Curso de sistema_de_informacion_geografica_qgis_basico-intermedio

  1. 1. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” AGOSTO CURSO DE SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA NIVEL BÁSICO- INTERMEDIO El Curso los sistema de información geográfica, “herramienta para la planificación y las tomas de decisiones”, va dirigido a profesionales de entidades públicas (Ministerios, Municipalidades, Institutos, Universidades) y privadas (Empresas, ONGs), estudiantes de Ciencias de la Tierra, Biólogos, Geólogos, Geografos y otros profesionales interesados en el manejo de información georreferenciada, y en especial a los amantes de los SIG.
  2. 2. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” Página 1 SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” C U R S O D E S I S T E M A S D E I N F O R M A C I O N G E O G R A F I C A N I V E L B Á S I C O - I N T E R M E D I O 1. ANTECEDENTES Los Sistemas de Información Geográfica SIG o GIS por sus siglas en inglés, son tecnologías de origen reciente. Actualmente y desde finales de los años ochenta, los productos basados en esta tecnología han sido utilizados por muchos Ministerios e Instituciones tantos públicas como privadas a nivel mundial. Esta orientados al seguimiento y evaluación de planes de desarrollo, ordenamiento territorial y además de apoyar la elaboración de diagnósticos, definición de variables estratégicas para su almacenamiento, manipulación, análisis, sistematización y presentación de datos referenciados espacialmente para la solución de problemas complejos de planificación y gestión. Todas las cartografías generadas a nivel mundial, ya sea generadas manualmente o por un SIG, tienen que ser diseñadas según las normas técnicas establecidas por los institutos geográficos o cartográficos de cada país, en el caso del Perú, estas son regidas por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional el cual en una de sus funciones es “Operar un Sistema de Información Geográfica de alcance nacional, para lo cual las entidades productoras de cartografía de cualquier escala deberán proporcionar al IGN las características de los datos obtenidos”. La conformación de un Sistema de Información Geográfica SIG contribuye a superar la visión sectorial y avanza en la compresión de la situación socio-económica, socio-político, físico-natural y territorial, como expresión de una gestión integral del desarrollo geográfico.
  3. 3. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” Página 2 2. OBJETIVOS • Proveer a los participantes herramientas teórico-prácticos, para el análisis espacial de diferentes elementos de un espacio Geográfico determinado, que contribuyan a las tomas de decisiones mediante el uso de los sistemas de Información Geográfica. • Familiarizarse con poderosas herramientas para la generación de cartografías temáticas mediante el uso de los sistemas de información geográfica. 3. CONDICIONES 3.1 DURACIÓN 27 horas académicas desarrolladas en 5 días 3.2 LUGAR Y HORARIO Centro de Entrenamiento en SIG y Teledetección de Geomática Soluciones – Jr. Lloque Yupanqui N° 7154 – Los Olivos – Lima - Perú Fecha de inicio: 12 al 16 de agosto del 2019 de 9:00 am – 1:00 pm 3.3 INSTRUCTOR El instructor en el Curso será el Licenciado en Geografía Yampierr Jaramillo Farias, profesional con más de 6 años de experiencia en el manejo, procesamiento y análisis de los Sistemas de Información Geográfica, con estudios universitarios en el extranjero. 3.4 REQUERIMIENTOS El participante deberá de contar con un computador portátil con requerimiento mínimos: ✓ Computador con Sistema Operativo Windows 7 / 8.x / 10 solo a 64-bit, Linux CentOS 7.x compatible con RedHat 7.x ✓ Procesador de 2.2 GHz o superior ✓ 8 GB de RAM o superior ✓ Tarjeta gráfica de 2 GB, 24 bits 1280x1024 ✓ 2 GB de espacio en disco para instalación del software QGIS ✓ 50 GB de espacio en disco para descarga de datos para el curso y resultado de los procesos 3.5 RESPONSABILIDAD DEL INSTRUCTOR ✓ Proporcionar para el desarrollo del curso datos vectorial en formato shapefile, de diferentes lugares del país. ✓ Proporcionar licencias originales del software libe QGIS ✓ Certificar a nombre de Geomática Soluciones S.A.C a los participantes del curso 3.6 RESPONSABILIDAD DEL PARTICIPANTE ✓ Participación al 100% de las fechas programadas para la obtención del Certificado de participación de curso ✓ Respetar la autoría del material de curso y la no difusión de éstos sin autorización del instructor ✓ Responsabilidad, proactividad y participación para el buen desarrollo del curso
  4. 4. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” Página 3 Escena satelital de a 70 m de Resolución espacial ubicado en la localidad de Moquegua, se aplicó los índices de NDVI para identificar las zonas con mayor cobertura de vegetación.
  5. 5. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” Página 4 4. TEMARIO 4.1. SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA 4.1.1 MODULO I TEORICO-PRACTICO: Entendimiento de los SIG en QGIS • Definición de SIG y sus componentes • Representación de datos estadísticos • Representación espacial del terreno • Tipos de entrada gráfica a los SIG • Utilidad de los SIG • Ejemplos de aplicación • Coordenadas • Componentes del QGIS • Creación de un shapefile • Carga de atributo de un shapefile • Geoprocesamientos (buffer, clip, unión) 4.2 MODULO II PRACTICO: Manejo de información tabular en QGIS • Base de datos en SIG • Manejo de Excel con los SIG • Exportar archivo de QGIS a Excel para su análisis • Creación, edición y carga de atributos de un shapefile • Ejercicios prácticos 4.3 MODULO III PRACTICO: Procesamiento de datos raster y generación de mapas temáticos en QGIS • Georreferenciación (Con GCP y Vectores geocodificados) • Calculo de índices (NDVI) • Uso de imágenes satelitales en QGIS de la nube • Generación de mapas temáticos • Importancia de los mapas temáticos en las tomas de decisiones • Generador de modelo de relieve con QGIS
  6. 6. SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES” Página 5 4.4 MODULO IV TEORICO- PRACTICO: integración con otros productos • Aplicabilidad de otros softwares con QGIS: Autocad (DWG, DXF), GoogleEarth (KML, KMZ), PCI Geomatics (PIX) • Transformación a diferentes tipos de formatos, principalmente KML y KMZ 5. INVERSIÓN CODE DESCRIPCION TOTAL CURSO SOBRE LOS SISTEMA DE INFORMACION GEOGRAFICA, “HERRAMIENTA PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y LAS TOMAS DE DECISIONES“ Fecha de inicio: del 12 al 16 de Agosto 2019 Certificado a nombre de Geomatica Soluciones TC-01 Cantidad de horas: 27 horas académicas 200.00S/. RUC: 20543641139 BANCO MONEDA CUENTA CORRIENTE CCI BCP Soles 192-1947100-0-76 00219200194710007630 BCP Dólares 192-1906006-1-95 00219200190600619539 ___________________ Ing. Nestor Mora Hilario2 GERENTE DE PRODUCTO1

