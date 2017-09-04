Revista Acontece - MAR/ABR 2016 - Ed. 49

março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 1 OCANALDOSUPERMERCADISTADESÃOPAULO | ANOVI • EDIÇÃONº49 • MARÇO/ABRIL2016 REVISTA Gerald...
2 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 SUMÁRIO Mensagem do Presidente........................................ pág. 3 Façamos p...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 3 Façamos parte da mudança do país A nossa entidade com- pletará 45 anos de existên- cia ...
4 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 POR DENTRO DA LEI No dia 10 de março, o Diário Oficial do estado publicou o veto total ...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 5 Thinkstock POR DENTRO DA LEI devidamente resguardados pelo Código de Defesa do Consumi-...
6 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 Hélio Pereira, do Barbosa, mostra o PDA que funciona via wi-fi e realiza auditória para...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 7 TECNOLOGIA Benefícios do estudo aos associados O presidente da APAS, Pedro Celso, desta...
8 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 CAPA APAScontrataescritóriodeadvocaciaespecializadopararealizar estudodetodaalegislação...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 9 Thinkstock CAPA Imagine a situação: um órgão fiscalizador visita sua loja, teoricamente...
10 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 CAPA muito errado. Ou as empresas extrapolaram nas práticas e condutas abusivas, e, ne...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 11
12 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 Passo a passo do trabalho da LTSA Advogados: • Identificação dos principais temas, que...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 13
14 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 JURÍDICO Não podemos aceitar abusos de agentes públicos em nossas lojas O advogado e v...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 15 JURÍDICO Certamente, o fiscal solicitará ser recebido pelo gerente ou representantedal...
16 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 RESPONSABILIDADE SOCIAL O Brasil inteiro deveria unir-se à causaTodos Juntos Contra o ...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 17 RESPONSABILIDADE SOCIAL A ferramenta estará disponível no site da Secretaria de Saúde:...
18 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 Durante o Evento de Lançamento da APAS 2016, o diretor Leandro Galeote anunciou a muda...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 19 NOVA SEDE A nova sede, que está localizada na avenida Amador Bueno da Veiga, 1.230, no...
20 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 O Nevada, que atraiu uma multidão de consu- midores para a reinauguração da loja 4, em...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 21 No ano passado, a Coop – Cooperativa de Consumo implementou uma série de medidas para ...
22 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016 ASSOCIADOS Como parte do plano de expansão do Confiança Supermercados, no interior de ...
março/abril 2016 • Acontece APAS 23
24 Acontece APAS • março/abril 2016
