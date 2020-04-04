Informe laharz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUEVO PROYECTO Avenida Bella Vista SIMULACIÓN DE MOVIMIENTOS TIPO LAHAR Los lahares son flujos de materiales volcánicos ge...
2 ubicaciones de fuentes de flujo de masa y modelos digitales de topografía de elevación para representar las zonas de pel...
3 2.MODELACIÓN La modelación realizada en Lahar Z, demanda valores de elevaciones de terreno, volúmenes a ser simulados y ...
4
5
  1. 1. NUEVO PROYECTO Avenida Bella Vista SIMULACIÓN DE MOVIMIENTOS TIPO LAHAR Los lahares son flujos de materiales volcánicos generados cuando agua, escorrentía superficial, deshielo parcial de glaciares o fusión de nieve, o la acumulada en algunos cráteres formando lagos volcánicos, se mezcla con estos materiales y se desplaza transportándolos en masa a través de laderas y cauces fluviales que tienen sus cabeceras en las laderas. Son movimientos de rápida velocidad y se detiene cuando pierde velocidadpor un cambio brusco de pendiente al alcanzar el nivel de base de las zonas llanas sobre las que se levantan los edificios volcánicos. La densidad de un lahar y su temperatura, varían de un episodio a otro, de acuerdo al tipo de material que compone las laderas del área. (UCLM, 2018) El USGS (por sus siglas en inglés - United States Geological Survey) ha creado una herramienta que simula el efecto de lahares con base en información de elevación del terreno (Laharz_py). Laharz_py está escrito en el lenguaje de programación Python como un conjunto de herramientas para usar en el Sistema de Información Geográfica (GIS) de ArcMap. Principalmente, Laharz_py es un modelo computacional que usa descripciones estadísticas de las áreas inundadas por eventos pasados de flujo masivo para pronosticar áreas que probablemente serán inundadas por sucesos hipotéticos futuros. Los pronósticos usan ecuaciones de ley de poder físicamente calibradas y estadísticamente calibradas que tienen una forma A = cV2 / 3, relacionando el volumen de flujo másico (V) con las áreas planimétricas o de sección transversal (A) inundadas por un flujo promedio a medida que desciende drenaje. La calibración de las ecuaciones utiliza transformación logarítmica y regresión lineal para determinar los valores de mejor ajuste de c. El software utiliza valores de V, un algoritmo para identificar
  2. 2. 2 ubicaciones de fuentes de flujo de masa y modelos digitales de topografía de elevación para representar las zonas de peligro pronosticadas para lahares, flujos de escombros o avalanchas de roca en los mapas. 1.ÁREA DE ESTUDIO El proyectoen plande desarrolloseencuentra en el sectorde la Avenida Bella Vista, Nuevo Cuscatlán. El sector montañoso de la zona es conocido como Cordillera del Bálsamo. La principal formación geológica es Bálsamo, con algunos pequeños espacios de formación San Salvador. La mayor parte del territorio contiene formaciones volcánicas antiguas de reducida permeabilidad y algunas pequeñas zonas de acuíferos sedimentarios aluviales. Para realizar la simulación de flujo de lahar se identifican los puntos más altos de la ladera cercana al área de interés, ambos se muestran en la figura a continuación (en amarillo el área proyectada a construir y en rojo los puntos identificados con mayor elevación).
  3. 3. 3 2.MODELACIÓN La modelación realizada en Lahar Z, demanda valores de elevaciones de terreno, volúmenes a ser simulados y la pendiente de la zona. Dada la naturaleza de la zona se ha estimado flujos para volúmenes de 5 mil y 10 mil metros cúbicos. Los parámetros utilizados son: Pendiente – H/L: 0.4 Volúmenes: 5,000 y 10,000 m3 Modelo de elevaciones de terreno: de curvas de nivel. 3.RESULTADOS De los cinco puntos mostrados en la imagen de ubicación, únicamente 1 de los flujos se transporta en dirección al proyecto. La figura a continuación muestra el flujo de interés, en rojo el flujo de 5 mil m3 y en verde el 10 mil m3.
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5

