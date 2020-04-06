Arteologia y osteologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRINCIPIOS DE LA ANATOMIA HUMANA 1 ARTIOLOGIA Y OSTEOLOGIA AL175163@UNIVIM.EDU.MX
• INTRODUCCION • CONCEPTO DE OSTEOLOGIA • CONCEPTO DE ARTEOLOGIA • CLASIFICACION DE LA ARTIOLOGIA • TIPOS DE ARTICULACIONE...
INTRODUCCION EN ESTE TRABAJO CONOCEREMOS LOS CONCEPTOS DE LA ARTROLOGÍA Y LA OSTEOLOGÍA ASÍ COMO SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS Y SUS...
PALABRA QUE VIENE DEL VOCABLO GRECOLATINA ARTHOS QUES ES ARTICULACION Y LOGOS QUE ES ESTUDIO ENTONCES DECIMOS QUE SU SIGNI...
CARTILAGO: ES LA COBERTURA QUE SE ENCUENTRA EN LAS PARTES EXTREMAS DE LOS HUESOS (EPIFASIS) SU FNCION ES EVITAR EL ROCE DE...
SON LAS ARTICULACIONS QUE TIENEN MAYOR MOVILIDAD Y TENEMOS MAS QUE LAS OTRAS SE LES CONOCE COMO SINOVIALES SEGUN SU TIPO D...
FUNCIONAMIENTO CARACTERISTICAS DEFINICION DE LO QUE ES LA ARTEOLOGIA Y LA OSTEOLOGIA

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. PRINCIPIOS DE LA ANATOMIA HUMANA 1 ARTIOLOGIA Y OSTEOLOGIA AL175163@UNIVIM.EDU.MX
  2. 2. • INTRODUCCION • CONCEPTO DE OSTEOLOGIA • CONCEPTO DE ARTEOLOGIA • CLASIFICACION DE LA ARTIOLOGIA • TIPOS DE ARTICULACIONES • FUNCION DE CADA UNA • CONCLUSIONES • REFERENCIAS
  3. 3. INTRODUCCION EN ESTE TRABAJO CONOCEREMOS LOS CONCEPTOS DE LA ARTROLOGÍA Y LA OSTEOLOGÍA ASÍ COMO SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS Y SUS FUNCIONES . CONOCEREMOS LA IMPORTANCIA DE CONOCER COMO ESTAQN ESTRUCTURADAS NUESTRAS ARTICULACIONES ASÍ COMO NUESTROS HUESOS , SUS FUNCIONES Y CARACTERÍSTICAS Y LA IMPORTNCI SW MNTENER UNA BUENA SALUD
  4. 4. PALABRA QUE VIENE DEL VOCABLO GRECOLATINA ARTHOS QUES ES ARTICULACION Y LOGOS QUE ES ESTUDIO ENTONCES DECIMOS QUE SU SIGNIFICADO ES EL ESTDUDIO DE LAS ARTICULACIONES Y TODO LO RELACIONADO EL
  5. 5. CARTILAGO: ES LA COBERTURA QUE SE ENCUENTRA EN LAS PARTES EXTREMAS DE LOS HUESOS (EPIFASIS) SU FNCION ES EVITAR EL ROCE DE LOS HUESOS. LIGAMENTO: ESTOS SON DE TIPO CONECTIVO Y ELASTICO Y SU FUNCION ES RODEAR FEJIDO CONECTIVO:: ESTOS SON LOS QUE ESTAN ESTAN ENTRELAZADOS A LOS MUSCULOS
  6. 6. SON LAS ARTICULACIONS QUE TIENEN MAYOR MOVILIDAD Y TENEMOS MAS QUE LAS OTRAS SE LES CONOCE COMO SINOVIALES SEGUN SU TIPO DE MOVIMIENTO SE DIVIDEN EN : TROCLEAR : TIENEN SIMILITUD A UNA BISAGRA ARTROIDEAS; SON DESLIZANTES Y PLANS Y PERMITEN SU DESPLAZAMIENTO

×