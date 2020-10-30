Vpn mop external

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. QUADGEN WIRELESS SOLUTION VPN ANYCONNECT MOP | Created by: Rajesh V | If you already have Cisco AnyConnect Software installed on your machine, please go to step 6 If not please follow the process from step 1. Step 1: - Please go to browser in about blank type https://182.76.216.165 click enter. You see below screen, as this is private environment, the page is completely safe. Click advanced
  2. 2. QUADGEN WIRELESS SOLUTION Step 2:- Click on proceed to 182.76.216.165, will be seeing below screen. Step 3:- Select the MQG_EXTERNAL_PROFILE Step 4:- Enter your credentials click login.
  3. 3. QUADGEN WIRELESS SOLUTION Step 5:- Click download and install (please get help of IT for installation). Step 6: - Open your Cisco Any connect, type IP in blank space. 182.76.216.165 & connect
  4. 4. QUADGEN WIRELESS SOLUTION Step 7: - Click on settings button. Step 8: - Click on settings button. Please check the appropriate checkbox as shown above and close. Step 9: - Click on connect and click on connect Anyway.
  5. 5. QUADGEN WIRELESS SOLUTION Step 10: - Enter your credentials click login. Step 11:-Successfully connected

