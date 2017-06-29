Mapa mental

Materia prima 1) Operación de Formado 2) Operaciones de mejoras de propiedades 3) Operaciones de Procesado de superficie P...
Tornos, fresadoras, taladros, roscadoras. Arranques de grandes porciones de material Arranque de pequeñas porciones de mat...
Procesos de manufactura y maquinas herramientas más utilizadas.

  2. 2. Tornos, fresadoras, taladros, roscadoras. Arranques de grandes porciones de material Arranque de pequeñas porciones de material Cizallas, tijeras, guillotinas. Rectificadoras, pulidoras, esmeliradoras. Arranque de finas porciones de material Maquinas que trabajan en la deformación del material Prensas mecánicas, hidráulicas y neumáticas y maquinas para forjar. MAQUINAS HERRAMIENTAS MAS UTILIZADAS EN LOS PROCESOS DE MANUFACTURAS.

