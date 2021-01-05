Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Beyond Subject Searching in APA PsycInfo® APA Customer Engagement Spring 2021
2 Today’s Session • What’s in APA PsycInfo? • Demo Searches • Helpful Documentation • Additional Training & Support
3 Database Stats • APA PsycInfo®: Abstracts of over 4.9 million journal articles, book chapters, and dissertations; includ...
4 Database Stats • APA PsycTests®: Information about psychological tests, measures, scales, and other assessments – over 4...
5 APA PsycInfo: A discovery tool for behavioral sciences
6 What’s in APA PsycInfo? Over 4.9 million records for • Journal articles • Book chapters • Dissertations Fast Facts • Ove...
7
8 Finding Coverage Lists Online • APA PsycInfo journal coverage list • APA PsycInfo: Journals indexed cover-to-cover • APA...
9 APA PsycInfo Record Structure
10 Searchable Fields in APA PsycInfo • Abstract • All Text • Author • ISBN • ISSN • Journal Title • Publication Date • Sub...
11 Searchable Fields in APA PsycInfo • Abstract • Accession Number • Age Group • All Text • Author • Author Affiliation • ...
12 Searching APA PsycInfo
13 The APA PsycInfo Vocabularies Keywords • individual words or brief phrases that describe the document’s content • usual...
14 Limits and Value-Added Fields
15 Limits for Precise Results • Document Type • Methodology • Population Group • Age Group • Supplemental Material • Geogr...
16 Value-Added Fields • Conference information • PubMed Identifier • Grant/sponsorships* • Author affiliation & correspond...
17 Grant/Sponsorship Search by topic, sponsor organization, or grant number to identify funding sources.
18 Author Affiliation What kind of research is happening at an institution? What are some recent dissertation topics from ...
19 Tests & Measures How has this measure been used? Can I find some tests related to my area of interest?
20 Citations Who has cited this work? How can I move forward and back along the research timeline?
21 Live Search Demos
22 Look Like An Expert Training Resources from APA
23 Access the APA Databases Field Guide at https://www.apa.org/pubs/databases/training/field-guide
24 Access the APA Databases Record Structure (PDF) at https://www.apa.org/pubs/databases/training/record-structure.pdf
25 https://www.apa.org/pubs/librarians/index
26 http://blog.apapubs.org
27 Quick Reference Guides
28 https://www.youtube.com/APAPublishingTraining Video Tutorials
29 Additional Training Materials • Record Structure • Field Guide • Coverage Lists • Search Guides • Classification Code L...
30 Questions? We can help! PsycInfo@apa.org
31 Librarian Conference Travel Awards • Supporting professional development for early- and mid-career librarians (with MLS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beyond Subject Searching in APA PsycInfo

17 views

Published on

A 45 minute session from APA Publishing Training with APA PsycInfo search tips for librarians & other advanced users.

In this webinar, we'll cover some ways that you can use APA PsycInfo for more than just locating articles, such as searching for grants and sponsorships, and for tests and measures. Lastly, this session will highlight our Record Structure and Field Guide and other tools that can help you become your library's APA PsycInfo expert.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beyond Subject Searching in APA PsycInfo

  1. 1. 1 Beyond Subject Searching in APA PsycInfo® APA Customer Engagement Spring 2021
  2. 2. 2 Today’s Session • What’s in APA PsycInfo? • Demo Searches • Helpful Documentation • Additional Training & Support
  3. 3. 3 Database Stats • APA PsycInfo®: Abstracts of over 4.9 million journal articles, book chapters, and dissertations; includes publications from more than 50 countries • APA PsycArticles®: Full-text from 110 journals published by the APA and allied publishers • APA PsycBooks®: Full-text of over 4,400 peer-reviewed books – including the APA Handbooks in Psychology and an extensive backlist of classic titles
  4. 4. 4 Database Stats • APA PsycTests®: Information about psychological tests, measures, scales, and other assessments – over 44,000 tests represented • APA PsycTherapy®: Therapy demonstration videos showing clinicians working with individuals, couples, and families • APA PsycExtra®: Reports, conference proceedings, and more from professional sources
  5. 5. 5 APA PsycInfo: A discovery tool for behavioral sciences
  6. 6. 6 What’s in APA PsycInfo? Over 4.9 million records for • Journal articles • Book chapters • Dissertations Fast Facts • Over 70% of APA PsycInfo records are journal articles • The oldest items are from 1597! • 75% are more recent than 1990
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 Finding Coverage Lists Online • APA PsycInfo journal coverage list • APA PsycInfo: Journals indexed cover-to-cover • APA PsycArticles coverage list • APA PsycArticles journal history traces the history of journals from their inception to present (PDF)
  9. 9. 9 APA PsycInfo Record Structure
  10. 10. 10 Searchable Fields in APA PsycInfo • Abstract • All Text • Author • ISBN • ISSN • Journal Title • Publication Date • Subject Terms • Title
  11. 11. 11 Searchable Fields in APA PsycInfo • Abstract • Accession Number • Age Group • All Text • Author • Author Affiliation • Author Identifier • Book Type • Classification Code • Clinical Trial Number • Conference Information • Dissertation Number • Document Type • DOI • Grant / Sponsorship • Impact Statement • Intended Audience • ISBN • ISSN • Issue • Journal Title • Keywords • Language • Location • MeSH Term • Methodology • NLM Title Abbreviation • Notes • Open Access • Population • Publication Date • Publication Type • Publisher • PubMed ID • Release Date • Reviewed Author • Reviewed Item • Series Title • Source Title Translation • Subject Terms • Supplemental Data • Table of Contents • Tests & Measures • Title • Volume • Word in Major Subject Heading
  12. 12. 12 Searching APA PsycInfo
  13. 13. 13 The APA PsycInfo Vocabularies Keywords • individual words or brief phrases that describe the document’s content • usually provided by the author or publisher • natural language. ASCL1; brain tumor; glioma development; transcription factor function; mouse model Good for researchers who are new to a topic. Index Terms • chosen by APA staff from Thesaurus of Psychological Index Terms®. Brain Neoplasms; Glioma; Genes; Transcription Factors; Animal Models Good for the focused researcher. APA PsycInfo Classification Codes • describe the subfield or main theme • a term plus a corresponding numerical code • chosen from pre-existing list, or controlled vocabulary. Genetics Good to pair with keywords or index terms. https://bit.ly/APAClassCodes
  14. 14. 14 Limits and Value-Added Fields
  15. 15. 15 Limits for Precise Results • Document Type • Methodology • Population Group • Age Group • Supplemental Material • Geographic Location
  16. 16. 16 Value-Added Fields • Conference information • PubMed Identifier • Grant/sponsorships* • Author affiliation & correspondence address* • Tests & Measures*
  17. 17. 17 Grant/Sponsorship Search by topic, sponsor organization, or grant number to identify funding sources.
  18. 18. 18 Author Affiliation What kind of research is happening at an institution? What are some recent dissertation topics from this program? Who were the advisors? Where are the experts on this topic affiliated?
  19. 19. 19 Tests & Measures How has this measure been used? Can I find some tests related to my area of interest?
  20. 20. 20 Citations Who has cited this work? How can I move forward and back along the research timeline?
  21. 21. 21 Live Search Demos
  22. 22. 22 Look Like An Expert Training Resources from APA
  23. 23. 23 Access the APA Databases Field Guide at https://www.apa.org/pubs/databases/training/field-guide
  24. 24. 24 Access the APA Databases Record Structure (PDF) at https://www.apa.org/pubs/databases/training/record-structure.pdf
  25. 25. 25 https://www.apa.org/pubs/librarians/index
  26. 26. 26 http://blog.apapubs.org
  27. 27. 27 Quick Reference Guides
  28. 28. 28 https://www.youtube.com/APAPublishingTraining Video Tutorials
  29. 29. 29 Additional Training Materials • Record Structure • Field Guide • Coverage Lists • Search Guides • Classification Code Lists • Presentations on Slideshare • APA Style Newsletter https://bit.ly/APAtraining
  30. 30. 30 Questions? We can help! PsycInfo@apa.org
  31. 31. 31 Librarian Conference Travel Awards • Supporting professional development for early- and mid-career librarians (with MLS/MLIS) • New details to follow! https://bit.ly/APALibTravel

×