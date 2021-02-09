Actividad 3 metodos para la evaluacion integral del riesgo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTADO POR: ANA LUCIA LEYTON DOCENTE: OLGA LUCIA ALDANA ZAMBRANO MODULO: GESTION INTEGRAL DEL RIESGO ESPECIALIZACION E...
1.- METODO WHAT IF…? 1.1. Objetivo del método 1.2 Descripción del método 1.3. Procedimiento 2.- METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMI...
1.1. Objetivo del método: Identificar los eventos que pueden provocar accidentes de gran importancia. El propósito del aná...
1.3. Procedimiento La información necesaria para un análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” incluye procedimiento de operación y por lo t...
Formato de Trabajo típico para el Análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” Área: Fecha de lareunión: Número de plano: Nombre de losmiembro...
2.1. Objetivo del método: Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera gene...
2.3. Procedimiento 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recursos sean necesarios, Recopilar Planes ...
2.- METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMINAR (APELL) 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar presentación del...
3.1. Objetivo del método Es una técnica deductiva que se centra en un suceso accidental particular (accidente) cuyo objeti...
3.3. Procedimiento El FTA consta los pasos siguientes: 1. Definir el evento superior. 2. Conocer el sistema. 3. Construir ...
El triángulo de transferencia debe usarse muy poco o nunca. Mientras más se usa el triángulo de transferencia, más complic...
4.1. Objetivo del método Obtener la satisfacción del cliente interno y externo, eliminando así las no conformidades del cl...
En definitiva, el AMFE es la herramienta que investiga de manera sistemática los puntos potencialmente débiles de producto...
 Una vez identificados los modos de fallos, causas y efectos, necesitamos conocer el índice de prioridad de riesgo, es de...
5.- METODO MOSLER 5.1. Objetivo del método El método Mosler tiene por objeto la identificación, análisis y evaluación de l...
5.3. Procedimiento Fase 1: Definición del riesgo Esta fase tiene por objeto, la identificación del riesgo, delimitando su ...
6,1. Objetivo del método El objetivo fundamental del método FRAME es ayudar a los técnicos a determinar cuál es la protecc...
6.3. Procedimiento Los fundamentos para el cálculo de cada uno de estos factores..1. EL PATRIMONIO (R) El riesgo para el p...
1. 1.1. Riesgo Potencial (P) El riesgo potencial "P" se calcula mediante la siguiente expresión: P= q i g e v z Factor de ...
Actividad 3 metodos para la evaluacion integral del riesgo
Actividad 3 metodos para la evaluacion integral del riesgo

metodos para la evaluacion integral del riesgo

Actividad 3 metodos para la evaluacion integral del riesgo

  1. 1. PRESENTADO POR: ANA LUCIA LEYTON DOCENTE: OLGA LUCIA ALDANA ZAMBRANO MODULO: GESTION INTEGRAL DEL RIESGO ESPECIALIZACION EN GERENCIA DEL SISTEMA DE GERENCIA Y SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO. UNIVERSIDAD ECCI
  2. 2. 1.- METODO WHAT IF…? 1.1. Objetivo del método 1.2 Descripción del método 1.3. Procedimiento 2.- METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMINAR (APELL) 2.1. Objetivo del método 2.2 Descripción del método 2.3. Procedimiento 3.- METODO DE ANALISIS CUALITATIVO MEDIANTE ARBOL DE FALLOS (AAF/FTA) 3.1. Objetivo del método 3.2 Descripción del método 3.3. Procedimiento 4 .- METODO DE ANALIIS DE LOS MODOS DE FALLOS Y SUS EFECTOS (AMFE/FMEA) 4.1. Objetivo del método 4.2 Descripción del método 4.3. Procedimiento 5.- METODO MOSLER 5.1. Objetivo del método 5.2 Descripción del método 5.3. Procedimiento 6.- METODO DE FRAME 6,1. Objetivo del método 6,2 Descripción del método 6.3. Procedimiento
  3. 3. 1.1. Objetivo del método: Identificar los eventos que pueden provocar accidentes de gran importancia. El propósito del análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” es la identificación de riesgos, situaciones riesgosas, o específicos eventos accidentales que pudiesen producir una consecuencia indeseable. Un grupo experimentado de personas identifica posibles situaciones de accidente, sus consecuencias, protecciones existentes, y entonces sugieren alternativas para la reducción de los riesgos. 1.2 Descripción del método En su forma más simple, la técnica del análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” genera una lista de preguntas y respuestas a cerca del proceso. También puede resultar en una lista tabular de situaciones riesgosas (sin una priorización o implicación cuantitativa para los potenciales escenarios de accidente). Está técnica usualmente revisa el proceso, comenzando por la recepción de la materia prima y siguiendo con el flujo normal, hasta el final del mismo (a menos que las fronteras del estudio se establezcan de otra manera en el estudio). Estas preguntas y problemas sugieren a menudo causas específicas para las situaciones de accidentes identificadas
  4. 4. 1.3. Procedimiento La información necesaria para un análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” incluye procedimiento de operación y por lo tanto es importante que toda la información esté disponible para el grupo de evaluación de riesgos, preferiblemente en forma previa a las reuniones del grupo. Si lo que se está revisando es una instalación existente, la entrevista de personal de operación, mantenimiento o servicios, podría ser de utilidad para el grupo de trabajo. Adicionalmente, una visita a las instalación en referencia, debe ser también considerada. Las reuniones de revisión deberán comenzar con una breve explicación del proceso a ser analizado, por parte del personal de planta que tenga un conocimiento general tanto de la planta como del proceso. En esta presentación se deberá dar también relevancia a los procedimientos generales de seguridad de la planta, equipo de seguridad, y procedimientos de control de exposición. Existen dos formas de conducir las reuniones de revisión. Una es, enlistar todas las preguntas, o dudas que se puedan tener en cuanto a riesgos de seguridad, y posteriormente, comenzar a analizarlas por el grupo en su conjunto. La otra forma, es trabajar pregunta por pregunta, analizando sus implicaciones y llegando hasta las recomendaciones, antes de pasar a realizar la siguiente pregunta
  5. 5. Formato de Trabajo típico para el Análisis “¿Qué pasa sí?” Área: Fecha de lareunión: Número de plano: Nombre de losmiembros:
  6. 6. 2.1. Objetivo del método: Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera general y anticipada los principales riesgos, siendo indicado para Organizaciones de carácter eminentemente industrial, Industrias químicas, Empresas petroleras, Industrias, Instalaciones u Organizaciones en general cuya actividad pueda producir daños medioambientales o para la seguridad de las personas. 2.2.- Descripción del método; Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera general y anticipada los principales riesgos, siendo indicado para Organizaciones de carácter eminentemente industrial, Industrias químicas, Empresas petroleras,
  7. 7. 2.3. Procedimiento 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recursos sean necesarios, Recopilar Planes de emergencia existentes, descripción de participantes, funciones y recursos. 2. Evaluación Riesgos y Peligros 3. Adecuar Planes de actores a la respuesta coordinada Incluir mecanismos de educación y comunicación ante emergencias y desastres, responsabilidades organizacionales, interrelaciones institucionales o sectoriales, completar evaluación de riesgos, procedimientos de comunicación y comunicación, equipos e instalaciones, protección comunitaria, acuerdos de apoyo, practicas. 4. Tareas de respuesta a incluir Verificación de riesgos y su análisis, identificación de recursos y tareas faltantes. Sistema de mando unificado, equipos de comunicación, mecanismos de alerta a la población. 5. Armonizar tareas con los recursos disponibles Evaluar tareas y recursos faltantes en los identificados en el paso 1, contactar con proveedores de recursos faltantes, recursos externos, ámbito de planificación geográfica. 6. Realizar los cambios necesarios a planes e integrar a plan integral de la comunidad Solucionar problemas de recursos, prepara borrador, revisar borrador, simulacro de escritorio, identificar debilidades, repetir pasos 4 y 5, verificar que plan local sea congruente con plan regional y de industrias, CONSENSO.
  8. 8. 2.- METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMINAR (APELL) 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar presentación del Plan, incluir firma de acuerdos, presentación ante todos los actores 8. Informara a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento. Identificar vacíos en el conocimiento, sesiones de entrenamiento y capacitación, ejercicios de escritorio y simulacro 9. Definir procedimientos para probar, revisar y actualizar el Plan periódicamente. Nombrar comité de simulacros, sesiones de evaluación, corregir deficiencias y corregir documentos, establecer calendario de revisiones. 10. Informar y entrenar a la comunidad en el plan integral a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento.
  9. 9. 3.1. Objetivo del método Es una técnica deductiva que se centra en un suceso accidental particular (accidente) cuyo objetivo es determinar las causas que han producido dicho accidente. El individuo demostrará comprensión de los principios del Análisis de Fallas con Diagramas de Árbol. 3.2 Descripción del método Árboles analíticos negativos o árboles de fallas son herramientas excelentes para localizar y corregir fallas. Pueden usarse para prevenir o identificar fallas antes de que ocurran, pero se usan con más frecuencia para analizar accidentes o como herramientas investigativas para señalar fallas. Al ocurrirse un accidente o una falla, se puede identificar la causa raíz del evento negativo. Se analiza cada evento al hacer la pregunta, “¿Cómo es posible que esto suceda?”. Al contestar esta pregunta, se identifican las causas principales y como se interactúan para producir un evento no deseado. Este proceso de lógica sigue hasta identificar todas las causas posibles. A lo largo de este proceso, se usa un diagrama de árbol para grabar los eventos identificados. Las ramas del árbol terminan cuando estén completos todos los eventos que resultan en el evento negativo. Se usan símbolos para representar varios eventos y para describir relaciones:
  10. 10. 3.3. Procedimiento El FTA consta los pasos siguientes: 1. Definir el evento superior. 2. Conocer el sistema. 3. Construir el árbol. 4. Validar el árbol. 5. Evaluar el árbol. 6. Considerar cambios constructivos. 7. Considerar alternativas y recomiende medidas. Defina el evento superior. Para definir el evento superior, se tiene que identificar el tipo de falla que se va a investigar. Esto podría ser lo que haya sido el resultado final de un incidente, tal como el volcarse un montacargas. Determine todos los eventos no deseados en la operación de un sistema. Separe esta lista en grupos con características comunes. Varios FTA tal vez sean necesarios para estudiar un sistema completamente. Finalmente, un evento debe establecerse que representa todos los eventos dentro de un grupo. Este evento llega a ser el evento no deseado que se va a estudiar. Conozca el sistema. Se debe estudiar toda la información disponible sobre el sistema y su ambiente. Puede ser de ayuda un análisis de trabajo para determinar la información necesaria. Construya el árbol de fallas. Este paso tal vez sea el más fácil porque se usan solamente pocos de los símbolos y la construcción práctica es muy sencilla. El árbol tiene que construirse al usar los símbolos de eventos nombrados arriba. Debe de mantenerse sencillo. Mantenga un formato lógico, uniforme y consistente de nivel a nivel. Use títulos claros y precisos al escribir dentro de los símbolos de eventos. Las puertas de lógica deben limitarse a “la puerta y” y “la puerta o” y se debe usar símbolos de restricción solamente cuando sea necesario. Un ejemplo sería el uso del símbolo ovalo de restricción para ilustrar una secuencia necesaria de eventos que tienen que suceder para que ocurra un evento.
  11. 11. El triángulo de transferencia debe usarse muy poco o nunca. Mientras más se usa el triángulo de transferencia, más complicado se pone el árbol. El propósito del árbol es mantener el procedimiento tan sencillo como sea posible. Valide el árbol. Esto requiere a una persona que sabe mucho del proceso para verificar que el árbol esté completo y exacto. Evalúe el árbol de fallas. El árbol ahora necesita examinarse para las áreas donde pueden hacerse mejoras en el análisis o donde tal vez haya oportunidad de utilizar procedimientos o materiales alternativos para disminuir el peligro. Estudie cambios constructivos. En este paso, cualquier método alternativo que se implementen deben evaluarse más. Esto permite que los asesores vean cualquier problema que esté relacionado con el nuevo procedimiento antes de implementarlo. Considerar alternativas y recomiende pasos. Este es el último paso en el proceso donde se recomiendan acciones correctivas o medidas alternativas.
  12. 12. 4.1. Objetivo del método Obtener la satisfacción del cliente interno y externo, eliminando así las no conformidades del cliente externo y los despilfarros en los que puede incurrir por no atender adecuadamente al cliente interno. es obtener la satisfacción del cliente interno y externo, eliminando así las no conformidades del cliente externo y los despilfarros en los que puede incurrir por no atender adecuadamente al cliente interno. 4.2 Descripción del método El AMFE es una metodología enfocada en asegurar la calidad y no tengo ninguna duda de que la seguridad y salud de los trabajadores está dentro de lo que llamamos ‘calidad empresarial’. El AMFE, mediante el análisis sistemático, contribuye a la identificación y prevención de modos de fallo, tanto de un producto como de un proceso/servicio. Contextualizándolo en el ámbito de seguridad, tenemos una metodología que puede identificar las posibilidades que tiene un proceso/servicio de causar daños al trabajador en su luga0r o puesto de trabajo, o un producto al usuario final.
  13. 13. En definitiva, el AMFE es la herramienta que investiga de manera sistemática los puntos potencialmente débiles de productos, procesos y servicios, para después cuantificarlos y evaluar su riesgo. Una vez analizado esto, podrán adoptarse las acciones correctoras y preventivas correspondientes. El AMFE persigue introducir en las empresas la filosofía de prevención. El problema es que siempre ha sido utilizado pensando en términos de calidad: para evitar que la pieza sea defectuosa, que la máquina se estropee o que la cadena de distribución se rompa en alguna parte. La seguridad es, y debe ser considerada, un aspecto relevante dentro de lo que habitualmente llamamos calidad, y, por tanto, esa filosofía de prevención es también válida para la prevención de los daños derivados del trabajo. 4.3. Procedimiento El AMFE es la herramienta que investiga de manera sistemática los puntos potencialmente débiles de productos, procesos y servicios, para después cuantificarlos y evaluar su riesgo. Una vez analizado esto, podrán adoptarse las acciones correctoras y preventivas correspondientes. El AMFE persigue introducir en las empresas la filosofía de fallos.
  14. 14.  Una vez identificados los modos de fallos, causas y efectos, necesitamos conocer el índice de prioridad de riesgo, es decir, cuál de todos los modos de fallos identificados es más significativo. Para la determinación del mismo utilizaremos tres variables a saber:   Ocurrencia: probabilidad de que una causa se produzca y de lugar a un modo de fallo. Haciendo la similitud con el Método Fine, podemos decir que es factor p o probabilidad, es decir, la posibilidad de que una causa termine en daño.   Gravedad: es la medida del efecto de fallo. Haciendo la comparativa en el Método Fine, hablamos del factor C o consecuencia, es decir, cuánto de grave es el daño producido.   Detección: probabilidad de que un modo de fallo sea detectado con los controles establecidos. En el Método Fine hablamos del Factor E o exposición, es decir, la frecuencia en la que se produce una situación capaz de desencadenar un accidente realizando la actividad analizada. Multiplicando las tres variables obtendremos el NPR o índice de prioridad de riesgo.  FORMULA: Índice de prioridad de riesgo = Gravedad*Ocurrencia*No detección
  15. 15. 5.- METODO MOSLER 5.1. Objetivo del método El método Mosler tiene por objeto la identificación, análisis y evaluación de los factores que pueden influir en la manifestación y materialización de un riesgo, con la finalidad de que la información obtenida, nos permita calcular la clase y dimensión de riesgo. El método es de tipo secuencial y cada fase del mismo se apoya en los datos obtenidos en las fases que lo preceden. 5.2. Descripción del Método: Es un procedimiento de características científicas que se desarrolla en fases de desarrollo vinculadas las unas a las otras.
  16. 16. 5.3. Procedimiento Fase 1: Definición del riesgo Esta fase tiene por objeto, la identificación del riesgo, delimitando su objeto y alcance, para diferenciarlo de otros riesgos. El procedimiento a seguir es mediante la identificación de sus elementos característicos, estos son: -El bien. -El daño Fase 2: Análisis de riesgo En esta fase se procederá al cálculo de criterios que posteriormente nos darán la evolución del riesgo. El procedimiento consiste en:  Identificación de las variables.  Análisis de los factores obtenidos de las variables y ver en que medida influyen en el criterio considerado, cuantificando los resultados según la escala Penta. Para establecer un mejor o acertado valor a las diferentes variables debemos de asignar un valor a cada una de las tres preguntas que nos haremos por criterio, que por último aplicaremos un baremo que nos dará el valor definitivo de cada uno de los criterios. Fase 3: Evaluación del riesgo. Tiene por objeto cuantificar el riesgo considerado (ER). Cálculo del carácter del riesgo “C”. I = Importancia del suceso = Función (F) x Sustitución (S) C = I + D D = Daños ocasionados = Profundidad (P) x Extensión (E) Cálculo de la probabilidad “Pb”. Cuantificación del riesgo considerado “ER”. Pb = Agresión (A) x Vulnerabilidad (V) ER = Carácter (C) x Probabilidad (Pb) ER = C x Pb Fase 4: Cálculo de la clase de riesgo. Valor de ER Clase de Riesgo 2 a 250 Muy Bajo 251 a 500 Pequeño 501 a 750 Normal 751 a 1000 Grande 1001 a 1250 Elevado.
  17. 17. 6,1. Objetivo del método El objetivo fundamental del método FRAME es ayudar a los técnicos a determinar cuál es la protección más eficaz y equilibrada en cuanto al riesgo de incendio. Para alcanzar este objetivo el método facilita información acerca de los siguientes aspectos: 1.- La verificación de la situación existente en la actualidad. El método indicará la magnitud del riesgo a la vez que servirá para conocer si una situación, que incluso puede ser legalmente conforme, protege a las personas, al patrimonio o a las actividades realizadas. 6,2 Descripción del método El método se caracteriza por tratar el riesgo de incendio de forma bastante completa y equilibrada, evaluando el riesgo para la seguridad de las personas, del patrimonio y de las actividades económicas. Utiliza tres parámetros o guiones 1 : el riesgo de incendio en los edificios para el patrimonio (continente y contenido), el riesgo para las personas y el riesgo para las actividades desarrolladas.
  18. 18. 6.3. Procedimiento Los fundamentos para el cálculo de cada uno de estos factores..1. EL PATRIMONIO (R) El riesgo para el patrimonio "R" se calcula de la siguiente forma: P R = (A D) siendo: q = log (Q i +Q m ), La carga calorífica inmobiliaria proviene de los elementos combustibles de las partes constructivas del edificio: la estructura, las paredes, las ventanas, la decoración, etc. En la práctica se pueden clasificar las construcciones en algunos grupos, entre los que existen pocas diferencias de carga calorífica. La Tabla 1 muestra los valores más representativos. Aunque en teoría "Q m " se calcula como la cantidad de calor por unidad de superficie desprendida por la combustión completa de los materiales combustibles que se encuentren en el lugar considerado, es más práctico emplear la Tabla. Así, basándonos en la clasificación de los riesgos utilizada para el diseño de instalaciones de rociadores, (como en UNE -9 o en la RT1 de CEPREVEN) se puede fijar una carga calorífica típica para cada grupo. P= Riesgo Potencial A= Riesgo Admisible D = Nivel de Protección.
  19. 19. 1. 1.1. Riesgo Potencial (P) El riesgo potencial "P" se calcula mediante la siguiente expresión: P= q i g e v z Factor de Carga Calorífica (q) TIPO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN MJ/m a) Totalmente materiales incombustibles b) Igual que a) pero con un 1% como max. de materiales combustibles 1 c) Construcción de madera con revestimiento incombustible d) Únicamente la estructura es incombustible 1. e) Construcción combustible 1. Tabla 1.- Estimación de la carga calorífica inmobiliaria Q i. El factor de carga calorífica "q" se calcula como la cantidad de calor por unidad de superficie desprendida por la combustión completa de los materiales combustibles que se encuentren en el lugar considerado; por un lado la carga inmobiliaria del edificio (representada por "Q i ") y por otro la carga mobiliaria de los materiales y mercancías combustibles que se encuentran en el interior del edificio (representada por "Q m ").

