financier of Studies and Projects (FINEP) and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). Embraer, Brazilian Army to study artillery counter-battery radar system Embraer and the Department of Science and Technology at the Brazilian Army (DCT) have signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement establishing cooperation in joint studies and analysis of technical and operational concepts, as well as the evaluation of the capabilities needed for the design and development of the Artillery Counter-battery Radar System.
  3. 3. 3 https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/ “We are very pleased to sign this Technical Cooperation Agreement with Embraer. In recent decades, the fruitful partnership between the company and the Brazilian Army has consolidated strategic knowledge in radar and border surveillance systems for Brazil, with the implementation and supply of defence systems and military material for benefit Strategic Programs, such as the SISFRON and the Anti-Aircraft Defense. As a result of this joint effort, Brazil now belongs to a group of countries that master radar technology and manufacturing. We are sure that this cooperation will allow us further existing initiatives, perpetuating knowledge, retaining technologies, and expanding strategic capabilities for the Ground Force,” said Army Science and Technology Department Chief, General Guido Amin Naves. The Cooperation Agreement aims to promote joint preliminary studies of technical and operational concepts in Artillery Counter-battery Radar System. The Agreement will also identify technological and industrial usage for Radar System levels already developed by the Army’s Technological Center in partnership with Embraer for design, research, and development of potential Artillery Counter-battery Radar System that meet Brazilian Army requirements. “With this agreement, we will expand Embraer’s expertise in research and development of the radar and ground systems field, including sensors and their civilian and military applications. Embraer’s history is a succession of technological challenges, often brought about by the needs of our clients and partners, which has always led us to improve our engineering and industrial expertise in the development, homologation, testing, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of the most varied products,” said Jackson Schneider, President, and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. Embraer is one of the main companies participating in the Brazilian Army’s Integrated Border Monitoring System (SISFRON), one of the largest border surveillance projects in the world, in addition to providing radars and Control and Alert solutions applied to the Army’s Strategic Anti-Aircraft Defense Program. Source: https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/embraer-brazilian-army-partner-on-2-radar-projects/
  4. 4. 4 https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/ Contact Details Name: Asia Pacific Defence Reporter Address: Ventura Media PO Box 88 Miranda 2228 Sydney, NSW, Australia Phone: +61 2 9526 7188 Email: info@venturamedia.net Website: https://asiapacificdefencereporter.com/

