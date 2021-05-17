Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E.P Belagua 2 año “D” LOS CONTENIDOS P...
¿Qué es un Contenido Publicitario? Se define por un conjunto de estrategias orientadas a dar a conocer productos y servici...
Emisora Publica Es un caso peculiar en la radiodifusión de nuestro hemisferio. La transformación ha consistido en un consi...
Diferencia entre Radio Comercial y Radio Comunitaria La Radio Comercial es aquella que tiene una función al lucro. Debemos...
Critica de la Publicidad Análisis nunca se hace para destruir sino para mejorar algo, o sencillamente para dar una opinión...
Campaña Educativa Son jornadas que buscan informar y sensibilizar al ciudadano sobre la importancia de corregir o cambiar ...
Castellano los contenidos publicitarios

Contenido Publicitario

Castellano los contenidos publicitarios

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E.P Belagua 2 año “D” LOS CONTENIDOS PUBLICITARIOS Profesor: Estudiante: Yoel Vivas Ángel M Rojas C C.I 31.887.962
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un Contenido Publicitario? Se define por un conjunto de estrategias orientadas a dar a conocer productos y servicios a la sociedad. Sin embargo, no solo se trata de que las personas sepan que existes, sino también de otorgar cierta reputación a lo que se ofrece. Sin utilizar esta comunicación patrocinada, sería muy complejo posicionarse en la mente de los consumidores como algo de buena calidad.
  3. 3. Emisora Publica Es un caso peculiar en la radiodifusión de nuestro hemisferio. La transformación ha consistido en un considerable aumento de la oferta radiofónica pública en los niveles autonómico y municipal no justificada en la mayoría de casos en términos de audiencia, ni tampoco desde la consideración de que esté atendiendo a una demanda realmente sentida. Radio Comunitaria Se caracterizan por considerar a la comunicación como un derecho humano esencial. A diferencia de las radios privadas comerciales, no persiguen un fin de lucro. mutuales, etc.
  4. 4. Diferencia entre Radio Comercial y Radio Comunitaria La Radio Comercial es aquella que tiene una función al lucro. Debemos pagar por los espacios para poder transmitir lo que sentimos. La Radio Comunitaria es un medio alternativo, cuya función principal es la participación de los grupos sociales en el desarrollo de la radio. Importancia de la Radio Comunitaria La radio comunitaria defiende la democracia y respeta la pluralidad de opiniones. Trabaja para solucionar los problemas sociales de las comunidades y desarrollar la educación, la ciencia, la cultura y el deporte.
  5. 5. Critica de la Publicidad Análisis nunca se hace para destruir sino para mejorar algo, o sencillamente para dar una opinión objetiva, ya sea para el mundo o para proyectos relacionados. Pero, ¿por qué es necesario ser crítico? La respuesta es simple: sin criterio no existe la creatividad, sin criterio caemos en la mecanización de las labores, convirtiéndonos en «una gota de agua más llevada por el río». El criterio nos permite reconocer lo correcto, pero no solo para saber que esta ahí, sino para estudiar sus causas y consecuencias. Valores que promueven los Medios • El Respeto • El engaño • La verdad y • La confianza
  6. 6. Campaña Educativa Son jornadas que buscan informar y sensibilizar al ciudadano sobre la importancia de corregir o cambiar actitudes inadecuadas en la comunidad. Se dirigen a aumentar el conocimiento sobre riesgo y prevención en los contextos en los que se desenvuelve el niño (escuela, calle, casa). Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión Tiene como objetivo establecer, en la difusión y recepción de mensajes, la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión, los anunciantes, los productores nacionales independientes y los usuarios y usuarias.

