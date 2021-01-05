Beyond Subject Searching in APA PsycInfo

A 45 minute session from APA Publishing Training with APA PsycInfo search tips for librarians & other advanced users.



In this webinar, we'll cover some ways that you can use APA PsycInfo for more than just locating articles, such as searching for grants and sponsorships, and for tests and measures. Lastly, this session will highlight our Record Structure and Field Guide and other tools that can help you become your library's APA PsycInfo expert.