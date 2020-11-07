Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Fundamentos de la Electricidad y la Electrónica Ángela Otalvaro Jaramillo 9-8 Tecnología e Informática Institución Educa...
2 Tabla de contenido 1. Estrategias de apoyo_______________________________________________________3 2. El circuito electr...
3
4 FUNDAMENTOS DE ELECTRICIDAD Y ELECTRONICA 1. El circuito eléctrico: Circuito se refiere a un conjunto de componentes elé...
5 Como funciona: Un circuito en serie se acciona con una fuente generadora de tensión, que induce la circulación de corrie...
6  Circuitos en paralelo. Se denomina de esta manera, cuando varios conductores o elementos se hallan unidos paralelament...
7  Circuito mixto. Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como ...
8 2. Transporte de la corriente eléctrica. El transporte de electricidad puede transferir la energía producida por las cen...
9 ¿Qué son instalaciones de alta tensión? Los dispositivos de alto voltaje (AT) son responsables de la transmisión de elec...
10 4. La electrónica. Es una rama de la física aplicada, la ingeniería, la tecnología y las aplicaciones que involucran la...
11 5. Condensadores: Los condensadores, también llamados condensadores, son uno de los componentes electrónicos pasivos, c...
12  Pueden bloquear DC y permitir que fluya AC a través de él, y esto permite acoplar una parte del circuito con el otro....
13 Composición de materiales: El diodo está construido por dos tipos de materiales un “P” y un “N” Material tipo P: Este m...
14 ¿Cómo operan? Operando como amplificadores (recibiendo una señal débil y generando una fuerte) o como interruptores (re...
15 Web-grafía  https://mielectronicafacil.com/analisis-de-circuitos/circuitos-en-serie-y-en- paralelo/#Ejemplos-de-circui...
