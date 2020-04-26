Domingo 15 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Práctica para el Aula 1. Suma : 643 928  42 937 4 821 2. Completael recuadroysuma losvaloresencontrados. 3. Determina elvalor "T" enlapirámide, si elvalor de cadarecuadro se obtiene sumando los valores debajode éstos. 4. Lucas invitaal teatro a su esposaya susdos menoreshijos.Si la entradapara losadultoscuestaS/. 45 y para losniñosS/.18, ¿cuántodebe pagar Lucas? Práctica para la Casa 1. Suma : 243 928  93 237  3 821 2. Completael recuadroysuma losvaloresencontrados. 3. Determina el valor "T" enlapirámide, sielvalor decada recuadrose obtiene sumando los valores debajode éstos. 4. Luisinvitaa sustres hijosa unconcierto.Si la entradapara adultos cuestaS/. 250 y S/. 150 para los niños,¿Cuántodebe pagarLuis?
  A. PROPIEDAD DE CLAUSURA Si sumamosdos o más númerosnaturales,el resultadotambiénesotro númeronatural Ejemplo: 22  N y35  N, entonces 2235 57  N. B. PROPIEDAD CONMUTATIVA El orden de los sumandos no alteralasuma. Ejemplo: 26  17  17  2 C. PROPIEDAD ASOCIATIVA Elordenque seagrupan lossumandos noaltera lasumatotal Ejemplo: (18  17)  19  18  (17  19) 35  19  18  36 54  54 D. PROPIEDAD DEL ELEMENTO NEUTRO Si sumamoscualquiernúmeronatural conel cero,el resultadosigue siendo El mismonúmeronatural Ejemplo: 37 +0 = 37 Práctica para el Aula 1. Completae indicaque propiedadesse cumple en: 2. CalculaA+ 4 si:(469 + 96)  A= 469  ( 96  126) 3. CalculaR  5 si: (49  29)  R  29  (49  18) 4. Arelyvaa latienday compra5 kg de fideos,luegose dacuentaque le faltabay regresaa comprar 8 kg más de fideos.Si primerohubiese comprado8 kg de fideos,¿cuántole hubierafaltado?¿Qué propiedad aplicó?
  Práctica para la casa 1. Completae indicaque propiedadesse cumple en: 2. CalculaA+ 4 si:( 2 98 + A )  48 = 2 98  ( 96  48) 3. CalculaR  5 si: (49  29)  R  29  (49  18) 4. Luis va a la tiendaycompra 9 kgde fideos,luegose dacuentaque le faltabay regresaa comprar 6 kg más de fideos.Si primerohubiese comprado6 kg de fideos,¿cuántole hubierafaltado?¿Qué propiedad aplicó? Práctica para el Aula 1. Completa lacifra que falta encada recuadro : 2. Calcula "S" 3. La suma de las edades de Didier yAlexandra es 48, y la diferencia de sus edades es8. Determina lasedadesdecada unode ellos. SiAlexandra esla menor 4. ArelycomprabombonesporS/.28 y chocolatespor S/.35 .Si paga con S/.100,¿Cuánto recibe de vuelto?
  Práctica para el Aula 1. Resuelve las siguientesmultiplicaciones: * 28 × 35 * 69 × 57 2. Calcula: 30× 4000 × 60 000 3. Si dos factoresde una multiplicaciónson 4 Y 6 , y el tercer factor eslasuma de los otrosdos , indicael valor delproducto 4. Si Paolo quiere regalar S/.17 a cada uno de sus 13 sobrinos. ¿Cuánto dinero necesitara? Práctica para el Aula 1. Completaycolocaelnombredela propiedad Correspondiente 2. Aplicalapropiedaddelelementoneutroycalcula P  Q 39 × P = Q 3. Aplica la propiedad asociativa y calcula P + 6 : (9 × P ) × 8 = 9 × ( 7 × 8 ) 4. Se sabe que P ×R cumple conlapropiedaddelelementoabsorvente y P  Calcule el valor de "R".
  Práctica para el Aula 1. Si enunadivisiónse sabeque: d 16, q  13 y r 6 Calcula: "D" 2. Linda decide comprarse unautoque cuesta$ 35 199 y piensapagarloen9 cuotas ¿Cuántopagara mensualmente'
  6. 6. Teacher : Level : Grade : Course : Month: Año: 2020 SCORE Teacher : Level : Grade : 5 th Course : Month: Año: 2020 SCOREI.E.P NIÑO MANUELITO “Líder en inicial y primaria, el que nació para brindar una educación integral y en v alores” “Líder en inicial y primaria, el que nació para brindar una educación integral y en v alores” I.E.P NIÑO MANUELITO “Año de la universalización de la salud” “Año de la universalización de la salud”
  7. 7. Teacher : Level : Grade : Course : Month: Año: 2020 SCORE Teacher : Level : Grade : 5 th Course : Month: Año: 2020 SCOREI.E.P NIÑO MANUELITO “Líder en inicial y primaria, el que nació para brindar una educación integral y en v alores” “Líder en inicial y primaria, el que nació para brindar una educación integral y en v alores” I.E.P NIÑO MANUELITO “Año de la universalización de la salud” “Año de la universalización de la salud” Práctica para la Casa

