Respiratorio.pptx

WALDE PRINCIPE ANTUANE JAHAIRA
SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO EL SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO ES EL ENCARGADO DE LLEVAR EL OXIGENO A CADA UNA DE LAS PARTES DEL CUERPO HUM...
SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO • Un conjunto de órganos que permiten llevar e cabo el proceso de respiración al intervenir varios ór...
PULMONES FOSAS NASALES FARINGE LARINGE TRAQUEA BRONQUIOS BRONQUIOLOS VIA RESPIRATORIA FINA COMPONENTES
FOSAS NASALES •Conductos recubiertos por una membrana mucosa y diminutos pelos (cilios) que ayudan a filtrar el aire. Los ...
NARIZ •La nariz es la vía aérea principal de tu aparato respiratorio. •Cuando inhalas aire por los orificios de la nariz, ...
NARIZ ESQUELETO : •Porción ósea: H. nasales y rama ascendente del maxilar superior. •Porción cartilaginosa: septal, nasale...
FOSAS NASALES PROPIAMENTE DICHAS • Se relacionan: Adelante: con el medio externo a través de los orificios nasales anterio...
CAVIDAD NASAL: MEATO SUPERIOR MEATO MEDIO MEATO SUPERIOR CORNETE SUPERIOR CORNETE MEDIO CORNETE INFERIOR PARED LATERAL
Superior: Lámina Cribosa del Etmoides. Pared medial: Cartílago Nasal Posterior: Coanas Inferior: Paladar óseo Anterior: Na...
MUCOSA NASAL •La mucosa nasal es una membrana mucosa que recubre los cornetes y el interior de las fosas nasales •Llamada ...
PITUITARIA
• La pituitaria roja debe su nombre a la gran cantidad de vasos sanguíneos que presenta. • La sangre tiene la función de c...
EPISTAXIS •Salida de sangre de las fosas nasales, generalmente a partir de la mancha de kiesselbach. •Etiología: Traumatis...
REFLEJO TUSÍGENO •Reflejo producido por la irritación de •Sustancias nocivas localizadas en la •Tráquea, bronquios, bronqu...
REFLEJO DEL ESTORNUDO •Es un acto reflejo violento de expulsión de aire desde los pulmones hacia las fosas nasales y la bo...
SENOS PARANASALES •Son cavidades neumáticas labradas en algunos huesos de la cabeza rodeando a las fosas nasales y revesti...
SENOS PARANASALES
SINUSITIS •La sinusitis crónica se produce cuando los espacios dentro de la nariz y la cabeza (senos paranasales) están hi...
FARINGE •Es un conducto muscular membranoso impar y simétrico que sirve como vía aérea y digestiva. • Longitud: 12-14cm . ...
• Nasofaringe Cavum • 4.5 cm • 5 orificios • Amígdala faríngea • Fosita de Rosenmüller • Fx: Vía respiratoria • Orofaringe...
FARINGE COANAS Gl. PARÓTIDA PALADAR BLANDO ÚVULA EPIGLOTIS ESOFAGO TRAQUEA NASOFARINGE OROFARINGE LARINGOFARINGE
LARINGE •Órgano impar, medio ,irregular de 5 cm de longitud •Órgano de la fonación (por eso se llama “caja de la voz”). •L...
CONSTITUCIÓN ANATÓMICA •Epiglotis : - Cartílago elástico - Cierra el orificio superior de la laringe •Tiroides: - Cartílag...
LARINGE
CONSTITUCIÓN ANATÓMICA •ARITENOIDES: -½ superior elástico y ½ inferior hialino -Forma triangular -Su rotación abre o cierr...
MUCOSA LARINGEA •Revestida con epitelio pseudo estratificado cilíndrico ciliado con células caliciformes que producen mucu...
CUERDAS VOCALES
MÚSCULATURA LARINGEA •EL nervio laríngeo recurrente inferior es una rama del vago que entra a la laringe por abajo del cua...
FUNCIONES •VÍA RESPIRATORIA: -La función básica del aparato respiratorio es la respiración. -El aire entra por la nariz y ...
TRAQUEA •Es un órgano tubular formado por anillos de cartílago que forma parte del aparato respiratorio y que va desde la ...
TRAQUEOTOMÍA Y TRAQUEOSTOMÍA
BRONQUIOS •Un bronquio se encuentra en el aparato respiratorio y es uno de los conductos tubulares fibrocartilaginosos en ...
BRONQUIO DERECHO E IZQUIERDO CARACTERÍSTICA: Dirección Longitud Calibre Relación Lobulares Ramificaciones Segmentarios DER...
TRAQUEA Y BRONQUIOS CARTILAGO TIROIDES CARTILAGO CRICOIDES ANILLOS TRANQUEALES MUCOSA TRAQUEAL BRONQUIOS PRINCIPALES LINGU...
ARBOL BRONQUIAL BRONQUIO Primario Secundaria Bronquio Principal B. Lobular B. Segmentario BRONQUIOLO Secundaria Secundaria...
VIAS AEREAS INFERIORES Alveolo Bronquiolos respiratorios 1° Bronquiolos respiratorios 2° Bronquiolos respiratorios 3° Cond...
VIA RESPIRATORIA FINAL
PULMONES • Son dos órganos cónicos y esponjosos fundamentales del sistema respiratorio localizados en la cavidad torácica,...
UBICACIÓN DE LOS PULMONES •Los pulmones forman parte del aparato respiratorio, están situados dentro del tórax, protegidos...
PULMONES Funciones No respiratoria : Síntesis de fosfolípidos Síntesis de proteínas: Ig A y E Órgano más rico en trombopla...
ENFERMEDAD DE LA MEMBRANA HIALINA •Es uno de los trastornos pulmonares más comunes en los bebés prematuros y es una afecci...
VENTILACIÓN PULMONAR ESPIRACION INSPIRACION Ingreso de aire Fenómeno activo para el torax Fenómeno pasivo para los pulmone...
MÚSCULOS QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA VENTILACIÓN PULMONAR INSPIRATORIOS ESPIRATORIOS Diafragma Intercostal externo Escalenos Est...
VOLUMENES PULMONARES • Volumen de aire corriente (VAC) Es el volumen que entra y sale durante una respiración normal. Corr...
CAPACIDADES PULMONARES CAPACIDAD INSPIRATORIA (CI) Cantidad de aire que puede inspirarse después de una espiración normal,...
ENFISEMA PULMONAR •El enfisema es una enfermedad pulmonar que comprende daños a los sacos alveolares (alvéolos) de los pul...
NEUMONIA •La neumonía es una inflamación de los pulmones causada por una infección por muchos organismos diferentes como b...
TUBERCULOSIS •Es una infección bacteriana contagiosa causada por el Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis ). Ésta co...
ASMA •"Inflamación crónica de las vías aéreas en la que desempeñan un papel destacado ciertas células y mediadores. Este p...
  1. 1. WALDE PRINCIPE ANTUANE JAHAIRA
  2. 2. SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO EL SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO ES EL ENCARGADO DE LLEVAR EL OXIGENO A CADA UNA DE LAS PARTES DEL CUERPO HUMANO MEDIANTE LA RESPIRACION . LOS PULMONES Y EL APARATO RESPIRATORIO NOS PERMITEN RESPIRAR.  PERMITEN LA ENTRADA DE OXÍGENO EN NUESTROS CUERPOS (INSPIRACIÓN O INHALACIÓN) Y EXPULSAN EL DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO (EXPIRACIÓN O EXHALACIÓN).  ESTE INTERCAMBIO DE OXÍGENO Y DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO RECIBE EL NOMBRE DE "RESPIRACIÓN".
  3. 3. SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO • Un conjunto de órganos que permiten llevar e cabo el proceso de respiración al intervenir varios órganos interconectados y lograr que los pulmones reciban y expulsen el aire que tomamos del medio ambiente .
  4. 4. PULMONES FOSAS NASALES FARINGE LARINGE TRAQUEA BRONQUIOS BRONQUIOLOS VIA RESPIRATORIA FINA COMPONENTES
  5. 5. FOSAS NASALES •Conductos recubiertos por una membrana mucosa y diminutos pelos (cilios) que ayudan a filtrar el aire. Los senos paranasales. •Cuatro pares de cavidades llenas de aire, también recubiertas por una membrana mucosa. • Cavidades largas y anfractuosas , separadas por un tabique medio muy delgado. •Nariz, ventanas de la nariz y fosas nasales propiamente dichas.
  6. 6. NARIZ •La nariz es la vía aérea principal de tu aparato respiratorio. •Cuando inhalas aire por los orificios de la nariz, el aire entra en la cavidad nasal y viaja hasta la parte superior del paladar. •Prominencia voluminosa, media e impar, por encima y delante de las fosas nasales. • Forma : pirámide triangular de base inferior. •Constitución: Esqueleto, capa muscular, revestimiento cutáneo y mucoso.
  7. 7. NARIZ ESQUELETO : •Porción ósea: H. nasales y rama ascendente del maxilar superior. •Porción cartilaginosa: septal, nasales laterales y alares.
  8. 8. FOSAS NASALES PROPIAMENTE DICHAS • Se relacionan: Adelante: con el medio externo a través de los orificios nasales anteriores o narinas. Atrás: con la rinofaringe a través de las coanas. • Formadas por los siguientes huesos: maxilar superior, unguis, etmoides, esfenoides, palatino y cornete inferior.
  9. 9. CAVIDAD NASAL: MEATO SUPERIOR MEATO MEDIO MEATO SUPERIOR CORNETE SUPERIOR CORNETE MEDIO CORNETE INFERIOR PARED LATERAL
  10. 10. Superior: Lámina Cribosa del Etmoides. Pared medial: Cartílago Nasal Posterior: Coanas Inferior: Paladar óseo Anterior: Narinas
  11. 11. MUCOSA NASAL •La mucosa nasal es una membrana mucosa que recubre los cornetes y el interior de las fosas nasales •Llamada también Pituitaria, Membrana de Schneider, Mucosa olfatoria. •Membrana que reviste sin interrupción las paredes de las fosas nasales •Superficie: 250 mm2, con 1000 células receptoras. •Porciones: Pituitaria amarrilla y P. roja.
  12. 12. PITUITARIA
  13. 13. • La pituitaria roja debe su nombre a la gran cantidad de vasos sanguíneos que presenta. • La sangre tiene la función de calentar y entibiar el aire inspirado, de modo que a los pulmones no llegue frío. • Al calentarse el aire, mueren la mayoría de los microorganismos que en él están. • La pituitaria amarilla olfatoria tiene gran cantidad de terminaciones nerviosas que posee, allí residen los quimiorreceptores del olfato. • Cuando el impulso llega al cerebro se produce la sensación olfativa y el centro nervioso elabora una respuesta adecuada a la situación creada por la presencia del estímulo químico.
  14. 14. EPISTAXIS •Salida de sangre de las fosas nasales, generalmente a partir de la mancha de kiesselbach. •Etiología: Traumatismo, hipertensión, fragilidad capilar, trastornos de la coagulación. MANCHA DE KIESSELBACH
  15. 15. REFLEJO TUSÍGENO •Reflejo producido por la irritación de •Sustancias nocivas localizadas en la •Tráquea, bronquios, bronquiolos. •Se produce por la inspiración de aproximadamente 2.5 l •De aire que lleva a aumentar la presión en •Los pulmones hasta 100 mmhg , los cuales •Activan las músculos espiratorios para •Contraerse y así expulsar el aire a unos 140Km/s. • Vía aferente : nervio vago
  16. 16. REFLEJO DEL ESTORNUDO •Es un acto reflejo violento de expulsión de aire desde los pulmones hacia las fosas nasales y la boca, provocado por diversos agentes o sustancias. •El mecanismo es el mismo que el reflejo tusígeno, la diferencia es que la vía irritada son las fosas nasales. • Vía aferente : Nervio Trigémino
  17. 17. SENOS PARANASALES •Son cavidades neumáticas labradas en algunos huesos de la cabeza rodeando a las fosas nasales y revestidas por la mucosa pituitaria. •Son pares y se hallan en: maxilar superior frontal, etmoides y esfenoides. •Inflamación sinusitis FUNCIONES : •Disminuir el peso de la parte anterior de la cabeza. •Órgano de resonancia de la voz. •Calentar el aire
  18. 18. SENOS PARANASALES
  19. 19. SINUSITIS •La sinusitis crónica se produce cuando los espacios dentro de la nariz y la cabeza (senos paranasales) están hinchados e inflamados durante tres meses o más, a pesar del tratamiento. •Esta afección común interfiere en la forma en que el moco drena normalmente y hace que la nariz se congestione.
  20. 20. FARINGE •Es un conducto muscular membranoso impar y simétrico que sirve como vía aérea y digestiva. • Longitud: 12-14cm . • Límites: Desde la base del cráneo hasta C4 • Lugar donde se alojan las amígdalas. •Porciones: Superior, Media y Inferior.
  21. 21. • Nasofaringe Cavum • 4.5 cm • 5 orificios • Amígdala faríngea • Fosita de Rosenmüller • Fx: Vía respiratoria • Orofaringe • • 4 cm • • Istmo de las • fauces • • Amígdala • palatina y • Lingual • • Fx: Mixta • Hipofaringe • • 5 cm • • Fx : Vía • digestiva RINOFARINGE BUCOFARINGE LARINGOFARINGE
  22. 22. FARINGE COANAS Gl. PARÓTIDA PALADAR BLANDO ÚVULA EPIGLOTIS ESOFAGO TRAQUEA NASOFARINGE OROFARINGE LARINGOFARINGE
  23. 23. LARINGE •Órgano impar, medio ,irregular de 5 cm de longitud •Órgano de la fonación (por eso se llama “caja de la voz”). •Límites: C4 a C6 •Presenta: • Cartílagos: Impares o Estructurales: 1 epiglotis, 1 tiroides, 1 cricoides. • Pares o Funcionales: 2 aritenoides, 2 corniculados (Santorini) y 2 cuneiformes (Wrisberg)
  24. 24. CONSTITUCIÓN ANATÓMICA •Epiglotis : - Cartílago elástico - Cierra el orificio superior de la laringe •Tiroides: - Cartílago hialino - Escudo de las cuerdas vocales - Constituye la Manzana de Adán • Cricoides: - Cartílago hialino en forma de anillo - Base de la laringe
  25. 25. LARINGE
  26. 26. CONSTITUCIÓN ANATÓMICA •ARITENOIDES: -½ superior elástico y ½ inferior hialino -Forma triangular -Su rotación abre o cierra la glotis •CORNICULADOS: -Fibrocartílagos •CUNEIFORMES: -Elásticos -Los cartílagos aritenoides
  27. 27. MUCOSA LARINGEA •Revestida con epitelio pseudo estratificado cilíndrico ciliado con células caliciformes que producen mucus. • En su estructura interna encontramos dos repliegues : - Cuerdas Vocales Superiores (falsas). o son repliegues de la mucosa laríngea constituidos por ligamentos. o Revestidos por epitelio respiratorio. - Cuerdas Vocales Inferiores (verdaderos). oConstituidos por los ligamentos y músculos tiroaritenoideos inferiores. oSu epitelio es poliestratificado plano, sin glándulas, ni submucosa.
  28. 28. CUERDAS VOCALES
  29. 29. MÚSCULATURA LARINGEA •EL nervio laríngeo recurrente inferior es una rama del vago que entra a la laringe por abajo del cuarto arco branquial, para inervar la mucosa inferior a las cuerdas.
  30. 30. FUNCIONES •VÍA RESPIRATORIA: -La función básica del aparato respiratorio es la respiración. -El aire entra por la nariz y por la boca y es conducido a través de las vías respiratorias hasta los alvéolos, donde se produce el intercambio de gases. -Así, el oxígeno pasa a la sangre y es transportado a todas las células. • ÓRGANO DE LA FONACIÓN: -Es el encargado de la emisión de la voz . -El aparato fonador se compone de un conjunto de órganos que intervienen en la producción de los sonidos vocales. - El mecanismo de emisión de sonidos consta de: El cuerpo que vibra: las cuerdas vocales situadas en la laringe.
  31. 31. TRAQUEA •Es un órgano tubular formado por anillos de cartílago que forma parte del aparato respiratorio y que va desde la laringe hasta los bronquios. Su función es permitir el intercambio de aire entre el pulmón y el exterior.
  32. 32. TRAQUEOTOMÍA Y TRAQUEOSTOMÍA
  33. 33. BRONQUIOS •Un bronquio se encuentra en el aparato respiratorio y es uno de los conductos tubulares fibrocartilaginosos en que se bifurca la tráquea a la altura de la IV vértebra torácica, y que entran en el parénquima pulmonar, conduciendo el aire desde la tráquea a los bronquios y estos a los bronquiolos y luego a los alveolos . •ESTRUCTURA: Bronquios extrapulmonares:tienen la misma constitución que la tráquea. Bronquios intrapulmonares: presenta anillos de cartílago hialino completos, capa circular de músculos liso que rodea el bronquio (músculo de Reisseisen).
  34. 34. BRONQUIO DERECHO E IZQUIERDO CARACTERÍSTICA: Dirección Longitud Calibre Relación Lobulares Ramificaciones Segmentarios DERECHO IZQUIERDO Ligeramente vertical(30°C) Ligeramente horizontal (45°C) Más corto (2,5cm) M Más largo (4,5cm) Mayor (1.5cm) Menor (1cm) Cayado de los ácigos Cayado aórtico 3 2 10 8
  35. 35. TRAQUEA Y BRONQUIOS CARTILAGO TIROIDES CARTILAGO CRICOIDES ANILLOS TRANQUEALES MUCOSA TRAQUEAL BRONQUIOS PRINCIPALES LINGULA LOBULO SUPERIOR LÓBULO INFERIOR Lóbulo superior Lóbulo medio Lóbulo inferior
  36. 36. ARBOL BRONQUIAL BRONQUIO Primario Secundaria Bronquio Principal B. Lobular B. Segmentario BRONQUIOLO Secundaria Secundaria Secundaria Bronquiolo terminal Bronquiolo Respiratorio Bronquiolo propiamente dicho Vía respiratoria Conducto alveolar Saco alveolar Alveolo
  37. 37. VIAS AEREAS INFERIORES Alveolo Bronquiolos respiratorios 1° Bronquiolos respiratorios 2° Bronquiolos respiratorios 3° Conductos alveolares Saco alveolar Acino Bronquiolo terminal Acino Bronquiolos Bronquios Cartílagos
  38. 38. VIA RESPIRATORIA FINAL
  39. 39. PULMONES • Son dos órganos cónicos y esponjosos fundamentales del sistema respiratorio localizados en la cavidad torácica, en ellos se realiza la oxigenación de la sangre (hematosis). • Miden 25 cm de altura, 16 cm de ancho y 10 (D) 7 cm (I) de espesor. Se encuentran descansando sobre el diafragma y se extienden 4 cm arriba de la clavícula. • Los pulmones presentan : Base (cóncava), Vértice(superior y estrecha) , superficie costal y una superficie mediastínica donde se localiza el hilio pulmonar (bronquios, vasos sanguíneos, nervios y linfáticos) • Pesan aproximadamente :600 g derecho y 500 gizquierdo. • Lóbulos : 3 en el derecho y 2 en el izquierdo. • Segmentos : el derecho presenta 10 y el izquierdo Pulmón izquierdo Diafragma Corazón Pulmón derecho
  40. 40. UBICACIÓN DE LOS PULMONES •Los pulmones forman parte del aparato respiratorio, están situados dentro del tórax, protegidos por las costillas, y a ambos lados del corazón. •Son huecos y están cubiertos por una doble membrana lubricada llamada pleura (que evita que los pulmones rocen directamente con la pared interna de la caja torácica) Gl. tiroides Arteria aorta Pleura izquierda Estómago Tráquea Corazón Pleura izquierda Hígado
  41. 41. PULMONES Funciones No respiratoria : Síntesis de fosfolípidos Síntesis de proteínas: Ig A y E Órgano más rico en tromboplastina Concentran mastocitos Transforma la angiotensina I en II Defensa contra la infección
  42. 42. ENFERMEDAD DE LA MEMBRANA HIALINA •Es uno de los trastornos pulmonares más comunes en los bebés prematuros y es una afección que dificulta su respiración. •El síndrome de dificultad respiratoria afecta al 10% de todos los bebés prematuros y casi nunca a los bebés a término. •La enfermedad se presenta cuando los pulmones carecen de un químico que los ayuda a inflarse con aire e impide que los alvéolos colapsen. Este químico, llamado surfactante o tensioactivo pulmonar, normalmente aparece en los pulmones maduros. •La falta de este químico ocasiona colapso alveolar e impide que el niño respire apropiadamente. Los síntomas de esta afección aparecen generalmente un poco después del nacimiento del bebé y se vuelven lentamente más severos.
  43. 43. VENTILACIÓN PULMONAR ESPIRACION INSPIRACION Ingreso de aire Fenómeno activo para el torax Fenómeno pasivo para los pulmones Costillas se elevan y el diafragma baja La presión necesaria es : 757mmHg Duración 2s Salida de aire Fenómeno pasivo para el tórax Fenómeno activo para los pulmones No existe contracción y el diafragma sube La presión necesaria es : 763mmHg Duración 3s
  44. 44. MÚSCULOS QUE INTERVIENEN EN LA VENTILACIÓN PULMONAR INSPIRATORIOS ESPIRATORIOS Diafragma Intercostal externo Escalenos Esternocleidomastoideo Deltoides Intercostal interno Prensa abdominal Serrato poster o inferior
  45. 45. VOLUMENES PULMONARES • Volumen de aire corriente (VAC) Es el volumen que entra y sale durante una respiración normal. Corresponde aprox a 500ml de aire pero varía de acuerdo con el sexo la edad y la talla • Volumen de reserva inspiratoria (VRI) Es el volumen de aire que se puede inspirar durante una inspiración máxima. Es de 3000ml Volumen de reserva espiratoria (VRE) Cantidad de aire de la reserva residual que puede ser sacada con un esfuerzo espiratorios máximo. Es de 1100ml • Volumen de aire residual (VR) Cantidad de aire que permanece en los pulmones después del final de una espiración forzada. Es de 1200ml
  46. 46. CAPACIDADES PULMONARES CAPACIDAD INSPIRATORIA (CI) Cantidad de aire que puede inspirarse después de una espiración normal, distendiendo los pulmones al máximo. Es de3500ml (CI = VAC + VRI) CAPACIDAD FUNCIONAL RESIDUAL (CFR) Cantidad de aire que permanece en los pulmones al final de una espiración normal. Es de 2300ml (CFR = VRE + VAR) CAPACIDAD VITAL (CV) Cantidad máxima de aire que puede eliminarse después de haber llenado los pulmones al máximo. Es de 4600ml (CV = VAC + VRI + VRE) CAPACIDAD PULMONAR TOTAL (CPT) Cantidad máxima de aire que puede contener los pulmones después de una inspiración forzada. Es de 5800ml ( CPT = VAC + VRI + VRE + VAR)
  47. 47. ENFISEMA PULMONAR •El enfisema es una enfermedad pulmonar que comprende daños a los sacos alveolares (alvéolos) de los pulmones. Los sacos alveolares no pueden desinflarse completamente y, por lo tanto, son incapaces de llenarse con aire nuevo para garantizar una adecuada provisión de oxígeno al cuerpo •El consumo de cigarrillos es la causa más común del enfisema. Se cree que el humo del tabaco y otros contaminantes causan la liberación de químicos desde los pulmones que dañan las paredes alveolares.
  48. 48. NEUMONIA •La neumonía es una inflamación de los pulmones causada por una infección por muchos organismos diferentes como bacterias, virus y hongos • La neumonía puede ser desde muy leve a muy severa, e incluso mortal. La gravedad depende del tipo de organismo causante, al igual que de la edad y del estado de salud subyacente. •Las neumonías bacterianas tienden a ser las más graves y, en los adultos, son la causa más común de neumonía. La bacteria más común que causa neumonía en adultos es Streptococcus pneumoniae (neumococo)
  49. 49. TUBERCULOSIS •Es una infección bacteriana contagiosa causada por el Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis ). Ésta compromete principalmente los pulmones, pero puede extenderse a otros órganos ( enfermedad sistémica) •La tuberculosis se puede desarrollar cuando se inhalan pequeñas gotas de saliva que la persona contagiada con M. tuberculosis expulsa al toser o estornudar. La enfermedad se caracteriza por el desarrollo de granulomas (tumores granulares) en los tejidos infectados. •Las personas pueden tener síntomas comunes a otras enfermedades como lo son la fiebre, el cansancio, la falta de apetito, pérdida de peso y sudor nocturno; más cuando se agregan las aflicciones de tos y expectoración, por más de quince días, debe estudiarse, pues se considera un síntoma respiratorio.
  50. 50. ASMA •"Inflamación crónica de las vías aéreas en la que desempeñan un papel destacado ciertas células y mediadores. Este proceso se asocia a una hiperrespuesta de los bronquios que produce episodios de sibilancias (pitos), disnea (sensación de falta de respiración), opresión torácica y tos, particularmente durante la noche o madrugada. Estos episodios se asocian generalmente con un mayor o menor grado de obstrucción al flujo aéreo a menudo reversible de forma espontánea o con tratamiento".

