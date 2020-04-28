Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROL DEL TUTOR EN EL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA – APRENDIZAJE e-Learning NOMBRE: ANDREA STHEFAFANIA CARRIÓN FERNÁNDEZ DOCENTE DEL...
En el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje e- learning, el papel del profesorado tiene un significado especial como es el hacer l...
Roles y responsabilidades del docente Dentro de los roles y responsabilidades del docente en el proceso e-learning son los...
Ejecutar el aprendizaje grupal e individual con nuestros estudiantes Promover siempre el diálogo y reflexión en nuestros...
CONCLUSIONES: e-Learning es un proceso actual e innovador que tiene como objetivo fomentar la enseñanza virtual u on-line...
GRACIASUNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA
  1. 1. ROL DEL TUTOR EN EL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA – APRENDIZAJE e-Learning NOMBRE: ANDREA STHEFAFANIA CARRIÓN FERNÁNDEZ DOCENTE DEL INSTITUTO DE IDIOMAS CORREO INSTITUCIONAL: andrea.s.carrion@unl.edu.ec Contacto: 0984079037 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA
  2. 2. En el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje e- learning, el papel del profesorado tiene un significado especial como es el hacer la dimensión humana, tangible del servicio educativo. Entre los principales restos en la preparación de docentes en el proceso están: Poseer dispositivos digitales moderno en casa. Contar con una red wi-fi con alta velocidad o fibra de fibra óptica. Fomentar la participación de los integrantes. Mantener al cuerpo docente al tanto de las novedades digitales. Aumento del compromiso de los participantes. Retos en la preparación de docentes.
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del docente Dentro de los roles y responsabilidades del docente en el proceso e-learning son los siguientes: Preparar contenido de alta calidad para las clases virtuales Dosificar el trabajo tanto para el mismo (docente) como para sus estudiantes. Dejar de lado estrategias didácticas tradicionales. Usar todas las herramientas o aplicaciones existentes para impartir clases on-line Motivar a los estudiantes día a día para que no pierdan o dejen de lado sus responsabilidades como estudiantes y futuros profesionales. Contar o crear materiales digitales de calidad y diseñar en caso de no tener el material que vaya a la par con el tema a enseñar. Generar tutorización adecuada a los estudiantes, rápida y eficiente.
  4. 4. Ejecutar el aprendizaje grupal e individual con nuestros estudiantes Promover siempre el diálogo y reflexión en nuestros estudiantes como constructores de su propio conocimiento y aprendizaje. Hacer sentir a nuestros estudiantes cerca y crear un ambiente familiar dentro de las clases virtuales. Pensar siempre en nuestros estudiantes, ponernos en sus zapatos y dosificar las actividades con la finalidad de no crear estrés y tensión en nuestros estudiantes y aún más en esta época de confinamiento. Incentivar la participación activa mediante foros, chats, wikis etc HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES: e-Learning es un proceso actual e innovador que tiene como objetivo fomentar la enseñanza virtual u on-line. Para ser un docente e-learning debemos estar actualizados con todas las aplicaciones y herramientas tecnológicas que están en boga. Debemos recibir capacitación por parte de nuestros superiores en cuanto a educación en línea hablamos. e-Learning es el proceso-enseñanza aprendizaje que utilizaremos durante este periodo de confinamiento por el lapso de algunos meses y mediante el cuál debemos hacer nuestras clases amenas, eficaces, de calidad e interesantes para nuestros estudiantes de la Universidad Nacional de Loja.
  6. 6. GRACIASUNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA

