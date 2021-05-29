Successfully reported this slideshow.
Denver, colorado

  1. 1. Denver, Colorado Angel Cisneros Martinez
  2. 2. Historia de Denver ● Fundación El 22 de noviembre de 1858. ● El nombre de Denver no se consideró originalmente al nombrar la ciudad. Los tres nombres originales que se consideraron fueron St. Charles City, Auraria and Montana City. ● El origen Originalmente una ciudad minera de oro.
  3. 3. Centro Histórico ¡Todavía hay mucha historia en los edificios de Denver!
  4. 4. Geografía Clima Flora Fauna Denver es un clima semiárido con mucho sol. Nuestro clima está influenciado principalmente por las Montañas Rocosas al oeste de nosotros. Las plantas más comunes que verá en Denver son las, wyoming indian paintbrush, bluebell bellflower, black samson, apache plume, plains zinnia, colorado blue spruce, scrub oak, limber pine, wasatch maple, and the ponderosa pine. Los animales más comunes que verás en Denver son los, Colorado Bison, Bighorn Sheep, Leones de montaña, osos negros, Elk, North American Beaver, caballos salvajes, y muchos más.

