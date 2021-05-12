Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marseille
La géographie
SLIDESMANIA.COM Marseille est une commune du Sud-Est de la France, chef-lieu du département des Bouches-du-Rhône et de la ...
SLIDESMANIA.COM ● Hydrographie L'Huveaune et son affluent le Jarret, presque entièrement recouvert dans la partie urbaine ...
L'histoire
SLIDESMANIA.COM Marseille est une ville ancienne, fondée par les Grecs vers 600 avant J.-C. Grande ville portuaire sous l’...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Quand il y avait deux Marseille Dans les troubles qui suivent l’effondrement de l’empire carolingien, Mars...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Marseille devient française Histoire tortueuse mais exemplaire, qui va d’une division des pouvoirs urbains...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Seconde Guerre mondiale (1940-1945) Le 1er juin 1940, un bombardement allemand cause la mort de 32 Marseil...
La culture
SLIDESMANIA.COM ● Renaissance et période classique Des deux forts construits à l'entrée du Vieux-Port par Louis XIV pour s...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Littérature ● Marseille a vu naître à travers son histoire plusieurs écrivains célèbres dont, parmi les pl...
SLIDESMANIA.COM La peinture marseillaise est quant à elle représentée par Adolphe Monticelli, Joseph Garibaldi, Henri Pint...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Pierre Puget, célébré comme « le Michel-Ange de la France » aux xviiie et xixe siècles et natif de Marseil...
Sport à Marseille
SLIDESMANIA.COM Équipements sportifs Marseille possède 200 000 licenciés ainsi que quelques clubs d'envergure internationa...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Événements sportifs L'Open 13 est un tournoi de tennis masculin de l'ATP World Tour. La ville accueille ch...
SLIDESMANIA.COM La gastronomie
SLIDESMANIA.COM ● La bouillabaisse-elle se compose d'une soupe de poissons accompagnée de croûtons de pain frottés à l’ail...
SLIDESMANIA.COM merci beaucoup!
Marseille

×