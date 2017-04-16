Upper gastrointestinal bleed 1. 1. UPPER GASTROINTESTINAL BLEED (HEMATEMESIS) Anil Haripriya 2. 2. DEFINITION : Any bleed,...
Upper gastrointestinal bleed . Anil Haripriya

Any bleed, occurring into the G.I. tract from a source above the ligament of Treitz is described as 'upper gastrointestinal bleed'

Upper gastrointestinal bleed . Anil Haripriya

  1. 1. Upper gastrointestinal bleed 1. 1. UPPER GASTROINTESTINAL BLEED (HEMATEMESIS) Anil Haripriya 2. 2. DEFINITION : Any bleed, occurring into the G.I. tract from a source above the ligament of Treitz is described as ‘upper gastrointestinal bleed’. Blood loss of G.I. tract can manifest in five ways. § Hematemesis – is bloody vomitus, either fresh and bright red or older and “coffee- ground” in character. § Malena – is black, tarry, and foul smelling stools. It results from degradation of blood, minimum of 60 ml of blood which stays in G.I. tract for > 14 hrs cause malena. § Hematochezia – is passage of bright red or maroon blood from rectum. This is usually caused by lower G.I. sources but massive upper G.I. bleed (>1000 ml) may also lead to hematochezia. § Occult blood loss – detected by stool examination. § Symptom of blood depletion without G.I. symptoms. INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF THE PATIENT Rapid assessment is carried out to gauge the urgency of the situation. § Whether the bleed is acute or chronic? § Is the patient haemodynamically stable or unstable? It is helpful to confirm the presence of bleeding by inspecting the vomit or the nasogastric aspirate or stool. But first goal is always stabilization of the patient. Blood is sent for CBC, biochemistry, clotting studies typing and 3. 3. cross matching is done. If blood loss is chronic, then depletion of bone marrow iron stores causes microcytic hypochromic anemia with low MCV. In acute blood loss hematocrit is a poor indicator of magnitude of loss in the initial hours, because with hemorrhage there is proportional loss of plasma and RBC (i.e. people bleed whole blood). Hence during this time the MCV will be normal. It takes 24-72 hours for the extra-vascular fluid to enter the vascular compartment and subsequently replace the plasma volume causing decrease in hematocrit. This sequence is modified by preexisting abnormalities in vascular volume or by the administration of exogenous fluids and blood. RESUSCITATION Resuscitation of an unstable patient is the first goal of therapy. 1. Two large bone canula are inserted, saline or ringer lactate solution should be in inferred as a rapidly as the patients cardiopulmonary system will allows. 2. Measurement of C.V.P. helps prevent fluid overload. 3. O2 inhalation by nasal canula / facemask may be of benefit in selected patients with inadequate oxygenation. 4. Vital signs and urine output should be charted frequently. Transfusion is usually indicated in : - 1. Patients who continue to bleed despite therapy. 2. Who are in shock. 3. Who have very low hematocrit (<20-25%). 4. 4. 4. Who have symptoms related to poor tissue oxygenation (e.g. angina). Hematocrit may be performed 15 min after the completion of a transfusion to determine the response. Fresh frozen plasma or platelets should be given to patients who require 10 or more units of blood, who have demonstrable deficiency of clotting factors, or who have severe thrombocytopenia or platelet dysfunction. DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION HISTORY § Any prior h/o bleed? § Illness such as ulcers, necrosis, cancer, bleeding disorder. § Prior surgery for ulcer disease. § Use of alcohol / NSAIDS / Anti-coagulants. EXAMINATION § Skin – cutaneous stigmata of cirrhosis. § Evidence of underlying cancer (acathosis nigricans, Kaposi sarcoma) § Pigmented lip lesion (Peutz- Jeghars Syn.) § Tumor (blue rubber bleb nevus, neurofibromatosis, Henoch schonlein purpura ). § Vascular abnormalities. § Lymphadenopathy (malignancy). § Abdominal masses (malignancy). 5. 5. § Abdominal tenderness (pancreatitis, ulcer). § Splenomegaly (cirrhosis, splenic vein thrombosis) ENDOSCOPY AND BARIUM RADIOGRAPHY In patients with upper G.I. bleeding of sufficient magnitude to affect vital signs or necessitate transfusion, urgent endoscopy is the procedure of choice. Endoscopy is more accurate than barium radiographs1 , and endoscopic findings, not visible on radiographic studies such as appearance of ulcer base, help determine subsequent management strategy. Endoscopy should be performed when the haemodynamic status improves (unless the patient is bleeding massively and not responding to resuscitative measures) and adequate support personnel are present. The role of gastric lavage in the management of patient with upper G.I. bleeds is controversial. Although there is no evidence that lavage help stop bleeding, it may be helpful in cleaning stomach before urgent endoscopy. Hemostasis is not improved with the use of iced saline solution. 2 Almost all patients with upper
  2. 2. G.I. bleeding should undergo endoscopy for several reasons: 1. Endoscopy is more sensitive than UGI barium radiograph and permits mucosal biopsy as well as hemostatic therapy. 2. It visualizes the bleeding site or stigmata of recent hemorrhage, thus 6. 6. providing important prognostic information. 3. Barium studies interfere with subsequent diagnostic tests as endoscopy or angiography. ANGIOGRAPHY The need for angiography as a diagnostic tool in acute upper G.I. bleed is rare, because endoscopy provides direct mucosal inspection. On occasion when bleeding is so massive that endoscopy cannot be performed safely or satisfactorily and surgery is contra-indicated, selective mesenteric angiography localizes the site of bleeding is above 75% of such patients, after angiographically delivered therapy may be applied. Blood loss must be about 5 ml/min for extravagation of contrast to be seen on radiography3 . Radionucleotide imaging is rarely used in Upper G.I. bleed. If bleeding has cured, radionucleotide study is not helpful, if bleeding is copious, endoscopy or angiography is a better test. Furthermore, uptake in liver and spleen may obscure bleeding sites in upper G.I. tract. SPECIFIC BLEEDING LESIONS AND THEIR TREATMENT. PEPTIC ULCERS Peptic ulcer is the most common cause of hematemesis accounting for about 50% of all cases. Patient more commonly bleed from duodenal ulcer than from gastric ulcers. Rates of mortality from bleeding ulcer has remained at about 6% to 12% over last 3 decades5 . The three primary pathogenic mechanisms for ulcers are acid, H. pylori and NSAIDS. Of these factors only NSAIDS appear to be an 7. 7. important risk factor for the development of bleeding ulcers. Prognostic factors and Initial Management Most ulcers cease bleeding spontaneously and patient have an uneventful recovery; no specific intervention is required. A minority of patients have poorer prognosis. Various clinical and endoscopic characteristics can be used to help determine which patients are at highest risk. Clinical features denoting poor prognosis6 : § hemodynamic instability § number of unit of blood transfused § presence of red blood in the vomitus and stool Characteristics of the ulcer at endoscopy probably provides the best prognostic information. § Increasing ulcer size (> 1 cm) with endoscopic hemostasis less successful in ulcer > 2 cm7 § Appearance of ulcer base § Clean base § Stigmata of recent bleed. § Active bleeding Patients with clean base ulcers may be discharged within first 24 hrs of endoscopy after stabilization and institution of medical therapy. 8. 8. Patients with flat spots and adherent clots have higher incidence of re- bleed and they have to be observed for longer period. Patients with a non-bleeding visible vessel or active bleeding are at a much higher risk for further bleeding (43% and 55%). Approximately one third require urgent surgery for re-bleeding if treated conservatively. These patients clearly benefit from endoscopic hemostatic therapy. Patients without clean-based ulcers should remain in the hospital for a minimum of 3 days, because most episodes of recurrent bleeding occur within 3 days. Pharmacological Therapy Endoscopic finding. Prevalence Re-bleed Surgery Mortality Clean base 42% 5% 0.5% 2% Flat spot 20% 10% 6% 3% Clot 17% 22% 10% 70% Non bleeding visible vessel 17% 43% 34% 11% Active bleeding 18% 53% 35% 11% 9. 9. Many agents including vasopressors, secretin, H2 receptor antagonist, proton pump inhibitors, antifibrinolytics, prostaglandins, natural somatostatin and somatostatin analogs have been used to stop active ulcer bleeding. Although a few studies have suggested a benefit, most have found no benefit in stopping active ulcer bleeding or preventing early re-bleeding, and at present no medical therapy can be recommended for acute treatment of bleeding from ulcers. It is reasonable at present, however to initiate anti-secretory therapy to promote healing, once a diagnosis of ulcer has been made. Endoscopic hemostatic therapy Endoscopic hemostatic therapy should be used in patients with high risk for persistent or recurrent bleeding and death i.e. those who have clinical or endoscopic features suggestive of high risk. Thermal Methods Lasers Clinical trials of Argon and Nd:YAG laser have yielded variable 10. 10. results but a meta-analysis of prospective controlled trials reveals significantly less need for urgent surgery and lower mortality with laser therapy than with no endoscopic therapy. 8 Monopolar Electrocoagulation Although these trials have shown benefit in patients with non bleeding visible vessels or active bleeding, monopolar electrocoagulation is not recommended
  3. 3. because of the risk of significant tissue injury. Bipolar or Multipolar Electrocoagulation The decreased distance between electrodes with bipolar electrocoagulation causes less tissue injury without decreasing hemostatic efficiency. Prospective randomized trials have shown that BPEC decreases further re-bleeding, Shorter hospital stay, decreases the number of blood transfusion and number of patients requiring emergency surgery. 9, 10 Heater Probe The heater probe has similar theoretical advantages as those for BPEC. The heater probe produces thermal energy directly for application to bleeding lesions. Several investigations have reported significant benefit with the heater probe in prospective controlled trials for patients with active bleeding and non-bleeding invisible vessels. Injection Therapy 11. 11. Injection of epinephrine (1:10000), absolute ethanol, other sclerosing agents (e.g. polidocanol, sodium tetradecyl sulfate, 50% dextrose), saline solution and water into the base of a bleeding ulcer, all have been reported to decrease further bleeding. Studies’ reporting that injection with saline or water provides effective hemostasis suggests that tamponade may be the most important single factor in the control of bleeding, 11 whether the additional effect of epinephrine, such as vasoconstriction, also play a role is uncertain. Results of multiple randomized controlled trials indicate that injection therapy provides significant benefit but it is unclear whether any agent or combination of agents is best for injection therapy. Other endoscopic hemostatic Therapies § Microwave coagulation was as effective as bipolar electrocoagulation and heater probe; and superior to injection therapy in animal models. § Fibrin glue has been reported to be effective in the treatment of bleeding ulcers in controlled trials. § Results of uncontrolled studies suggest that endoscopic application of a metallic chip (Hemochip) may be used successfully to treat patients with bleeding ulcers. Studies comparing the various endoscopic modalities of hemostasis, viz. bipolar electrocoagulation, heater probe, laser and injection therapy have demonstrated no significant differences among the four treatment modalities. 12 RECURRENT BLEEDING AFTER HEMOSTATIC THERAPY 12. 12. Approximately 20% patients with active bleeding or non-bleeding visible vessels, re-bleed after treatment with bipolar electrocoagulation, heater probe, or injection. 13 Repeat endoscopic therapy for re-bleeding should achieve permanent hemostasis in 50% of the patients with re- bleed, but the other half, just over 10% of all patients originally treated with endoscopic therapy, still require surgery for treatment of bleeding. 13 On balance, offering a second endoscopic treatment is justified. If it is unsuccessful, patient should be sent for surgical (or angiographic) therapy. Avoiding surgery, if possible, is desirable today, in view of the importance of H. pylori. Tiding a patient over without surgery gives the opportunity for eradication of the organism cure of the ulcer disease, and prevention of recurrent bleeding. ANGIOGRAPHIC THERAPY Angiographic therapy is seldom used in the treatment of bleeding ulcers and should be reserved for patients with severe persistent bleeding in whom endoscopic hemostatic therapy is unsuccessful or unavailable and for whom surgery poses a very high risk. Intra-arterial infusion of vasopressin may stop ulcer bleeding in upto 50% of cases. Results of uncontrolled studies suggest that occlusion the bleeding artery with embolic agents such as absorbable gelatin sponge (Gelfoam), tissue adhesives, autologous clot, or detachable mechanical occlusion devices may control bleeding identified angiographically in approximately 75% to 80% of cases, although over half may re-bleed. 14 13. 13. SURGICAL THERAPY Patients with severe ongoing ulcer bleeding in whom endoscopic therapy has failed or is unavailable should undergo urgent surgery, although controlled trials have not documented the utility of this approach. A prospective comparison of immediate operation, selective surgery (based on age and response to transfusion) and no surgery for patients with massive upper GI bleeding between 1953 and 1963 showed no difference in mortality rates among the patients with confirmed ulcer disease; immediate surgery, 13/99 (13%); selective surgery 10/86 (12%); and no surgery, 7/51 (14%).15 A more recent randomized trial revealed no significant difference in mortality rates between early surgery applied for minimal criteria (e.g. the presence of stigmata of recent episode of re-bleeding) and a policy of delay that required clinical evidence of severe, persistent bleeding before operating16 . Three (4%) of 71 patients in the early surgery group died, in comparison with 7(10%) of the 71 patients
  4. 4. in the delayed surgery group. All deaths were in patients over 60 years of age, and subgroup analysis indicated significant benefit of early surgery for patients with gastric ulcers. HEMORRHAGIC AND EROSIVE GASTROPATHY (“GASTRITIS”) Hemorrhagic and erosive gastritis refer to endoscopically visualized lesions (subepithelial hemorrhages and erosions) that may cause bleeding. Because no definite association between these gross abnormalities and histologic gastritis exists, they should not be labeled 14. 14. gastritis but described more accurately as subepithelial hemorrhages and erosions. Gastritis frequently has been diagnosed as a cause of upper GI hemorrhage. Gastritis is a relatively unusual cause of serious upper GI hemorrhage. A prospective endoscopic evaluation of 445 patients at Los Angles Country – USC Medical center revealed that hemorrhagic or erosive gastritis was diagnosed as the cause of major upper GI hemorrhage in only 3% of cases and bleeding never was life threatening or necessitated large transfusions. Antacids, H2 receptor antagonists, and sucralfate appear to decrease bleeding from stress related gastric lesions, as manifested by occult or overt blood in the nasogastric aspirate. A meta analysis of prophylaxis for stress induced ulcers indicated that H2 receptor antagonists, antacids, or sucralfate led to a significant reduction in clinically significant bleeding (defined as hemodynamic changes or a drop in hemoglobin) plus transfusion. However, no evidence indicates that prophylactic therapy decreases mortality rates. Endoscopic therapy is unlikely to be helpful or needed in cases of bleeding subepithelial hemorrhages or erosions because of their diffuse, superficial nature, although such therapy can be attempted if a small number of isolated erosions appear to be the sites of bleeding. Selective intra-arterial infusion of vasopressin has been reported to halt bleeding in 75% to 80% of patients with bleeding from gastritis, whereas trans-catheter embolization usually is less successful. Surgical therapy seldom is used 15. 15. now for gastritis bleeding. PROLAPSE GASTROPATHY Prolapse gastropathy is a cause of mild upper GI hemorrhage often seen in alcoholic patients that may be confused with hemorrhagic gastritis. This syndrome is characterized endoscopically by a focal, well- demarcated area of subepithelial hemorrhage, sometimes with central erosions, just distal to the gastroesophageal junction and develops when the gastric mucosa forcefully prolapses into the distal esophagus. Patients typically have a history of retching preceding hematemesis. In a prospective evaluation of alcoholic patients undergoing endoscopy for upper GIhemorrhage 5% had prolapse gastropathy. NEOPLASM Neoplasms of the GI tract often produce chronic occult bleeding but are unusual causes of profuse acute GI bleeding. Treatment of bleeding neoplasms usually is aimed at treatment of the neoplasm itself but palliative therapy to stop bleeding may also be necessary. Surgical resection is generally the first choice if such a procedure is feasible and the patient is a candidate for surgery. If not, endoscopic therapy (injection) angiographic therapy or radiation therapy may be tried. HEMOBILIA, HEMOSUCCUS PANCREATICUS Causes of communication between the vascular and biliary system includes trauma,, liver biopsy, gallstones, hepatic artery or portal vein aneurysms, ascariasis, hepatic abscess and neoplasms. Patients classically present with upper GI bleeding accompanied by biliary colic and 16. 16. jaundice. The diagnosis is made endoscopically from the appearance of blood coming from the ampulla of Vater and/or by angiography. Arterial embolization is the treatment of choice; hepatic artery irrigation is employed for patients in whom angiographic therapy fails. AORTO- ENTERIC FISTULAS GI hemorrhage can result from fistulas between any major vascular structure and the GI tract, but most involve the aorta. Thoracic aortic ancurysms esophageal foreign bodies, or neoplasms cause aortoesophageal fistulas. Aortoenteric fistulas may involve any part of the GI tract but about 75% communicate with the duodenum, usually the third portion. A primary aortoenteric fistula is a rare cause of bleeding that originates from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, whereas secondary aortoenteric fistulas are more common, developing an average of 3 to 5 years after abdominal aortic re-constructive surgery in 0.4 to 2.4% of patients. Surgery is mandatory in patients with suspected or confirmed aortoenteric fistulas; the diagnosis may be established preoperatively in as few as one third of patients. ESOPHAGITIS AND HIATAL HERNIAS Major hemorrhage from esophagitis is rare, accounting for 2% of patients who presented with clinically significant upper GI bleeding in one study. Other series have reported
  5. 5. esophagitis as a cause of upper GI hemorrhage in 0% to 8% of cases and hiatal hernia in 0% to 12%. 17. 17. MALLORY-WEISS TEARS Mallory-Weiss tears are lacerations in the region of the gastroesophageal junction that account for about 5% to 15% of cases of upper GI hemorrhage. The classic history is one of vomiting, retching, or coughing preceding hematemesis in alcoholic patients. Most Mallory-Weiss tears are located on the gastric side of the gastroesophageal junction, although 10% to 20% may involve the esophagus. In 10% to 20% of patients two or more tears are identified. Bleeding from Mallory-Weiss tears stops spontaneously without specific therapy in 80% to 90% of patients and re- bleeding in this group is uncommon, occurring in 0% to 5%.17 Thus most patients require only supportive care. Patients without active bleeding at endoscopy who have been adequately resuscitated and have no other medical problems necessitating hospitalization may be discharged within 24 hr of admission. Endoscopic therapy with bipolar electrocoagulation was effective in stopping the active bleeding of Mallory-Weiss tears in a prospective controlled trial18 . In rare instances, operative therapy with oversewing of the tear may be required. BLEEDING AS A CONSEQUENCE OF PORTAL HYPERTENSION VARICEAL § Esophageal varices § Gastric varices § Duodenal varices 18. 18. NON-VARICEAL § Post sclerotherapy ulcers § Portal hypertensive gastropathy Portal hypertension is responsible for several sources of GI bleeding, including esophageal varices, gastric varices, ectopic varices in the small and large intestines, and portal hypertensive gastropathy and enterocolopathy. Portal hypertensive gastropathy rarely causes severe acute bleeding but is reported to be responsible for 10 to 20% of all bleeding episodes in patients with portal hypertension. I. Esophageal varices All patients presenting with upper GI bleeding with a history, physical examination, or laboratory findings that suggest the possibility of liver disease should undergo early upper endoscopy to determine whether varices are present. Clinical, biochemical and endoscopic parameters are used to estimate the risk of rebleeding and expected survival. The risk of variceal bleed is maximum immediately following an acute bleed and diminishes with time. Clinical risk factors for late rebleeding include overt signs of hepatic decompensation, hepatocellular carcinoma, and continued use of alcohol. Endoscopic stigmata of hemorrhage are important signs to assess recent variceal bleeding and to estimate the risk of rebleeding.19 These endoscopic signs include variceal size and shape (large, nodular), red wale marks, hematocystic spots, veins on 19. 19. veins, a white nipple, and variceal color tone and red color sign on video endoscopic image processing. The short-term risk of rebleeding remains high until esophageal varices are obliterated. The risk of rebleeding can be substantially reduced by follow-up endoscopic sclerotherapy sessions to obliterate residual varices. 20 II. Gastric and duodenal varices Gastric varices develop late in the course of cirrhosis. Primary gastric varies develop de novo from systemic portal hypertension and are usually found in conjunction with esophageal varices (gastroesophageal varices). Secondary gastric varices may develop after endoscopic obliteration of esophageal varices. Isolated gastric varices (found in the absence of esophageal varices) can also develop in the absence of cirrhosis as the result of segmental portal hypertension, owing to splenic vein thrombosis caused by pancreatic carcinoma, pancreatitis, or hypercoagulable state. Splenectomy is a curative procedure for isolated gastric varices caused by splenic vein thrombosis unrelated to malignancy. Duodenal varices are a rare but important cause of massive UGI bleeding in the cirrhotic patient. Duodenal varices usually develop as a late, secondary complication following endoscopic obliteration of esophageal varices or underlying hepatocellular carcinoma. Bleeding from duodenal varices is associated with high mortality rates. ENDOSCOPIC INJECTION SCLERO-THERAPY TECHNIQUE 20. 20. The authors endoscopic hemostasis technique for esophageal variceal bleeding is to perform intravariceal injections using the free hand method using ethanol as a sclerosant. Efficacy for control of acute bleeding is 100% and the stricture rate is only 7% with emergency sclerotherapy. In a CURE experiment, three session of sclerotherapy were required to obliterate esophageal varices. In the case of active bleeding from either esophageal or gastric varices, the authors perform initial injections distal, proximal, and adjacent to the bleeding site. Once active bleeding
  6. 6. is controlled, all other non-bleeding distal esophageal varices are injected starting at the GE junction, then 2.5 and 5.0 cm above the GE junction. Diagnosis and treatment of bleeding fundic varices must be performed in the retroflexed position. This can be difficult with a stiff therapeutic endoscope in an actively bleeding patient. The current CURE endoscopic injection sclerotherapy protocol for gastric variceal bleeding includes (1) combined sclerosing agents with different mechanism of action, (2) epinephrine solution to minimize back bleeding from injection sites and to facilitate hemostasis, and (3) aggressive acid suppression with high dose omeprazole to accelerate ulcer healing. 21 RESULTS OF INJECTION SCLEROTHERAPY Numerous studies have confirmed the long-term efficacy and safety of endoscopic injection sclerotherapy for acute hemostasis of bleeding esophageal varices and for prevention of rebuilding. The benefits of endoscopic injection sclerotherapy of varices include wide availability, low 21. 21. cost, ease and rapidity of use, and outpatient therapy for elective (obliteration) treatment. 21 The authors believe that the advantages of endoscopic injection sclerotherapy over other modalities for treatment of esophago-gastric varices far outweigh the disadvantages. Emergency sclerotherapy has been shown to improve short-term survival compare to conventional medical therapy. The few drawbacks of endoscopic injection sclerotherapy relate to potential complications of treatment. These complications include local effects (ulceration, bleeding, stricture, and perforation) as well as systemic effects (bacteremia, sepsis, and pleural effusion). Emergency Sclerotherapy Endoscopic sclerotherapy has also been shown to be equal or superior to other non-endoscopic modalities for controlling active bleeding and preventing variceal rebleeding, including intravenous vasopressin with or without nitroglycerin, somatostatin, beta– blockers, balloon tamponade, portosystemic shunting, devascular- ization and non decompressive shunting, and esophageal transection. Elective Sclerotherapy Following acute hemostasis, elective or serial sclerotherapy is performed at 1- to 3-week intervals to obliterate remaining varices to prevent bleeding. The risk of rebleeding from esophageal varices varies from 50% to 80% within 6 to 12 months of the initial bleed if 22. 22. no intervention is undertaken. 22 Prophylactic Sclerotherapy Prophylactic sclerotherapy is undertaken before any bleeding episodes to prevent initial variceal bleeding. The majority of randomized, controlled trials comparing prophylactic sclerotherapy to medical therapy have not demonstrated benefit in terms of preventing first bleeding episode.23,24 Therefore, prophylactic sclerotherapy should not be performed outside of a study protocol. VARICEAL LIGATION: Variceal band ligation was developed in the mid-1980s by Stiegmann to treat esophageal varices endoscopically. The technique is similar in principle to hemorrhoid banding whereby the varix is drawn into the banding device, and a rubber band is placed around the varix base. The advantage of band ligation over injection sclerotherapy include fewer local and systemic side effects, lower rebleeding rates, and fewer endoscopic treatment sessions to obliterate varices. 25 In a meta analysis of seven randomized trials comparing endoscopic ligation with sclerotherapy for the treatment of patients with bleeding esophageal varices, ligation was superior to injection sclerotherapy because of lower rates of rebleeding, mortality, and complications. 26 CYNOACRYLATE Cynoacrylate has been used successfully for treating actively bleeding 23. 23. esophageal, gastric, and duodenal varices.27 Cynoacrylate is a unique hydrophilic tissue adhesive that spontaneously polymerizes immediately on contact with water. Therefore, a lipid based contrast agent (Lipiodol) is used to suspend and chase the cynoacrylate to minimize polymerization within the injection syringe and endoscope. A single intravariceal injection of cynoacrylate can achieve immediate variceal hemostasis by mechanical plugging of the bleeding site with tissue adhesive. It has also been used to obliterate gastric varices. 28 NON- ENDOSCOPIC THERAPY OF VARICEAL BLEEDING: Mechanical tamponade Esophageal or gastric balloon tamponade tubes have been used effectively for controlling active esophageal and gastric variceal bleeding. In a series, initial hemostasis within the first 4 hours was 60%, and bleeding was controlled over a 24-hour period in 60% patients, these values were not significantly different to somatostatin infusion. 29 Pharmacological Therapy Pharmacological agents such as vasopressin, somatostatin, octreotide, and terlipressin decrease portal pressure
  7. 7. via constriction of the splanchanic vasculature. These agents are used as a temporary measure in patients with continued variceal bleeding despite endoscopic therapy. 30 Selective splanchanic vasoconstrictors such as somatostatin or octreotide, glypressin, and 24. 24. terlipressin are at-least as effective as vasopressin for controlling variceal bleeding and have fewer side effects. In a randomized trial of 80 consecutive patients, continuos somatostatin infusion was shown to be as effective as injection sclerotherapy for control of active bleeding. There was no significant difference between the two treatments in initial or long-term control of bleeding. Mortality was not significantly different between the two groups, and complications were minor and less frequent in the somatostatin group. 31 Octreotide is a synthetic somatostatin analog that has a longer plasma half-life than somatostatin and thus may be administered subcutaneously as well as by continuos intravenous infusion. In one study, bleeding was controlled in 88% and 54% of the patients treated with octreotide and vasopressin. Complete control of bleeding after 24 hours of drug infusion was achieved in 63% patients receiving octreotide and in 46% patients receiving vasopressin. 32 SURGERY Surgical therapies for bleeding varices include portosystemic shunts/ esophageal transection and devascularisation, and liver transplantation. These techniques are associated with high morbidity and mortality and should be performed only by highly experienced surgeons. Portosystemic shunting may decrease the risk of rebleeding; however, encephalopathy may worsen Major causes of upper G.I Bleed 25. 25. Duodenal ulcer 24.3 % Erosive duodenitis 5.8 % Gastric erosions 23.4 % Neoplasm 2.9 % Gastric ulcers 21.3 % Stomal ulcer 1.8 % Varices 10.3 % Esophageal ulcer 1.7 % Mallory weiss tear 7.2% Osler-Rendu-Weber telengiactasia 0.5 % Esophagitis 6.3% Others 6.3 %

