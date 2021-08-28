Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing Portfolio | Ana Mihaila

  1. 1. MARKETINGPORTFOLIO ANA MIHAILA OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  2. 2. BLOG COPYWRITING BRAND IDENTITY EMAIL MARKETING EMAIL ADS EVENT MARKETING MARKETING PITCHES FEATURED PROJECTS PAID MEDIA LANDING PAGES PRESS RELEASES PROMO VIDEOS SALES COLLATERAL WEBSITE DESIGN OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  3. 3. OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA [CONFIDENTIAL] WROTE CREATIVE BRIEFS WROTE DETAILED MARKETING PLANS CREATED & PRESENTED MARKETING STRATEGIES TO EXECUTIVES NOTFEATURED
  4. 4. CREATED BRAND LOOK DESIGN AND CUSTOM BRANDED OFFICE PRODUCTS BRAND IDENTITY OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  5. 5. DEVELOPED & DESIGNED COMPANY WEBSITES, LAYOUTS, COPY, PHOTOGRAPHY, VIDEOS, MUSIC LIBRARY WEBSITE DESIGN OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  6. 6. DEVELOPED & DESIGNED COMPANY WEBSITES, LAYOUTS, COPY, PHOTOGRAPHY, VIDEOS, MUSIC LIBRARY WEBSITE DESIGN OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  7. 7. DEVELOPED & DESIGNED COMPANY WEBSITES, WEBSITE DESIGN LAYOUTS, COPY, PHOTOGRAPHY, MEDIA OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  8. 8. WROTE SCRIPTS, PRODUCED, CO-DIRECTED ON-CAMERA TALENT, AND RELEASED PROMO VIDEOS FOR PRODUCT LAUNCHES PROMOTIONALVIDEOS
  9. 9. CREATED FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ADS, WROTE COPY, AND SOURCED PHOTOGRAPHY SOCIAL MEDIA ADS
  10. 10. DESIGNED, SOURCED PHOTOGRAPHY, & WROTE PROSPECT EMAILS EMAIL MARKETING [USED CONSTANT CONTACT & PROPRIETARY PROGRAMS] OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  11. 11. WROTE COMPANY BLOG ARTICLES DEMONSTRATING INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP BLOG CONTENT MARKETING
  12. 12. WROTE COPY AND SELECTED PHOTOGRAPHY FOR GMAIL SPONSORED ADS AND YAHOO MAIL LOGIN PAGES EMAIL ADS OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  13. 13. WROTE AND DESIGNED LANDING PAGES FOR GOOGLE PAID MEDIA ADS PAID MEDIA LANDING PAGES
  14. 14. DESIGNED AND PITCHED NATIONAL NEW BUSINESS PROSPECTS & PARTNERS SALES & MARKETING PITCHES WHAT WE DO. BIG, SMALL, WE’VE WORKED WITH IT ALL. REPRESENT. INSIDE BWN MUSIC. WHY CHOOSE BWN MUSIC. FREE MUSIC SEARCHES. QUICK TURNAROUND. COMPETITIVE RATES. AWARD WINNING. FRESH CREATIVITY. EXPERIENCED. CONNECT. BWN-MUSIC.COM ana@bwn-music.com
  15. 15. ORGANIZED, ATTENDED, PRESENTED AT, AND SECURED PARTNERSHIP SPONSORS FOR MARKETING EVENTS EVENT MARKETING
  16. 16. WROTE AND DISTRIBUTED PRESS RELEASES TO MEDIA PRESSRELEASES
  17. 17. WROTE AND DESIGNED MARKETING COLLATERAL FOR SALES ONE SHEETS SALES TEAMS TO PROMOTE NEW OFFERINGS OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA
  18. 18. LET’S DISCUSS HOW I CAN HELP YOU WITH MARKETING OFFICIALANAMIHAILA@GMAIL.COM / ANA MIHAILA

