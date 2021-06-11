Sistema financiero (2) calculo bcario mgt-amvv

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEMA FINANCIERO MGT. ANA MARIA VENERO VASQUEZ
Conjunto de instituciones encargadas de la circulación del flujo monetario, tarea principal es canalizar el dinero de los ...
•Financieras •Cajas Municipales de Ahorro y Crédito •Entidad de Desarrollo a la Pequeña y Micro Empresa – Edpyme •Caja Mun...
INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Funciona principalmente a través de los bancos e instituciones financieras, los que us...
INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Funciona principalmente a través de los bancos e instituciones financieras, los que us...
INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA La intermediación financiera es indirecta por cuanto no se da una negociación directa ...
TASAS DE INTERES Generalmente las tasas de interés se determinan por la libre oferta y demanda de recursos financieros. Si...
TASAS DE INTERES Generalmente la tasa de interés activa (colocación ) es mayor que la tasa de interés pasiva ( ahorros ). ...
OPERACIONES PASIVAS Las instituciones financieras con la finalidad de captar recursos financieros procedentes del público ...
OPERACIONES PASIVAS Las operaciones pasivas la constituyen: - Depósito de Ahorros - Cuenta Corriente - Depósito a Plazo - ...
OPERACIONES ACTIVAS Son operaciones de colocación que consisten en el otorgamiento de una determinada cantidad de dinero a...
OPERACIONES ACTIVAS Las operaciones activas la constituyen: - Préstamos Directos - Descuento de Letras - Pagarés - Préstam...
SUPERVISION DE LA INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Para que el proceso de intermediación financiera indirecta funcione ...
INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS El proceso de intermediación financiera es realizado por las instituciones financieras Estas ins...
INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA DIRECTA En la intermediación financiera directa intervienen la Bolsa d...
INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA En la intermediación financiera indirecta intervienen: - El ...
SISTEMA BANCARIO En el sistema bancario participan: - El Banco Emisor - Los Bancos Comerciales - Bancos de Consumo - Banco...
SISTEMA NO BANCARIO En el sistema no bancario participan: - Empresas Financieras - Cajas Rurales - Cajas Municipales de Ah...
Sistema financiero (2) calculo bcario mgt-amvv
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
33 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Sistema financiero (2) calculo bcario mgt-amvv

ANALISIS DEL SISTEMA LA LEY DEL SISTEMA FINANCIERO PERUANO LEY 26702

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema financiero (2) calculo bcario mgt-amvv

  1. 1. SISTEMA FINANCIERO MGT. ANA MARIA VENERO VASQUEZ
  2. 2. Conjunto de instituciones encargadas de la circulación del flujo monetario, tarea principal es canalizar el dinero de los ahorristas hacia quienes desean hacer inversiones productivas. Las instituciones que cumplen con este papel se llaman “Intermediarios Financieros” o “Mercados Financieros”. SISTEMA FINANCIERO
  3. 3. •Financieras •Cajas Municipales de Ahorro y Crédito •Entidad de Desarrollo a la Pequeña y Micro Empresa – Edpyme •Caja Municipal de Crédito Popular •Cajas Rurales CLASIFICACION DEL SISTEMA FINANCIERO SISTEMA FINANCIERO BANCARIO •Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP) •Banco de la Nación •Las Sucursales de los Bancos del Exterior SISTEMA FINANCIERO NO BANCARIO
  4. 4. INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Funciona principalmente a través de los bancos e instituciones financieras, los que usando una amplia red de agencias y sucursales captan recursos de los agentes económicos superavitarios pagándoles un determinado interés (tasa de interés pasiva) y colocan dichos recursos entre los agentes económicos deficitarios cobrando también un interés (tasa de interés activa)
  5. 5. INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Funciona principalmente a través de los bancos e instituciones financieras, los que usando una amplia red de agencias y sucursales captan recursos de los agentes económicos superavitarios pagándoles un determinado interés (tasa de interés pasiva) y colocan dichos recursos entre los agentes económicos deficitarios cobrando también un interés (tasa de interés activa)
  6. 6. INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA La intermediación financiera es indirecta por cuanto no se da una negociación directa entre los ofertantes y demandantes de los recursos financieros o sus representantes. Los intermediarios financieros colocan los recursos financieros que han sido depositados por sus clientes. Las obligaciones financieras son de los deudores con el banco y del banco con los depositantes
  7. 7. TASAS DE INTERES Generalmente las tasas de interés se determinan por la libre oferta y demanda de recursos financieros. Sin embargo, en el caso del Perú y de otros países, las disposiciones de la autoridad monetaria ( Banco Central de Reserva del Perú) en cuanto a los niveles de encaje, tasa de descuento, etc. influyen en su nivel
  8. 8. TASAS DE INTERES Generalmente la tasa de interés activa (colocación ) es mayor que la tasa de interés pasiva ( ahorros ). La diferencia entre ambas tasas se llama Spread siendo la que determina la rentabilidad en el negocio bancario.
  9. 9. OPERACIONES PASIVAS Las instituciones financieras con la finalidad de captar recursos financieros procedentes del público y empresas ofrecen una serie de productos financieros De esta manera canalizan los recursos financieros hacia inversiones que generen rentabilidad Estas operaciones constituyen un pasivo para las instituciones financieras ya que tienen una obligación de devolver dichos recursos más los intereses pactados
  10. 10. OPERACIONES PASIVAS Las operaciones pasivas la constituyen: - Depósito de Ahorros - Cuenta Corriente - Depósito a Plazo - Certificados Bancarios - Fondos Mutuos - Depósitos CTS, etc.
  11. 11. OPERACIONES ACTIVAS Son operaciones de colocación que consisten en el otorgamiento de una determinada cantidad de dinero a un tercero, ya sea persona natural o jurídica en cualquiera de las modalidades existentes (préstamos, pagarés, etc.) Estas operaciones constituyen un activo para las instituciones financieras ya que son instrumentos de cobranza hacia aquellos que recibieron los recursos financieros
  12. 12. OPERACIONES ACTIVAS Las operaciones activas la constituyen: - Préstamos Directos - Descuento de Letras - Pagarés - Préstamos para Capital de Trabajo - Financiamiento para Operaciones de Exportación e Importación - Tarjetas de Crédito, etc.
  13. 13. SUPERVISION DE LA INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA Para que el proceso de intermediación financiera indirecta funcione correctamente, existe la supervisión de un organismo estatal especializado En el caso del Perú el ente supervisor es la Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP
  14. 14. INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS El proceso de intermediación financiera es realizado por las instituciones financieras Estas instituciones financieras actúan tanto en la intermediación financiera directa como en la intermediación financiera indirecta
  15. 15. INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA DIRECTA En la intermediación financiera directa intervienen la Bolsa de Valores, Sociedades Agentes de Bolsa, Administradoras de Fondos Mutuos, Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones, Empresas Titulizadoras ,etc.
  16. 16. INSTITUCIONES FINANCIERAS INTERMEDIACION FINANCIERA INDIRECTA En la intermediación financiera indirecta intervienen: - El Sistema Bancario -El Sistema No Bancario.
  17. 17. SISTEMA BANCARIO En el sistema bancario participan: - El Banco Emisor - Los Bancos Comerciales - Bancos de Consumo - Banco de la Nación, etc.
  18. 18. SISTEMA NO BANCARIO En el sistema no bancario participan: - Empresas Financieras - Cajas Rurales - Cajas Municipales de Ahorro y Crédito - Cooperativas de Ahorro y Crédito, etc.

×