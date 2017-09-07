SEGUIMIENTO CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN 06/08/17 AL 10/08/2017 SEMINARIO METEOROLOGICO TITULAR: DR. ISMAEL PEREZ SEGUIMIENTO:...
Pronostico para el Ciclón Tropical Siete Domingo 06 de Agosto del 2017
MODELAJE TORMENTA
El Ciclón Tropical Franklin y sus vientos. Rumbo a la Península de Yucatán 07 DE AGOSTO 2017 09:46 AM.
@webcamsdemexico. 07/Agosto/2017 17:33 pm
SE CONFIRMA INTENSIFICACIÓN DEL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN VIA LEVI COWAN DESDE AVIÓN CAZA HURACANES 999 mb. 07/AGOSTO 01:04...
EVOLUCIÓN DEL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN OBSERVÁNDOSE YA OJO.....07/AGOSTO 01:47 PM
El Radar del cazahuracanes de NOAA tiene un procesador SIGMET/Vaisala con software Iris 09/Agosto/17 8:00 am
EL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN SE FORTALECE EN EL GOLFO DE MÉXICO 09/AGOSTO 8:20 AM ZONAS VULNERABLES AL IMPACTO DE UN PROBAB...
09/AGOSTO/2017 13:38 PM EL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN SE INTENSIFICA Y SE PRONOSTICA QUE TRAERÁ PRECIPITACION POR ARRIBA DE ...
ENTRA A TERRITORIO MEXICANO EL HURACÁN FRANKLIN CATEGORIA I. 09/AGOSTO 23:00 PM
10/AGOSTO/ 07:00 AM EL HURACÁN FRANKLIN SE DEGRADA A TORMENTA TROPICAL Y EN ESTOS MOMENTOS ESTA CRUZANDO TERRITORIO MEXICA...
PRONÓSTICO DE LA TORMENTA TROPICAL FRANKLIN CONAGUA Y NOAA.
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN

48 views

Published on

Durante una semana se dio seguimiento al Huracan Franklin

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

SEGUIMIENTO HURACAN FRANKLIN

  1. 1. SEGUIMIENTO CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN 06/08/17 AL 10/08/2017 SEMINARIO METEOROLOGICO TITULAR: DR. ISMAEL PEREZ SEGUIMIENTO: DRA. ANAYATZIN S. MENDOZA
  2. 2. Pronostico para el Ciclón Tropical Siete Domingo 06 de Agosto del 2017
  3. 3. MODELAJE TORMENTA
  4. 4. El Ciclón Tropical Franklin y sus vientos. Rumbo a la Península de Yucatán 07 DE AGOSTO 2017 09:46 AM.
  5. 5. @webcamsdemexico. 07/Agosto/2017 17:33 pm
  6. 6. SE CONFIRMA INTENSIFICACIÓN DEL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN VIA LEVI COWAN DESDE AVIÓN CAZA HURACANES 999 mb. 07/AGOSTO 01:04 PM
  7. 7. EVOLUCIÓN DEL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN OBSERVÁNDOSE YA OJO.....07/AGOSTO 01:47 PM
  8. 8. El Radar del cazahuracanes de NOAA tiene un procesador SIGMET/Vaisala con software Iris 09/Agosto/17 8:00 am
  9. 9. EL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN SE FORTALECE EN EL GOLFO DE MÉXICO 09/AGOSTO 8:20 AM ZONAS VULNERABLES AL IMPACTO DE UN PROBABLE HURACÁN: VERACRUZ, PUEBLA, TLAXCALA Y ESTADO DE MÉXICO.
  10. 10. 09/AGOSTO/2017 13:38 PM EL CICLON TROPICAL FRANKLIN SE INTENSIFICA Y SE PRONOSTICA QUE TRAERÁ PRECIPITACION POR ARRIBA DE LO NORMAL 100ml O MÁS POR LA TARDE O NOCHE. ZONAS ALTAMENTE VULNERABLES, VERACRUZ, PUEBLA , ESTADO DE MÉXICO Y PARTE ORIENTE DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO
  11. 11. ENTRA A TERRITORIO MEXICANO EL HURACÁN FRANKLIN CATEGORIA I. 09/AGOSTO 23:00 PM
  12. 12. 10/AGOSTO/ 07:00 AM EL HURACÁN FRANKLIN SE DEGRADA A TORMENTA TROPICAL Y EN ESTOS MOMENTOS ESTA CRUZANDO TERRITORIO MEXICANO POR LA ZONA GEOGRÁFICA DEL ESTADO DE MÉXICO Y DISTRITO FEDERAL, DEJANDO FUERTES PRECIPITACIONES A SU PASO POR SU VELOCIDAD ES PROBABLE QUE SOLO ESTE HORAS EN EL TERRITORIO MEXICANO. EL MODELO EUROPEO PRONOSTICA QUE LOGRE CRUZAR EL TERRITORIO Y SE FORTALEZCA EN EL PACÍFICO.
  13. 13. PRONÓSTICO DE LA TORMENTA TROPICAL FRANKLIN CONAGUA Y NOAA.

×