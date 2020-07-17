Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH TEXTBOOK FORM 3
CHAPTER 4
THEME : SOCIAL ISSUES
TOPIC : CHALLENGES FACED BY YOUNG PEOPLE

  1. 1. CHAPTER 4 SOCIAL ISSUES CHALLENGES FACED BY YOUNG PEOPLE
  2. 2. WHAT IS SOCIAL ISSUE Issues that relate to society’s perception of a person’s personal life
  3. 3. CAUSES MEDIA THE MAIN CAUSES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO THE OCCURRENCE OF SOCIAL PROBLEMS AMONG TEENAGERS FAMILY FACED PROBLEM PEER INFLUENCE ONE OF THE MAIN CAUSES OF SOCIAL PROBLEM AMONG TEENAGERS
  4. 4. HOW TO SOLVE? IDENTIFY THE BACKGROUND FACTORS OF TEENAGERS INVOLVE IN SOCIAL PROBLEMS IDENTIFY FORMS OF PEER INFLUENCE INVOLVED IN SOCIAL PROBLEM IDENTIFY THE BACKGROUND FACTORS OF TEENAGER FAMILIES INVOLVE IN SOCIAL PROBLEMS IDENTIFY TEENAGERS SCHOOL ENVIRONMENT PROBLEMS INVOLVED WITH SOCIAL PROBLEMS

