Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores INSTRUCTIVO N°2 ÁREA: Matemática SUB -AREA: Aritmética MO...
I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores En General : EJERCICIOS PROPUESTOS 1.-Dado los números 42...
I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores EJERCICIOS PARA EL ALUMNO 1.-Dado los números 140 y 210, ...
I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

08 de abril

48 views

Published on

aritmética

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

08 de abril

  1. 1. I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores INSTRUCTIVO N°2 ÁREA: Matemática SUB -AREA: Aritmética MODALIDAD: A DISTANCIA Fecha: 11/04/2020 Tiempo: Competencia: - Resuelve problemas de cantidad. -Resuelve problemas de regularidad ,equivalencia y cambio. . Contenido: Razón Geométrica 1. Enviamos a los estudiantes del 6to grado de primaria el video sobre el tema de Razón Geométrica https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DywrjmrME2Y 2. EL estudiante escribirá en su cuaderno de aritmética el siguiente texto : RAZÓN GEOMÉTRICA (R.G) Es la comparación de dos cantidades mediante una división . Ejemplo: Comparamos las alturas del edificio y el árbol Comparamos mediante la división Interpretacion:  “ La aturas de A y B están en la relación de 5 es a 1”  “La aturas de A y B son entre si como de 5 es a 1”  “Las alturas de A y B son proporcionales a los números 5 y 1, respectivamente”.  “Las alturas de A es 5 veces la altura de B ”. Queridos papitos y mamitas las siguientes indicaciones que se les brinda a continuación son una guía para la ejecución del tema educativo que se les está enviando. Cualquier consulta hacerlo llegar, con mucho gusto les estaré brindando la información que se requiera. 45 5 9 1 m m 
  2. 2. I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores En General : EJERCICIOS PROPUESTOS 1.-Dado los números 420 y 280, calcule el valor de la razón geométrica de dichos números en el orden que aparecen. ; además 𝑎 = 36 ,calcula la razón aritmética de "𝑎“ y2.-Si: "𝑏" . 3.-El precio de una caja de leche es a 4 como el precio de una caja de vivo es a 5 .Si el producto de ambos precios es numéricamente igual a 320,calcula el precio de una caja de vino . a k b  Donde:  k = Razón Geométrica  a= Antecedente.  b = Consecuente . Resolución 12 5 a b  Resolución Datos 36a  12 5 a b  Reemplazamos 36 12 5b  15b  Luego : Finalmente pide Razón Aritmética 36 15 21  Resolución 4 5 leche k vino k  Datos Producto de ambos precios :   4 5 320K K  2 20 320K  2 16K  4K  Producto de la caja devino será:  5 4 / 20S Rpta : S/ 20 Rpta : 21 3 2 Rpta :
  3. 3. I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores EJERCICIOS PARA EL ALUMNO 1.-Dado los números 140 y 210, calcule el valor de la razón geométrica de dichos números en el orden que aparecen. 2.- Si : 𝑎 𝑏 = 9 5 ; además 𝑎 = 54, calcula la razón aritmética se "𝑎“ y "𝑏" . 3.-Las edades de dos hermanos son entre sí como 3 es a 2. Si el producto de ambas edades es 150, calcule la edad del menor 3. Escribir en el cuaderno del curso dado los siguientes datos  Fecha del día de la clase dada  Valor: Puntualidad y respeto  Poner título del tema  Copiar conceptos, clasificación y algunos ejercicios del tema dado 4. Una vez culminado el desarrollo del ejerció en su cuaderno enviar foto al profesor del área para ver su avance  Fecha del día de la clase dada  Valor: Puntualidad y respeto  Poner título del tema  Copiar conceptos, clasificación y algunos ejercicios del tema dado Se agradece el apoyo en estos momentos de emergencia y reforzaremos el tema cuando regresemos a las clases presenciales. Muchas gracias. Atte. Teacher Angel
  4. 4. I.E.P “NIÑO MANUELITO” líder en brindar una educación en valores

×