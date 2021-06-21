Successfully reported this slideshow.
4.2 pepsi co

mini caso 2

  1. 1. Zona Franca PepsiCo Ana Lucía Woessner Vera
  2. 2. ¿QUIENES SOMOS? En México, PepsiCo es una empresa agroindustrial con un fuerte compromiso con el campo y con una presencia de más de 110 años. Junto a nuestro socio estratégico GEPP, proveemos más de 80,000 empleos directos en el país y atendemos a más de un millón de tienditas en todo el territorio nacional. 2
  3. 3. Zona Franca PepsiCo Giro de PepsiCo Es líder global en alimentos y bebidas con productos deliciosos y cada vez más saludables que incluye Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker y Tropicana con ingresos de más de $63 mil millones de dólares en 2015. En México, tenemos más de 100 años acompañando a la familia mexicana con productos como Quaker, Gamesa, Sabritas, Gatorade y Sonric’s que llegan a los rincones de todo México. 3
  4. 4. Misión Crear más sonrisas con cada sorbo y cada bocado. 4
  5. 5. Misión PARA NUESTROS CONSUMIDORES: Dibujaremos sonrisas en nuestros consumidores ( más de mil millones diarios) al crear momentos llenos de alegría mediante nuestros deliciosos y nutritivos productos, así como con las experiencias únicas de nuestras marcas. PARA NUESTROS CLIENTES: Dibujaremos sonrisas en nuestros clientes al ser el mejor cliente posible para ellos, al liderar en innovación y forjar un nivel de crecimiento sin igual en nuestra industria. 5 PARA NUESTROS ALIADOS Y NUESTRAS COMUNIDADES: Dibujaremos sonrisas en nuestros aliados y nuestras comunidades al crear oportunidades valiosas para trabajar, adquirir nuevas habilidades y crear carreras exitosas. Todo esto en un lugar de trabajo diverso e inclusivo en el que la gente se comprometa de manera ética a alcanzar un rendimiento inmejorable. PARA NUESTRO MUNDO: Dibujaremos sonrisas en todo el mundo al conservar los valiosos recursos de la naturaleza y legar un planeta más sustentable para nuestros hijos y nietos. PARA NUESTROS ACCIONISTAS: Dibujaremos sonrisas en nuestros accionistas al entregar un TSR de gran calidad e integrar las mejores prácticas corporativas.
  6. 6. Visión Ser el líder global en alimentos y bebidas. 6
  7. 7. Visión 7 Ganar con Propósito es una evolución de Desempeño con Sentido. Es el siguiente paso en la trayectoria de PepsiCo, al aprovechar todo lo que hemos logrado en los últimos 12 años, mientras impulsamos nuestra compañía hacia una nueva era de crecimiento y prosperidad. Refleja nuestra ambición de ganar de manera sustentable en el mercado y acelerar el crecimiento de nuestras líneas principales, al tiempo que mantenemos el compromiso de ayudar al planeta y a nuestras comunidades. Para alcanzar esta visión, hemos definido una clara estrategia: ser más rápidos, más fuertes y mejores.
  8. 8. Valores En PepsiCo nuestros Valores y Principios reflejan la empresa que aspiramos ser ya que estos son el fundamento de las decisiones de nuestro negocio, es por ello que todas las empresas de PepsiCo a nivel global, se rigen por los mismos estándares. 8
  9. 9. Valores CRECIMIENTO SOSTENIDO Es fundamental para motivar y medir nuestro éxito. Buscarlo estimula la innovación, agrega valor a los resultados y nos ayuda a entender cómo las acciones que hoy tomamos impactan en nuestro futuro. Lo entendemos como el crecimiento de las personas y el desempeño de la compañía. Otorga prioridad a hacer la diferencia y lograr que las cosas sucedan. PERSONAS CAPACES Y FACULTADAS Tenemos libertad para actuar y pensar en formas que nos hagan sentir que hemos realizado nuestras actividades, siendo congruentes con los procesos corporativos y considerando las necesidades de la compañía. 9 RESPONSABILIDAD Y CONFIANZA Son los cimientos del crecimiento sano que responde a ganar la confianza que otras personas nos otorgan como individuos y como compañía. Nos comprometemos de manera personal y como miembros de la corporación en cada acción que llevamos a cabo, cuidando siempre los recursos que nos asignan. Construimos la credibilidad entre nosotros mismos y con los demás, operando con la más alta congruencia y con el objetivo de triunfar juntos.
  10. 10. Las ventajas implicados de las estrategias funcionales implementadas. Algunas ventajas detectadas tras la implementación del sistema logístico WMS RedPrairie en PepsiCo fueron: ◎ Un control de inventarios más eficiente en el centro de distribución. ◎ Eliminación de la manualidad. ◎ Información detallada del producto. ◎ Mejora en el tiempo de distribución. 10
  11. 11. Los riesgos implicados de las estrategias funcionales implementadas. Mientras que los riesgos implicados tras la implementación del sistema logístico WMS RedPrairie en PepsiCo fueron: ◎ Toda la información está en medios electrónicos. ◎ La ignorancia hacia el funcionamiento del software. ◎ Miedo y resistencia al cambio. 11
  12. 12. Para poder implementar esta estrategia es necesario llevar a cabo ciertas tareas, las cuales deben estar a cargo de personas capacitadas para ello. Rol de las personas implicadas que han tomado en función de dar seguimiento a la implementación de la estrategia. Es necesario: ➔ Entrenamiento técnico y capacitación del personal. ➔ Realización de pruebas en vivo antes de aplicarlos a otras plantas. 12
  13. 13. Resultados que se obtuvieron a partir de la implementación de la estrategia. ➔ Mejor tiempo de distribución. ➔ Mejor información detallada en tiempo real del producto. ➔ Entregas certificadas. ➔ Eliminación de manualidad ➔ Aumento en la productividad ➔ Certificación del inventario ➔ Mejor coordinación en el trabajo. 13
  14. 14. Conclusión Claramente para que una estrategia pueda funcionar dentro de cualquier empresa, es necesario que tenga un estudio de las necesidades de la organización. 14 La dirección debe de dar a conocer las tareas a realizar y los resultados que se desean obtener para que todos trabajen lo mejor que puedan para llegar al objetivo deseado. Es muy importante que si no se le da un seguimiento adecuado a la implementación de estrategias no podrá o será muy complicado detectar y corregir errores así que no se podrá llegar al propósito.
  15. 15. REFERENCIAS: ❖ PepsiCo Colombia, ¿Quienes somos?, Colombia, Extraído de http://www.pepsico.com.co/que- creemos/Our-Mission-and-Values, el 21 de junio de 2021. ❖ SESCAM, “PLAN ESTRATÉGICO DE FORMACIÓN CONTINUADA 2011-2014”, La Mancha , extraído de: https://sescam.jccm.es/eformacion/download/Plan.Estrategico.Sescam.2011- 2014/pagina_31.htm, el 21 de junio de 2021. ❖ Caso de Exito Tecnologia para Logistica WMS de RedPrairie en PepsiCo, YOUTUBE, 2010, extraído de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=693H_8BDFas, el 21 de junio de 2021. 15

