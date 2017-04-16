Delitos informáticos Que es sexting Que es groomingLa definición Phishing , que riegos ocasiona pharming
Índice  Delitos informáticos ……………………………………. 2  Que es sexting ………………………........................... 3  Grooming……………………...
Delito informático  Un delito informático o ciberdelito es toda aquella acción anti jurídica y culpable, que se da por ví...
sexting  El sexting consiste en la difusión o publicación de contenidos (principalmente fotografías o vídeos) de tipo sex...
grooming  Podemos definir grooming como la situación de acoso u hostigamiento hacia el menor procedente de una persona ma...
 Viene a significar "pescar, pescando incautos". Es una técnica que se basa en intentar engañar al usuario (ingeniería so...
pharming El pharming es más peligroso que el phishing, ya que es más difícil de descubrir. Se basa en redirigirnos a la p...
 El vishing es una variante del phishing pero con teléfono. Consiste en el envío de un correo electrónico en el cual los ...
 El ciberacoso (derivado del término en inglés cyberbullying) también denominado acoso virtual o acoso cibernético, es el...
malware  Como su nombre indica, es un software que se ha creado con malas intenciones y que lo que busca es dañar nuestro...
Recomendaciones  Como usuario daría como consejo si somos muy aficionados a la internet seamos muy precavidos a la hora d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Delitos informáticos

52 views

Published on

rty

Published in: Devices & Hardware
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Delitos informáticos

  1. 1. Delitos informáticos Que es sexting Que es groomingLa definición Phishing , que riegos ocasiona pharming
  2. 2. Índice  Delitos informáticos ……………………………………. 2  Que es sexting ………………………........................... 3  Grooming…………………………………………………. 4  Phishing ………………………………………………….. 5  Pharming …………………………………………………. 6  Vishing …………………………………………………. 7  Ciberacoso ………………………………………............ 8  Malware ………………………………………………… 9  Recomendaciones ……………………………………… 10
  3. 3. Delito informático  Un delito informático o ciberdelito es toda aquella acción anti jurídica y culpable, que se da por vías informáticas o que tiene como objetivo destruir y dañar ordenadores, medios electrónicos y redes de Internet. Debido a que la informática se mueve más rápido que la legislación, existen conductas criminales por vías informáticas que no pueden considerarse como delito, según la "Teoría del delito", por lo cual se definen como abusos informáticos (los tipos penales tradicionales resultan en muchos países inadecuados para encuadrar las nuevas formas delictivas1 ), y parte de la criminalidad informática. La criminalidad informática consiste en la realización de un tipo de actividades que, reuniendo los requisitos que delimitan el concepto de delito, sean llevados a cabo utilizando un elemento informático 2
  4. 4. sexting  El sexting consiste en la difusión o publicación de contenidos (principalmente fotografías o vídeos) de tipo sexual, producidos por el propio remitente, utilizando para ello el teléfono móvil u otro dispositivo tecnológico. Además, tenemos que diferenciar dos conductas:  «sexting activo», que es realizarse a sí mismo fotografías o vídeos en una postura insinuante, y  «sexting pasivo», que es la recepción de fotos o vídeos de personas conocidas en una postura insinuante. Los riesgos para el adolescente cuya imagen es difundida son diversos y suelen aparecer interrelacionados: aparte de la evidente amenaza a su privacidad, el menor puede sufrir riesgos psicológicos y ciberbullying, e incluso grooming (si se ve implicado un adulto) o extorsión (si existe chantaje). 3
  5. 5. grooming  Podemos definir grooming como la situación de acoso u hostigamiento hacia el menor procedente de una persona mayor con finalidad sexual explícita o implícita. Por norma general, un adulto desarrolla una serie de acciones para ganarse la confianza del niño con el fin de obtener concesiones de índole sexual. Suelen incluir actuaciones que van desde un acercamiento con empleo de empatía y/o de engaños, hasta chantaje para obtener imágenes comprometidas del menor y, en casos extremos, pretenden un encuentro en persona. Por ello, este tipo de situaciones son de riesgo extremo para el menor. ¡Los padres debéis estar muy alerta! 4
  6. 6.  Viene a significar "pescar, pescando incautos". Es una técnica que se basa en intentar engañar al usuario (ingeniería social), normalmente mediante un correo electrónico, diciéndole que pulse en un determinado enlace, para validar sus claves por tal motivo o tal otro.  El cuerpo del mensaje es lo de menos, lo importante es que el cliente haga click en el enlace que se le dice, para así llevarle a una página que él se cree que es de su banco o caja (porque la han simulado) y así, al poner allí obtener nuestros códigos de seguridad.  Si recibís un mensaje de estas características prácticamente seguro que hay gato encerrado, pero si tenéis alguna duda lo más sencillo es llamar por teléfono al banco para solicitar más información, por supuesto, no utilicéis el número de teléfono que viene en el propio mensaje. 5
  7. 7. pharming El pharming es más peligroso que el phishing, ya que es más difícil de descubrir. Se basa en redirigirnos a la página falsa del banco diseñada por lo ladrones de forma automática, es decir, sin que nosotros necesitemos pulsar ningún enlace. A continuación veremos como lo consiguen, para ello debemos estudiar primero lo que es una dirección IP, un dominio y un servidor DNS:  Cada vez que vosotros ponéis en vuestro navegador, una dirección (por ejemplo www.elmundo.es o www.microsoft.com/spain, ...), estos nombres que denominamos DOMINIOS no existen en Internet. En la red, lo que existen son las denominadas DIRECCIONES IP. Por decirlo en lenguaje coloquial: www.cloro.name es nuestro nombre, y la IP asociada sería nuestro número de teléfono. 6
  8. 8.  El vishing es una variante del phishing pero con teléfono. Consiste en el envío de un correo electrónico en el cual los delincuentes consiguen detalles de datos bancarios mediante un número telefónico gratuito, en la cual una voz computarizada de aspecto profesional requiere de las víctimas la confirmación de su cuenta bancaria, solicitándoles el número de cuenta, tarjeta, PIN, etc.  Para llevar a cabo el vishing, los ciberdelincuentes hacen uso de una Voz IP o voz automatizada que se hace creíble porque es muy similar a las utilizadas por las entidades financieras. 7
  9. 9.  El ciberacoso (derivado del término en inglés cyberbullying) también denominado acoso virtual o acoso cibernético, es el uso de medios de comunicación digitales para acosar a una persona o grupo de personas, mediante ataques personales, divulgación de información confidencial o falsa entre otros medios. Puede constituir un delito penal. El ciberacoso implica un daño recurrente y repetitivo infligido a través de los medios electrónicos. Según R. B. Standler,1 2 el acoso pretende causar angustia emocional, preocupación, y no tiene propósito legítimo para la elección de comunicaciones. 8
  10. 10. malware  Como su nombre indica, es un software que se ha creado con malas intenciones y que lo que busca es dañar nuestro ordenador, bien atacando a una funcionalidad o componente específico o bien entorpeciendo nuestra experiencia como usuario. Muchas veces nos ocurre que al instalar un programa nos caen de rebote otros no deseados y puede deberse a un despiste nuestro a la hora de instalarlo (muchos están camuflados en el instalador como una opción más) o porque la página web aloja sin saberlo uno de estos bichitos.  Lo que debemos tener claro es que hay que protegerse y prestar atención a la seguridad de nuestro dispositivo y navegador. Cada día se generan alrededor de 73.000 nuevos malware con lo que imaginaros las probabilidades que tenemos de sufrir uno de estos ataques. A continuación os comentamos los más conocidos y algunos recientes que están causando estragos en la actualidad. 9
  11. 11. Recomendaciones  Como usuario daría como consejo si somos muy aficionados a la internet seamos muy precavidos a la hora de ingresar a las paginas que no son muy buenas que digamos tengamos mucha precaución leamos muy bien a la hora de ingresar a esa paginas por que podemos ser victimas de alguna estafa ya sea como ingresar datos personales o claves de correo electrónico Facebook bancos cuidémonos seamos precavidos y veras que no vas a ser una victima mas de los delitos informáticas . 10

×