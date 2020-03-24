Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.VOLEIBOL. Andrea Monterrey Cabrera. 4D
2.ÍNDICE: reseñas históricas: https://studylib.es/doc/70089 /rese%C3%B1as- hist%C3%B3ricas-del-voleibol situación actual:h...
reglamento:https://www.murcia educa.es/cpvirgendelpilar/sit io/upload/RESUMEN_DEL_REGLAME NTO_DE_VOLEIBOL.pdf historia: ht...
61 centímetros de ancho, colocada a una altura de 1,98 metros. La pelota era una cámara de caucho recubierta de caucho o d...
La presidencia de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol fue confiada al Sr. Libaud, y la secretaría al Sr. Lenoir, fiján...
(URSS). En las competiciones masculinas internacionales han dominado la antigua URSS y la anterior Checoslovaquia; en las ...
programa, y no disponiendo más que del baloncesto, creado cuatro años antes (1891), echó mano de sus propios métodos y exp...
Polaca, M.WIOKYLLO Y MM. LIBAUD, BABIN y AUJARD por parte de Francia; HAVER, STOLZ, SPIRIT, CABALKA, SZERENETA, KROTSKY y ...
afiliadas, más de 45 millones de practicantes en el mundo, y la facilidad dada por estos números para la organización de d...
La posición baja o profunda se emplea principalmente para hacer contacto directo con el balón o para, desde esa postura, d...
El remate es el gesto técnico por excelencia en el ataque de un equipo (tercer golpe al balón en el propio campo). Dominar...
REMATADORES: suelen jugar en las zonas 2 y 4., su función es anotar punto al equipo contrario. 3.2.POSICIONES: Cada equipo...
4.4.SISTEMAS TÁCTICOS BÁSICOS: SISTEMAS DE DEFENSA Empleados para recibir y el ataque y el servicio realizado por el equip...
4.1.Área de juego: El área de juego es un rectángulo de 18x9 m rodeado de un espacio libre de obstáculos de al menos 3m po...
los jugadores menos para el líbero. Las camisetas van numeradas del 1 al 18 en el centro del pecho y en la espalda.Está pr...
Antes del encuentro el primer árbitro realiza el sorteo del saque y del lado de la pista en el que van a jugar los equipos...
durante el partido.Los jugadores pueden incurrir en conducta grosera, conducta ofensiva o agresión y la sanción puede ser ...
entre los set.Los jueces de línea se colocan cada uno en una esquina del campo, a 1 o 2 metros de la misma. Si sólo son do...
  1. 1. 1.VOLEIBOL. Andrea Monterrey Cabrera. 4D
  2. 2. 2.ÍNDICE: reseñas históricas: https://studylib.es/doc/70089 /rese%C3%B1as- hist%C3%B3ricas-del-voleibol situación actual:https://as.com/masdepo rte/2020/03/20/polideportivo/ 1584731011_ 703818.html el voleibol en España:https://conceptodefini cion.de/voleibol/ técnica:http://voleiboldcc.bl ogspot.com/2016/08/tecnica- del-voleibol-el- voleibolse.html táctica: http://voleiboldcc.blogspot.c om/2016/08/tactica-del- voleibol.html
  3. 3. reglamento:https://www.murcia educa.es/cpvirgendelpilar/sit io/upload/RESUMEN_DEL_REGLAME NTO_DE_VOLEIBOL.pdf historia: http://www.rfevb.com/historia -del-voleibol 3.Reseñas históricas: El voleibol nació en 1895,cuatro años después que el baloncesto, en Holyoke, Massachusetts (Estados Unidos). Lo inventó William G. Morgan, director del gimnasio y profesor d educación física del colegio YMCA (Asociación Cristiana de Jóvenes).A su juego fue originalmente llamado mintonette y se hizo popular rápidamente no sólo en Estados Unidos sino en todo el mundo. William G. Morgan se inspiró para inventarlo en el faust−ball, un juego alemán en el que estaba permitido dejar rebotar dos veces la pelota en el suelo. El mintonette se practicaba con nueve jugadores y se podían realizar cualquier cantidad de pases. La red estaba colocada a 2,13 metros del suelo y las medidas de la cancha eran variables. El juego fue adoptado muy pronto por el colegio vecino del Sprinfield, cuna del baloncesto y donde se formaban los monitores del YMCA. El profesor Halstead lo rebautizó con el nombre de voleyball, porque se jugaba únicamente de volea. El voleibol nació porque el profesor William G. Morgan se dio cuenta al darle gimnasia a sus alumnos que algunos de ellos no sabían jugar al baloncesto e inventó un juego accesible a todos ellos. Al principio utilizaron un balón de baloncesto, devolviéndosela con las manos; después colocaron una red entre los dos grupos y como la cámara era demasiado liviana A.G Spalding les hizo una pelota de cuero e ternero. Jugaban con nueve jugadores. La cancha era un rectángulo de 15 metros por 7 metros. La red tenia 8 metros de largo y
  4. 4. 61 centímetros de ancho, colocada a una altura de 1,98 metros. La pelota era una cámara de caucho recubierta de caucho o de tela, con una circunferencia de 63 centímetros y un peso de 9 onzas. Desde entonces el voleibol se ha transformado en un deporte atlético y se ha difundido por todo el mundo. Gracias al YMCA el juego del voleibol fue introducido en Canadá y en muchos países: Elwood S. Brown lo introdujo en las Filipinas, J. Oward Crocker en China, Frank H. Brown en Japón, el doctor J.H. Gray en Birmania, en China y en la India, y otros precursores lo introdujeron en México, América del Sur, Europa, África y en el resto de Asia. Se jugó por primera vez en 1913 en los Juegos del Lejano Oriente, celebrados en Manila, Filipinas. Los primeros campeonatos nacionales de voleibol tuvieron lugar en los Estados Unidos, en 1922, y es en 1928 cuando se crea el USVA: United States Volleyball Association. En 1938 se establecieron unos contactos internacionales entre Polonia y Francia. Desgraciadamente, la II Guerra Mundial interrumpió las entrevistas. Hasta finales de 1945 no fue posible establecer nuevas relaciones. Por su parte, el doctor Harold T. Friermood, entonces miembro del YMCA, hizo difundir algunas obras sobre el voleibol. Con ocasión de un partido internacional entre Checoslovaquia y Francia en Praga, en 1946,bajo el impulso de la Federación Francesa de Voleibol, se organizó una reunión en una cervecería. Fueron invitados el presidente de la federación Polaca; M. Wiokyllo y M. Libaud, Babin y Aujard por parte de francia; Haver, Stolz, Spirit, Cabalka, Szereneta, Krotsky y Pulkrab por parte de Checoslovaquia. Y se decidió organizar un Congreso Constitutivo en Parías para 1947. Libaud y la Federación Francesa fueron encargados de poner en pie esta organización y de ayudar a la formación de las Federaciones Nacionales de Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos y Suiza. Las trece Federaciones presentes en este Congreso establecieron los estatutos y reglamentos de las Federaciones Internacionales de Voleibol, y pusieron en concordancia las reglas de juego americanas y europeas. Mientras tanto en Japón y en la mayor parte de los países asiáticos el juego seguía siendo practicado por nueve jugadores (nine men system) sobre un tablero de 11x21 metros.
  5. 5. La presidencia de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol fue confiada al Sr. Libaud, y la secretaría al Sr. Lenoir, fijándose la sede en París. Las reglas del voleibol se han ido adaptando desde 1896. En 1912 se introdujo la rotación, en 1922 se limitó el número de toques por equipo y en 1938 se dio entrada al bloqueo , con el que comenzó la era moderna del voleibol. El primer campeonato de Europa se celebró en Roma, en 1948, y el primer campeonato del mundo tuvo lugar en Praga, en 1949. Desde 1952 se han celebrado campeonatos del mundo de voleibol con una periodicidad de cuatro años. En el congreso de Florencia de 1955, la Federación Japonesa decide introducir poco a poco las reglas internacionales en su país y en toda Asia. La dirección de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol tuvo ocasión de presentar un torneo en Sofía, en 1957, gracias a la Federación Búlgara, durante la sesión del Comité Olímpico Internacional. A la final asistieron un gran número de miembros de las más altas instancias deportivas, fue una magnífica demostración. El voleibol fue reconocido como deporte olímpico siete años más tarde, cuando fue inscrito en el programa de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, en 1964, en un principio con la participación de 16 equipos masculino y, finalmente, con la ayuda de los miembros japoneses de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol, con 10 equipos masculinos y 6 femeninos. El número de seis equipos femeninos pasó a ocho para los Juegos Olímpicos de México. Más tarde, gracias al Sr. Avery Brundage y a los miembros del Comité Olímpico Internacional, así como del Comité de Organización de los Juegos Olímpicos de Munich, el voleibol pudo estar representado por 12 equipos masculinos y 8 femeninos, cifras que debieron ser mantenidas en razón de la gran notoriedad de este deporte: 115 Federaciones Nacionales afiliadas, más de 45 millones de practicantes en el mundo, y la facilidad dada por estos números para la organización de dos torneos olímpicos en Munich en 1972. Los campeonatos de Europa (instituidos en 1948 para hombres y en 1949 para mujeres), han estado dominados casi exclusivamente por los equipos de la anterior Unión de Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas
  6. 6. (URSS). En las competiciones masculinas internacionales han dominado la antigua URSS y la anterior Checoslovaquia; en las femeninas han dominado la antigua URSS, Japón y China. Hay una Copa del Mundo que se celebra cada cuatro años desde 1965 para hombres y desde 1973 para mujeres. También existe una Liga Mundial que se celebró por primera vez en 1990 y la componen en la actualidad diez países. En 1993 se introdujo un Grand Prix femenino compuesto por los equipos de los ocho mejores países clasificados del mundo. Situación actual del voleibol: Con las competiciones nacionales finalizadas y en el resto de Europa suspendidas, los jugadores internacionales posiblemente tengan una larga temporada de descanso sin nada qué jugar, porque sin la clasificación olímpica y con los torneos del verano practicamente cancelados o apunto de que se cancelen, no tienen objetivo a corto plazo...salvo echar una mano desde su posición en el combate contra el coronavirus. Y a eso se han puesto dos internacionales de la Selección, Maria Segura y Majo Corral. La iniciativa de ambas es una campaña en las Redes Sociales de "El voleibol contra el Coronavirus" que además de concienciar plantea una campaña de donaciones destinadas a que se puedan comprar útiles frente a esta enfermedad. En menos de 24 horas la plataforma de ambas jugadoras, que pretenden que se extienda a todos los internacionales, habìa recaucado más de 2.000 euros de 30 donantes, entre ellos muchas figuras como jugadores o entrenadores del voleibol español. 4.Desarrollo: 1.Historia: El Voleibol fue creado en 1895 por William G. Morgan. Era entonces director de Educación Física en el YMCA de Holyoke, en el estado de Massachusetts, y había establecido, desarrollado y dirigido, un vasto programa de ejercicios y de clases deportivas masculinas para adultos. Se dio cuenta de que precisaba de algún juego de entretenimiento y competición a la vez para variar su
  7. 7. programa, y no disponiendo más que del baloncesto, creado cuatro años antes (1891), echó mano de sus propios métodos y experiencias prácticas para crear un nuevo juego. Morgan describe así sus primeras investigaciones:"El tenis se presentó en primer lugar ante mi, pero precisaba raquetas, pelotas, una red y demás equipo. De esta manera, fue descartado. Sin embargo, la idea de una red parecía buena. La elevamos alrededor de un 6 pies y 6 pulgas del suelo, es decir, justo por encima de la cabeza de un hombre medio. Debíamos tener un balón y entre aquellos que habíamos probado, teníamos la vejiga (cámara) del balón de baloncesto. Pero se reveló demasiado ligero y demasiado lento; entonces probamos con el balón de baloncesto, mismo, pero era demasiado grande y demasiado pesado. De esta manera nos vimos obligados a hacer construir un balón de cuero con la cámara de caucho que pesaba entre 9 u 12 onzas" Las reglas iniciales y los conceptos de base fueron establecidos: el MINTONETTE, primer nombre con el que se le había bautizado, había nacido. El profesor HALSTEAD llama la atención sobre la "batida" o la fase activa del lanzamiento, y propone el nombre de "Voleibol". Gracias al YMCA el juego del voleibol fue introducido en Canadá y en mucho países: Elwood S. BROWN en las Filipinas; J. Oward CROCKER en China; Frank H. BROWN en Japón; el doctor J.H.GRAY en Birmania, en China y en la India, así como por otros precursores en México, en América de Sur, en Europa, en África y en Asia. Los primeros campeonatos nacionales de voleibol tuvieron lugar en los Estados Unidos en 1922, y es en 1928 cuando se crea el USVA: la United States Volleyball Association. En 1938 se establecieron unos contactos internacionales entre Polonia y Francia. Desgraciadamente, la segunda Guerra Mundial interrumpió las entrevistas. Solamente a finales de 1945 fue posible establecer nuevas relaciones. Por su parte, el doctor Harold T. Friermood, entonces miembro del YMCA y muy pronto secretario de la USVBA, intentó establecer otra vez las relaciones internacionales e hizo difundir algunas obras sobre el voleibol. 1.1.Origen: DE PRAGA A PARIS En 1946, con ocasión de un partido internacional entre Checoslovaquia y Francia en Praga, bajo el impulso de la Federación Francesa de Voleibol, se organizó una reunión en una cervecería. Fueron invitados el presidente de la federación
  8. 8. Polaca, M.WIOKYLLO Y MM. LIBAUD, BABIN y AUJARD por parte de Francia; HAVER, STOLZ, SPIRIT, CABALKA, SZERENETA, KROTSKY y PULKRAB por parte de Checoslovaquia. Se decidió organizar un Congreso Constitutivo en París para 1947. El Sr. Libaud y la Federación Francesa fueron encargados de poner en pie esta organización y de ayudar a la formación de las Federaciones Nacionales de Bélgica, Países Bajos, Luxemburgo y Suiza. Las 13 Federaciones presentes en este Congreso establecieron los estatutos y reglamentos de las Federaciones Internacionales de Voleibol, y pusieron en concordancia las reglas de juego americanas y europeas. Mientras tanto en Japón y en la mayor parte de los países asiáticos, el juego era practicado por nueve jugadores (Nine men system) sobre un tablero de 11x21 metros. Sin embargo, en el Congreso de Florencia en 1955, la Federación Japonesa decidió introducir poco a poco las reglas internacionales en su país y en toda Asia. Se eligió un despacho del que la presidencia fue confiada al Sr. LIBAUD, y la secretaría al Sr. LENOIR, fijándose la sede en París. El primer campeonato de Europa tuvo lugar en Roma en 1948, y el primer Campeonato del Mundo en Praga en 1949. EL BAUTISMO DE TOKIO Paralelamente a la puesta en funcionamiento de esta organización, se realizaron numerosas demandas para la inscripción del Voleibol en los Juegos Olímpicos. Gracias a la Federación Búlgara, la dirección de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol tuvo ocasión de presentar un torneo en Sofía (1957), durante la sesión del Comité Olímpico Internacional. Un gran número de miembros de las más altas instancias deportivas asistió a la final, que fue una magnífica demostración. El Voleibol fue reconocido deporte olímpico siete años más tarde, cuando fue inscrito en el programa de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, en un principio con la participación de 16 equipos masculinos y, finalmente,con la ayuda de los miembros japoneses de la Federación Internacional de Voleibol, con 10 equipos masculinos y 6 femeninos. El número de seis equipos femeninos pasó a ocho para los Juegos Olímpicos de México. Más tarde, gracias a la gran comprensión del Sr. Avery Brundage, Presidente, y a los miembros del Comité Olímpico Internacional, así como del Comité de Organización de los JJ.OO. de Munich, el voleibol pudo estar representado por 12 equipos masculinos y 8 femeninos, cifras que debieron ser mantenidas en razón de la gran notoriedad de este deporte: 115 Federaciones Nacionales
  9. 9. afiliadas, más de 45 millones de practicantes en el mundo, y la facilidad dada por estos números para la organización de dos torneos olímpicos de 1972. Nuestro deseo era obtener un fórmula más equitativa con 20 equipos, más en consonancia con nuestras necesidades de divisiones intercontinentales. Con motivo de su tercera participación en los JJ.OO- la Federación Internacional ha alcanzado su plena madurez, administrativa y deportiva. Este resultado fue obtenido por el trabajo de cada uno, cualquiera que sea su rama de actividad, pero sobre todo por el espíritu de colaboración, de solidaridad y de amistad que fue siempre la base de las relaciones entre dirigentes, técnicos y jugadores. 1.2.El voleibol en España: El voleibol es un juego de pista entre dos equipos de seis jugadores por lado que se juega golpeando una pelota al lado contrario por encima de una red. Cuando la pelota toca el piso o se sale de una de las dos partes de la cancha es un punto o una oportunidad para sacar para el otro equipo. Los juegos se realizan en 5 tiempos y el primero en lograr 3 es el ganador. Para ganar un tiempo, uno de los dos equipos debe alcanzar 15 o mas puntos con un mínimo de 2 puntos de ventaja. En la cancha, cada equipo puede golpear hasta 3 veces el balón antes de pasarlo al campo contrario y ningún jugador puede golear 2 veces seguidas el balón. 2.Técnica. 2.1. POSICIONES Y DESPLAZAMIENTOS En el voleibol existen tres posiciones básicas: la alta, la media y la baja, siendo las dos últimas las más características del juego. La posición alta se adopta por lo general en momentos relativamente de poca concentración o sea en momentos en los cuales no obligatoriamente se está en la espera directa del balón. La posición media es la más utilizada y se manifiesta tanto en la espera de un balón como del momento del contacto con el mismo (ejemplo: defensa del saque, voleo, etc.).
  10. 10. La posición baja o profunda se emplea principalmente para hacer contacto directo con el balón o para, desde esa postura, desplazarse de forma explosiva en busca del balón (ejemplo: defensa del campo). Los desplazamientos están en función de la trayectoria del balón, ya sea en su recepción o en la preparación del ataque Los tipos de desplazamiento más utilizados son: los desplazamientos hacia adelante; los desplazamientos hacia atrás y los desplazamientos laterales (pasos añadidos, pasos cruzados y pasos mixtos). 2.2. GOLPE ANTEBRAZO: Consiste en entrar en contacto con el balón con ambos antebrazos, uniendo las manos y estirándolos al máximo. Se utiliza para recibir el saque, un remate o para hacer un pase al compañero. Su técnica es fundamental para un correcto desempeño en el juego. 2.3.VOLEO: El voleo es el gesto técnico que se utiliza para realizar el pase de colocación, su principal cometido es poner el balón, en alguna zona de la red, en posición de ser rematado (tercer toque en el propio campo) por otro compañero, sus principales componentes a nivel técnico de ejecución son el control y la precisión, y para que esto sea posible, una correcta y adecuada ubicación ante el balón que se va a golpear. 2.4.SAQUE: El servicio o saque permite poner el balón en juego. Es el elemento principal y más eficaz para la obtención de punto directo, o dificultar la construcción del ataque del equipo contrario. Para su ejecución y eficacia se necesita mucha técnica y potencia. Existen diferentes tipos de saques, diferenciándose entre ellos fundamentalmente por la forma de golpeo y la trayectoria descrita por el balón, entre ellos, saque por debajo, saque por arriba o de tenis, saque de tenis en suspensión. 2.5.REMATE:
  11. 11. El remate es el gesto técnico por excelencia en el ataque de un equipo (tercer golpe al balón en el propio campo). Dominar su ejecución, está muy relacionado con la capacidad de cada jugador para dominar la red. Entre los factores determinantes para su realización pueden considerarse: una elevada estatura del jugador, haber desarrollado una gran capacidad de salto o ambas. 2.6.BLOQUEO: Este es el elemento más eficaz de la defensa del campo, su ejecución de manera efectiva es decisiva para el resultado final de los juegos, principalmente en la rama varonil. Es un fundamento físico táctico más que físico técnico. Su ejecución técnica es relativamente fácil. 3.Táctica 3.1.Tipos de jugadores: El voleibol básicamente se distinguen cuatro tipos de jugadores: Armador, libero, zaguero y rematadores. ARMADOR, LEVANTADOR O COLOCADOR: es el jugador que distribuye el juego, a través del fundamento del golpe de manos altas, ubicándose en la posición 2/3 o 3 como delantero según nivel (principiante o competitivo), la segunda pelota debe ser dirigida a él, donde según la altura de su levantada de la pelota determina los tiempo del remate( 1º, 2º y 3º tiempo), estos tiempo más o menos significa 1 corta, 2 mediana y 3 alta, como zaguero, se ubica en la posición 1, físicamente de gran dinamismo tanto como delantero y zaguero. EL LIBERO :El líbero es un jugador defensivo que puede entrar y salir continuamente del campo sustituyendo a cualquiera de los otros jugadores cuando por rotación se encuentran en posición defensiva. El objeto de la introducción del líbero es cubrir el puesto de los jugadores atacantes, generalmente muy altos, que ofrecen por ello mal rendimiento en recepción. El líbero es fácilmente reconocible porque viste un uniforme de color bien diferente al resto del equipo. El líbero: No puede ser capitán. No puede sacar. No puede bloquear, ni siquiera participar en el bloqueo. No puede completar un ataque. No puede colocar de dedos por delante de la línea de ataque. ZAGUERO: ocupan las posiciones 5, 6, y 1. Deben recibir el saque y los remates, pasándole la pelota al colocador.
  12. 12. REMATADORES: suelen jugar en las zonas 2 y 4., su función es anotar punto al equipo contrario. 3.2.POSICIONES: Cada equipo juega con seis jugadores que pueden ser sustituidos con condiciones. Tres de los jugadores forman la línea delantera, en tareas de ataque y los otros tres se colocan detrás y actúan de defensores o zagueros. El equipo completo lo pueden formar un máximo de 12 jugadores, un entrenador, un entrenador asistente, un masajista y un médico. Cada jugador se identifica por un número distinto, del 1 al 18, número que aparece tanto en la parte delantera como en la trasera de la camiseta. Uno de los jugadores será el capitán del equipo y se identifica por una banda visible debajo de su número. El líbero no puede ser capitán y es el único que puede y tiene que vestir una indumentaria distinta, generalmente de distintos colores al resto del equipo. 3.3.ROTACIÓN: Cuando un equipo anota un punto, será el encargado de poner en juego el balón. Cuando se arrebata el saque al contrario, los seis jugadores tienen que rotar su posición en el campo en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Esto hace que todos los jugadores se vayan alternando en las posiciones de delanteros y zagueros.
  13. 13. 4.4.SISTEMAS TÁCTICOS BÁSICOS: SISTEMAS DE DEFENSA Empleados para recibir y el ataque y el servicio realizado por el equipo contrario. Tipos: a) 3:3. Las dos líneas del equipo (delantero y zaguero) se mantienen paralelas. b) 1:3:2 ó en W: el jugador en zona 3 (delantero medio) se sitúa muy cerca de la red, mientras que el situado en zona 6 se adelanta para cubrir el centro del campo. a) 3:1:2 ó M: los tres delanteros se sitúan cerca de la red con la intención de bloquear el remate, mientras que el zaguero en zona 6 se adelanta para realizar la cobertura en el centro del campo. SISTEMAS DE ATAQUE Empleados cuando se posee la pelota y se pretende rematar, destacamos: a) Colocador s turnos: el colocador siempre será el jugador que en ese momento este en la zona 3 (el delantero medio). b) 4 rematadores y 2 colocadores: existen dos colocadores distribuidos en posiciones opuestas (ambos en el medio de sus respectivas líneas de delanteros y zagueros). Tras la realización del saque buscarán las posiciones 3 y 6. 4.Reglamento
  14. 14. 4.1.Área de juego: El área de juego es un rectángulo de 18x9 m rodeado de un espacio libre de obstáculos de al menos 3m por todo su alrededor. El techo debe estar a un mínimo de 7m de altura. La superficie de juego debe ser plana, horizontal y uniforme (que no sea rugosa ni resbaladiza).Todas las líneas tienen 5 cm de anchura y están comprendidas en las dimensiones del campo. Deben ser blancas o de un color que destaque en el suelo.La línea central divide la cancha en dos cuadrados de 9x9m y pertenece a ambos lados. La línea de ataque está situada a 3 m de la línea central y es paralela a la misma.La zona de saque está situada detrás de la línea de fondo.La zona de sustituciones está situada entre las prolongaciones de las líneas de ataque y la mesa de anotadores, y el líbero se sustituye entre las prolongaciones de las líneas de ataque y la línea de fondo.Las zonas de calentamiento tienen 3x3 m y están situadas en las esquinas al lado de los banquillos y fuera de la zona libre.Hay un área de castigo al final de la línea de fondo, de 1x1 m, con dos sillas (para pensar). El dibujo anterior lo explica todo. 4.2.Red y postes: En el centro de la cancha hay una red de un metro de ancho con dos postes y sus antenas (varillas). Tiene una altura de 2.43 m para los hombres y 2.24 m para las mujeres, aunque la altura de la red depende de la categoría de los jugadores. 4.3. El balón: El peso del balón es de 260 a 289gramos y tiene una circunferencia de 65 a 67 cm. El color del mismo suele ser blanco. 4.4.Los equipos: Juegan dos equipos de 6 jugadores, uno de los cuales es el capitán. Puede haber hasta 6 suplentes, un entrenador, un masajista y un médico. Uno de los jugadores, es el capitán del equipo y otro es el líbero. Los jugadores suplentes pueden estar en el banquillo (junto a la mesa del anotador) o en la zona de calentamiento, pero sin balones salvo en el tiempo entre los set. El color y el diseño del equipamiento debe ser el mismo para todos
  15. 15. los jugadores menos para el líbero. Las camisetas van numeradas del 1 al 18 en el centro del pecho y en la espalda.Está prohibido usar objetos que puedan causar lesiones o que proporcionen alguna ventaja a los jugadores. 4.5.Responsables del equipo: El capitán y entrenador son los responsables de la conducta y disciplina del equipo. El capitán firma el acta al principio y al final del partido. El líbero no puede ser capitán. Si el capitán es sustituido nombra a otro jugador que haga de capitán en juego, que es el único que puede dirigirse a los árbitros cuando el balón está fuera de juego.El entrenador comprueba los nombres y números de los jugadores antes de empezar el partido y firma el acta. Dirige el juego del equipo y puede dar instrucciones a los jugadores desde fuera del campo. Elige a los jugadores iniciales y los suplentes y pide los tiempos de descanso. Antes de cada set entrega la hoja de rotación firmada al anotador o al segundo árbitro. Se sienta en el banquillo cerca del anotador. Si hay un asistente del entrenador, no interviene en el juego salvo si tiene que sustituir al entrenador. 4.4.Anotar un punto, ganar un set y el encuentro: Un equipo anota un punto cuando el balón toca la pista del equipo contrario, cuando el equipo contrario comete una falta o cuando el equipo contrario recibe un castigo. Un equipo comete una falta cuando realiza una acción contraria a las reglas.Si el equipo que saca gana una jugada, anota un punto y sigue sacando. Si el equipo que gana la jugada es el equipo receptor, anota un punto y recupera el saque.Para ganar un set hay que conseguir 25 puntos, ganando al contrario por una diferencia de al menos dos puntos. Si se produce un empate a 24 puntos se juega hasta 26, si se empata a 25 se juega hasta 27 y así sucesivamente.Para ganar el encuentro hay que ganar tres set. En caso de empate 2 a 2, se jugará un quinto set a 15 puntos. 4.6.Estructura del juego: sorteo, calentamiento, alineación inicial, posiciones y rotación.
  16. 16. Antes del encuentro el primer árbitro realiza el sorteo del saque y del lado de la pista en el que van a jugar los equipos en presencia de los dos capitanes. El ganador del sorteo puede elegir entre quedarse con el primer saque o con uno de los lados de la pista.Se hace un calentamiento inicial en la pista de 10 minutos para los dos equipos a la vez o de 5 minutos si lo hacen de forma individual.Tiene que haber siempre seis jugadores en la pista por equipo. El lugar que ocupen indica el orden de rotación y debe ser mantenido durante el set. Los árbitros reciben del entrenador la hoja de rotación antes de comenzar cada set. Si se altera la formación antes de empezar el set hay que corregirla o sustituir al jugador si no estaba en la hoja de rotación. Si se descubre durante el juego, se anulan todos los puntos conseguidos por el equipo desde que se cometió la falta, respetando los conseguidos por el contrario y además el equipo contrario recupera saque y gana un punto más.En el momento del saque cada jugador debe estar colocado en su posición, menos el que va a sacar. Anulan todos los puntos conseguidos por el equipo desde que se cometió la falta, respetando los conseguidos por el contrario y además el equipo contrario recupera saque y gana un punto más. En el momento del saque cada jugador debe estar colocado en su posición, menos el que va a sacar.Las posiciones se numeran así:Una vez que se ha efectuado el saque, cada jugador puede ocupar la posición que quiera dentro de la pista y la zona libre.Un equipo comete una falta de posición si los jugadores no están colocados en su posición correcta en el momento de efectuarse el saque.Cuando el equipo receptor gana el derecho al saque los jugadores “rotan” una posición en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Así, el jugador en la posición 4 pasa a la 3, el de la 3 a la 2 y el de la 2 a la 1 para efectuar el saque. 4.7.Conducta deportiva y juego limpio: Los participantes en el partido deben conocer el reglamento oficial y aceptar las decisiones de los árbitros con deportividad y sin discusiones. Sólo el capitán del equipo puede solicitar aclaraciones.Los jugadores deben ser respetuosos también hacia los oficiales, compañeros de juego, adversarios y espectadores, de acuerdo al espíritu del juego limpio.Los jugadores pueden comunicarse entre ellos
  17. 17. durante el partido.Los jugadores pueden incurrir en conducta grosera, conducta ofensiva o agresión y la sanción puede ser de castigo, expulsión o descalificación.Los árbitros tratarán de evitar que esto ocurra mediante las amonestaciones, que no suponen falta. Se hacen de forma verbal o con un gesto.El castigo supone un punto para el equipo contrario y la pérdida del saque. Se señala con tarjeta amarilla.La expulsión supone quedarse en el área de castigo durante lo que quede del set que se está jugando, incluso para el entrenador.Se señala con tarjeta roja.La descalificación significa quedarse fuera del área de control durante el resto del partido. Se señala con tarjeta roja y amarilla a la vez. 4.8.Árbitros. Cuántos hay y dónde se sitúan: En un partido oficial hay un primer árbitro, segundo árbitro, anotador y cuatro jueces de línea. Sólo el primer y el segundo árbitro utilizan silbato.El primer árbitro se sitúa en una silla en uno de los extremos de la red y por encima de ella. Tiene autoridad sobre todos los oficiales y miembros de los equipos. Controla el trabajo de los recogepelotas, seca-suelos y mopas. No puede permitir discusiones sobre sus decisiones en el partido pero puede dar explicaciones al capitán del equipo si éste lo pide.El primer árbitro es responsable de supervisar las condiciones del terreno de juego y de los balones antes de iniciar el partido, realiza el sorteo y controla el calentamiento de los equipos.El segundo árbitro se coloca de pie, fuera del campo, cerca del poste del lado opuesto al primer árbitro y enfrente de él. Es el asistente del primer árbitro y puede sustituirlo si éste no puede realizar sus funciones. Controla el trabajo del anotador y el comportamiento de los miembros de los equipos que están en los banquillos o a los jugadores durante el calentamiento o a los jugadores que están en el área de castigo. Autoriza también las interrupciones de juego. Controla las condiciones del suelo y de los balones durante el juego. Comprueba las posiciones de los jugadores en el campo para pitar las faltas de rotación en su caso.El anotador se encarga de rellenar el acta del encuentro de acuerdo a las reglas. Puede usar un zumbador. Registra los datos del encuentro y de los jugadores así como las hojas de rotación. Lleva el control de los puntos de ambos equipos. Anuncia las interrupciones y sustituciones. Toma nota de las sanciones si se producen. Controla el tiempo
  18. 18. entre los set.Los jueces de línea se colocan cada uno en una esquina del campo, a 1 o 2 metros de la misma. Si sólo son dos se colocan en diagonal, a la derecha de cada uno de los árbitros. Controlan la línea de fondo y las líneas laterales. Señalan los balones dentro y fuera siempre que están cerca de sus líneas, el balón tocado por el equipo que recibe el balón, el balón que toca la antena o pasa por fuera del espacio de paso, las faltas de saque por pisar la línea o porque algún jugador esté pisando fuera del campo durante el saque. 5.Conclusiones: El deporte del voleibol es bastante completo, puesto que la persona que lo ejerce potencia todos los músculos, es un deporte que se apoda " el deporte de los súper-reflejos" ya que los participantes atacan con gran rapidez y velocidad entre el adversario. para ellos es necesario que los jugadores estén bien preparados y que desarrollen al máximo sus cualidades físicas como: la rapidez, la fuerza, la coordinación, y la agilidad. Como todo deporte que se realizan en equipo, el voleibol potencia la unión entre los jugadores, nadie puede jugar sin contar con el compañero y es por eso que sus beneficios no solo son físicos sino también mentales favoreciendo la integración e interrelación entre los jugadores. 6.Opinión personal: El voleibol me parecía un juego más simple pero con este trabajo he aprendido que hay muchas reglas que hay que tener en cuenta. Lo más llamativo, personalmente, es la táctica y coordinación en equipo, es algo primordial.

