Práctica web de la sesión 14 Validación de usuarios y protección de paginas web mediante sesiones.
Paso 1: Crear base de datos llamada Cinepolis en tu Hosting
Paso 1.1: Tabla de almacenamiento de los usuarios
Paso 2: crear un script de código PHP que se conecte a la base de datos que ya tienes en tu hosting Información del hosting
Paso 2.1: Se crea una archivo de php que permitirá iniciar, destruir o limpiar las SESIONES de este sitio web. Con el nomb...
Paso 2.2: Se crea un archivo css para darle estilo y formato a la pagina
Paso 2.3: Se crea un javascript para validar los campos del inicio de sesión.
Evidencia:
Se subió la primera página web a mi hosting en la subcarpeta: paginas
Primera vista de la pagina web
Paso 3: Se crea una archivo de php que RECUPERA LOS DATOS DE USUARIO Y CONTRASEÑA que el usuario escribió en la página de ...
Se subió la primera página web a mi hosting en la subcarpeta: paginas
Paso 4: Se crea una archivo de php llamado actualizar_pelicula.php el cual MUESTRE UN MENU DE ENLACES O LIGAS hacia las pá...
Muestra los enlaces para entrar a los demás archivos creados durante este curso
Paso 4.1: Se complementa el archivo css agregando nueva información.
Se subió la primera página web a mi hosting en la subcarpeta: paginas
Primera vista de la pagina web
Pagina web http://antonio21a.atspace.cc/login_antonio.php
Alumno: Antonio Chavarin Rosales Materia: Programación WEB Asesor: Abraham Vega Tapia
Practica web de la sesión 14

TAREA 14
"TAREA: Validación de usuarios y protección de páginas web mediante SESIONES"

Practica web de la sesión 14

