UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA NEOSP...
La neosporosis fue descrita por primera vez en caninos como un síndrome neuromuscular causado por un protozoo intracelular...
• Protozoo intracelular obligado • En su ciclo con: taquizoito, bradizoito y esporozoito • Tiene forma de media luna o glo...
Horizontal y Vertical
• En condiciones ambientales favorables, se volverían infecciosos en unos pocos días. Estos pueden permanecer en el suelo,...
• Patogenia de la infección aguda: Se multiplican rápida e intracelularmente mediante endodiogenia en muchos tipos de célu...
• Las vacas serológicamente positivas, son clínicamente inaparentes • El aborto es el único signo clínico • Los fetos pued...
Diagnostico Serológico • Inmunofluorescencia indirecta: Preserva la morfología del parásito y detecta antígenos de membran...
 Diarrea Viral Bovina  Brucelosis  Rinotraqueítis Infecciosa Bovina  Leptospirosis  Trichomonas fetus  Aspergillus s...
• Clindamycina 12.5 a 18.5 mg/kg • Sulfonamidas en dosis de 0.25 a 0.5 y 30 mg/kg
• Podemos encontrar fetos reabsorbidos o momificados y autolisados, • Hidrocefalia y estrechamiento de la médula espinal n...
• Reducir el número de vacas lechera infectadas • Remover y eliminar rápidamente los fetos abortados, placentas y becerros...
Aug. 29, 2021
Neosporosis Bovina

Neosporosis

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA NEOSPOROSIS Ciclo: Octavo Docente: Dr. Manuel Quezada Estudiante: Angie Pardo Reyes Asignatura: Sanidad de Rumiantes
  2. 2. La neosporosis fue descrita por primera vez en caninos como un síndrome neuromuscular causado por un protozoo intracelular Dicho agente fue posteriormente relacionado no sólo con la producción de abortos en bovinos sino también con disminución de la producción de carne y leche. • Neosporosis bovina • Neosporosis fetal • Neosporosis abortiva
  3. 3. • Protozoo intracelular obligado • En su ciclo con: taquizoito, bradizoito y esporozoito • Tiene forma de media luna o globular • Mide de 3 a 7 µm de lardo y de 1 a 5 µm de ancho • Los taquizoítos han sido detectados en neuronas, macrófagos, fibroblastos, células endoteliales, miositos, células renales y hepatocitos. CICLO DE VIDA • Los hospedadores definitivos adquieren la infección al ingerir tejidos • Luego una fase de reproducción asexual y sexual, los ooquistes se eliminan en las heces
  4. 4. Horizontal y Vertical
  5. 5. • En condiciones ambientales favorables, se volverían infecciosos en unos pocos días. Estos pueden permanecer en el suelo, agua y alimentos por cerca de 1 año. • Una vez infectado el bovino permanece bajo esta condición de por vida con el riesgo de abortar en la futura gestación o transmitir la enfermedad
  6. 6. • Patogenia de la infección aguda: Se multiplican rápida e intracelularmente mediante endodiogenia en muchos tipos de células diferentes, teniendo mayor tropismo por las del sistema nervioso central (SNC) • Patogenia de la infección crónica: Cuando se desarrolla una respuesta inmune, los taquizoitos se transforman en bradizoitos, éstos son la fase de multiplicación lenta de la enfermedad formando los quistes tisulares.
  7. 7. • Las vacas serológicamente positivas, son clínicamente inaparentes • El aborto es el único signo clínico • Los fetos pueden fallecer intraúterino, con reabsorción o maceración • Las terneras pueden nacer vivas con enfermedad o pueden ser clínicamente normales • En terneros menores de 2 meses hay baja de peso o incapacidad para aumentar de peso, signos neurológicos • Las vacas muestran disminución en la producción de leche durante la primera lactancia
  8. 8. Diagnostico Serológico • Inmunofluorescencia indirecta: Preserva la morfología del parásito y detecta antígenos de membrana • Microaglutinacion: Permite analizar sueros de varias especies simultáneamente. • ELISA: Se basa en la detección de un antígeno inmovilizado sobre una fase sólida mediante Diagnostico no serológico •Reacción en cadena de la polimerasa: Se utilizan cerebro, corazón e hígado •Inmunohistoquímica: La técnica se lleva a cabo en tejidos fetales conservados en formol al 10%;
  9. 9.  Diarrea Viral Bovina  Brucelosis  Rinotraqueítis Infecciosa Bovina  Leptospirosis  Trichomonas fetus  Aspergillus sp y Mucor sp
  10. 10. • Clindamycina 12.5 a 18.5 mg/kg • Sulfonamidas en dosis de 0.25 a 0.5 y 30 mg/kg
  11. 11. • Podemos encontrar fetos reabsorbidos o momificados y autolisados, • Hidrocefalia y estrechamiento de la médula espinal necrosis multifocal en cerebro fetal, corazón, pulmón, hígado, placenta y nódulos linfáticos. • Se puede apreciar lesiones mínimas en gliosis focal en el sistema nervioso central y lesiones neurales severas • En miocardio miocarditis multifocal no supurativa y en músculo esquelético, miosis multifocal no supurativa •
  12. 12. • Reducir el número de vacas lechera infectadas • Remover y eliminar rápidamente los fetos abortados, placentas y becerros muertos • Verificar el estado de la infección mediante pruebas serológicas • Considerar la posibilidad de eliminar a las vacas seropositivas • Mantener separadas las vacas negativas de las positivas después del parto • Evitar el ingreso de perros u otros cánidos a las instalaciones • Reducir la fauna nociva como roedores silvestres

Neosporosis Bovina

