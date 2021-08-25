Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO DE LOS VALLES (CUVALLES) Tecnologías de la Información Ana Maria Gonzalez ...
EN TU PANEL DE CONTROL DEL HOSTING UBICA LA SECCIÓN DE BASES DE DATOS
ENCUENTRA LA SECCIÓN DE CREAR UNA NUEVA BASE DE DATOS Deberás crear una nueva base de datos llamada: prograweb
Una vez creada la base de datos, regresa a tu panel de control del hosting
EN EL PANEL DE CONTROL DE TU HOSTING REGRESA A LA SECCIÓN DE BASES DE DATOS 1.En esa sección de bases de datos ubica el íc...
REALIZAR LAS TABLAS QUE TE PIDE LA ACTIVIDAD Tablas realizadas
CREACIÓN DE ÍNDICES DESDE LA TABLA LIBROS
LAS TABLAS RELACIONADAS MEDI ANTE LLAVES FORÁNEAS Y CAMPOS ÍNDICES. 1. Entrar a modo diseñador 2. Relacionar tablas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 25, 2021
11 views

0

Share

Tarea 2

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
11 views

programación web

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea 2

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO DE LOS VALLES (CUVALLES) Tecnologías de la Información Ana Maria Gonzalez Diaz 218733536 TAREA 2 "TAREA: Creación de una base de datos en el hosting"
  2. 2. EN TU PANEL DE CONTROL DEL HOSTING UBICA LA SECCIÓN DE BASES DE DATOS
  3. 3. ENCUENTRA LA SECCIÓN DE CREAR UNA NUEVA BASE DE DATOS Deberás crear una nueva base de datos llamada: prograweb
  4. 4. Una vez creada la base de datos, regresa a tu panel de control del hosting
  5. 5. EN EL PANEL DE CONTROL DE TU HOSTING REGRESA A LA SECCIÓN DE BASES DE DATOS 1.En esa sección de bases de datos ubica el ícono o enlace o liga de: “phpmyadmin” 2. Al hacer clic en el ícono o enlace o liga de de phpmyadmin
  6. 6. REALIZAR LAS TABLAS QUE TE PIDE LA ACTIVIDAD Tablas realizadas
  7. 7. CREACIÓN DE ÍNDICES DESDE LA TABLA LIBROS
  8. 8. LAS TABLAS RELACIONADAS MEDI ANTE LLAVES FORÁNEAS Y CAMPOS ÍNDICES. 1. Entrar a modo diseñador 2. Relacionar tablas

    Be the first to comment

programación web

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×