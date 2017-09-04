Revista Acontece - JUL/AGO 2016 - Ed. 51

julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 1 OCANALDOSUPERMERCADISTADESÃOPAULO | ANOVI • EDIÇÃONº51 • JULHO/AGOSTO2016 REVISTA Leid...
2 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 SUMÁRIO Capa ............................................................................
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 3 Presidente: Pedro Celso Diretoria: Antônio Marcos Rogetta, Antônio José Monte, Antônio...
4 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 POR DENTRO DAS LEIS Atuação jurídica da APAS em importantes leis, projetos de leis e d...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 5 Lista dos produtos • Trigo, centeio, cevada, aveia e suas estirpes hibridizadas; ...
6 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 Por meio do Acordo de CooperaçãoTécnica firmado entre a APAS e o Serviço de Reabilitaç...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 7 VANTAGENS PARA OS SEUS NEGÓCIOS • Cobertura compreensiva para o veículo, responsabilid...
8 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 CAPA OrlandoMorandorepresentoua APASemencontrocomopresidente emexercício,MichelTemer N...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 9 VIVA A UNIÃO DO LAZER AOS NEGÓCIOS VEM AÍ UM FIM DE SEMANA DE GRANDES MOMENTOS PARA MA...
10 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 A crise econômica vivenciada pelo País afetou diversos setores, inclusive o supermerc...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 11 Propostas Entreaspropostasestruturaisimportantesparaaretomadado crescimentoedaestabil...
12 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 APAS CIDADÃ Uma ação que contempla o encontro entre supermercadis- tas associados e o...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 13 APAS CIDADÃ Pastorinho, Carrefour,Yamauchi, Supribem,WalMart, Mercado Betos, D’Stock,...
14 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 Representantes da APAS e prefeito de Guarulhos com o decreto assinado CAPACITAÇÃO DO ...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 15 Gestão completa do vale-transporte da sua empresa em um único canal 100% on-line e co...
16 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 ASSOCIADOS Nos dias 18 e 19 de julho, representantes da rede Savegnago participaram d...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 17 O Grupo Zaffari inaugurou a segunda loja na cidade de São Paulo, no andar térreo do s...
18 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 ASSOCIADOS O Supermercados 14, sediado em Araraquara, inaugu- rou a terceira loja na ...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 19 ASSOCIADOS O Covabra, que conta com 14 lojas e está presente em nove cida- des do int...
20 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 Svizzero destacou o porquê do investimento ASSOCIADOS O Santo Antonio, que atua há 64...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 21 OGPropaganda ASSOCIADOS O Jaú Serve inaugurou a oitava loja na cidade de São Carlos, ...
22 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016 Carlos Corrêa e Antonio Carlos do Amaral Filho, na Sede da APAS. Ao lado, sede da Cea...
julho/agosto 2016 • Acontece APAS 23 Para mais informações, procure sua Regional ou Distrital. VANTAGENS PARA OS SEUS NEGÓ...
24 Acontece APAS • julho/agosto 2016
×