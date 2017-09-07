Ana fonseca informe

Investigación documental y de campo Informe final ¿Qué es la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software? Ana Maria Fonseca Espar...
2 ÍNDICE Contenido INTRODUCCIÓN..............................................................................................
3 INTRODUCCIÓN Somos la generación del siglo XXI, y como tal aprendemos cómo captar y descifrar una considerable cantidad ...
4 • ¿Qué carrera informática es mejor? Después de conocer nuestro tema, pasaremos a indagar un poco más acerca de él, y ex...
5 Se organizó la información obtenida mediante procesadores de texto, para darle una forma coherente y ordenada a la inves...
6 Su estudio como campo del conocimiento está directamente relacionado con el comienzo de la Revolución Industrial, consti...
7 informáticos que hacen posible la realización de tareas específicas dentro de un computador. Por ejemplo: Word, Excel, P...
8 Computación e Informática es una de las carreras más demandadas en el mercado laboral. Trata sobre el diseño, planeación...
9 Con esto podemos observar un poco de la gran importancia de conocer mas de lo que es un Desarrollador de Software. Ademá...
10 Como Ingeniero de Software pasaremos la mayor parte del día, de trabajo en junta con equipos de marketing y negocios. P...
11 INVESTIGACIÓN DE CAMPO Para realizar la metodología de la investigación, se planteó como parte de las actividades, la r...
12 Además de acudir a este lugar, se pensó en tomar también la participación de algunas personas reunidas en la plaza prin...
13 • ¿Dime el porqué? • ¿Optarías por estudiar esta carrera? • ¿Si fuera así dime el porqué? Desarrollo de la entrevista: ...
14 general dar a conocer a las personas un poco mas acerca de todo lo que tenga que ver con las carreras informáticas, est...
15 De las anteriores graficas podemos observar que la mayoría de personas consideran el estudio de carreras en el área de ...
16 Cada una de las personas que se seleccionaron como parte de la muestra de investigación desconocen tanto su significado...
17 Bibliografía Chavez , A. (27 de may. de 2015). https://alanchavez.com. Obtenido de La diferencia entre un programador y...
18 ANEXOS En este apartado, incluyo los anexos de los diferentes trabajos que se utilizaron como parte de las actividades ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ana fonseca informe

32 views

Published on

INFORME FINAL

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ana fonseca informe

  1. 1. Investigación documental y de campo Informe final ¿Qué es la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software? Ana Maria Fonseca Esparza Septiembre, del 2017.
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE Contenido INTRODUCCIÓN........................................................................................................ 3 PROBLEMÁTICA: ...................................................................................................... 3 OBJETIVOS: .............................................................................................................. 4 METODOLOGÍA......................................................................................................... 4 INVESTIGACIÓN DOCUMENTAL ............................................................................. 5 ¿QUE ES UNA INGENIERÍA?.................................................................................... 5 “EL INGENIERO”........................................................................................................ 6 ¿Qué es el software? ................................................................................................. 6 CARRERAS ENFOCADAS EN EL ESTUDIO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA ........................ 7 ¿QUE ES LA INGENIERÍA EN DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE? ............................ 8 ¿DIFERENCIA ENTRE UN PROGRAMADOR Y UN INGENIERO DE SOFTWARE?.......................................................................................................... 9 ¿ES MEJOR UN DESARROLLADOR DE SOFTWARE QUE UN PROGRAMADOR? ................................................................................................. 9 ALGUNAS APLICACIONES DEL DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE A NUESTRA VIDA COTIDIANA:................................................................................................ 10 INVESTIGACIÓN DE CAMPO ................................................................................. 11 Bitácora de la primera visita de investigación de campo, realizada el martes, 15 de agosto de 2017. .................................................................................................... 11 Bitácora de la segunda visita de investigación de campo, realizada el jueves, 17 de agosto de 2017 ................................................................................................ 12 Desarrollo de la entrevista: ................................................................................... 13 CONCLUSIONES..................................................................................................... 13 Bibliografía................................................................................................................ 17 ANEXOS................................................................................................................... 18
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN Somos la generación del siglo XXI, y como tal aprendemos cómo captar y descifrar una considerable cantidad de información y de conocimiento diariamente, saber solucionar los problemas, que por diversas causas nos encontramos. El uso de la tecnología dentro de nuestras vidas ha abarcado muchos espacios vitales para nuestro desarrollo. A raíz de estos nuevos conocimientos tecnológicos, nos proponemos contar con buenas bases de conocimientos en los rubros del mundo de la informática. Hoy en día, se exige a las instituciones educativas, formar personas altamente capacitadas en los ámbitos informáticos, de manera que se trate de desarrollar, innovar y cubrir con la demanda laboral sobre los procesos tecnológicos mundiales, ser totalmente capaces de poder contribuir y mantener, ese conocimiento en esta nueva era. Dentro de esta cantidad de ofertas educativas, encontramos la carrera de Licenciatura en Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software, y de la que hoy en día, está tomando un gran auge, pero de la que muy pocas personas conocen. PROBLEMÁTICA: Definir que es la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software, es el tema central de esta investigación, y su problema sobre el poco conocimiento que aun tenemos como sociedad acerca de esta carrera universitaria, pues dicha ingeniería cuenta con pocos años de ser reconocida como tal, mismo que ocasiona muchas dudas sobre ella, y que además aún no sea vista como una extensión aparte de las definiciones acerca de todas las demás carreras informáticas. Como en toda investigación existen algunas dudas acerca de esta, algunas de las interrogantes existen son: • ¿Qué es una Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software? • ¿Cuál es el enfoque de su estudió? • ¿A que se dedica un Desarrollador de Software? • ¿Dónde aplica sus conocimientos en el ámbito laboral? • ¿Por qué es necesario conocer más acerca de esta carrera? • ¿Cuál es el mérito de estudiar esta y no otra de las carreras de las ramas informáticas?
  4. 4. 4 • ¿Qué carrera informática es mejor? Después de conocer nuestro tema, pasaremos a indagar un poco más acerca de él, y explicar el porqué decidí desarrollar este tema de investigación. OBJETIVOS: El objetivo de este tema surge, desde el momento que opté por estudiar esta carrera, pues no tenía muchos conocimientos acerca de ella, contaba solo con aquellos que se planteaban en la oferta educativa, y también el hecho de no saber totalmente, cuál era su campo de desarrollo profesional. Lo cual es mi motivo para desarrollar una investigación a fondo de ese tema. Tener bases y conocimientos necesarios para saber explicar el objetivo de estudiar esta carrera universitaria a las personas que me rodean, y que desconocen su origen y enfoque, además de que sepan realmente que es y a que se dedica un Desarrollador de Software. De esta manera poder explicarles un poco más, acerca de las necesidades de contar con información sobre esta carrera, y del beneficio de contar con personas apasionadas por el ambiente tecnológico. OBJETIVO ESPECIFICO: Explicar detalladamente este tema: Definir su significado, campo de estudio y de trabajo, además de dar énfasis acerca de las diferencias acerca de las otras carreras universitarias con respecto a esta ingeniería. METODOLOGÍA Para poder resolver cada una de las interrogantes planteadas sobre el tema, se enfocó en la recopilación de información de fuentes bibliográficas y virtuales consultadas, optando por utilizar solo aquella de la cual tuviera datos concisos y reales. Y que estuviera totalmente bajo los criterios de evaluación obligatoria, pues es necesario que se valide todos y cada uno de los elementos que se presentan.
  5. 5. 5 Se organizó la información obtenida mediante procesadores de texto, para darle una forma coherente y ordenada a la investigación. La información recopilada, se ordenó por motivo de importancia con respecto al tema y su relevancia, siempre satisfaciendo todos los elementos en los que se basa. La veracidad del material a trabajar fue vital, ya que aportó en gran parte los datos e ideas sobre la investigación. INVESTIGACIÓN DOCUMENTAL Al hacer la selección de los recursos, opte por videos encontrados en la plataforma de YouTube, además de la recopilación de algunos textos de la plataforma de Google, y Google Académico. Cada hecho se analizó y comprobado en su totalidad, desde la investigación documental, hasta la investigación de campo en cada una de las actividades de recolección de datos, en orden, de importancia con respecto al tema y su relevancia. En primera instancia, aclaremos algunas de las principales interrogantes: ¿QUE ES UNA INGENIERÍA? Según Wikipedia, una ingeniería: es el conjunto de conocimientos científicos y tecnológicos para la innovación, invención, desarrollo y mejora de técnicas y herramientas para satisfacer las necesidades de las empresas y la sociedad. El ingeniero utiliza las matemáticas, la física, la química, la programación y otras ciencias tanto para el desarrollo de tecnologías, como para el manejo eficiente y productivo de recursos y fuerzas de la naturaleza en beneficio de la sociedad. La ingeniería es una actividad que transforma el conocimiento en algo práctico, pues aplica los conocimientos y métodos científicos a la invención o perfeccionamiento de tecnologías de manera pragmática y ágil, adecuándose a las limitaciones de tiempo, recursos, requisitos legales, requisitos de seguridad, ecológicos, etc.
  6. 6. 6 Su estudio como campo del conocimiento está directamente relacionado con el comienzo de la Revolución Industrial, constituyendo una de las actividades pilares en el desarrollo de las sociedades modernas. “EL INGENIERO” Su función principal es la de realizar diseños o desarrollar soluciones tecnológicas a necesidades sociales, industriales o económicas. Para ello el ingeniero debe identificar y comprender los obstáculos más importantes para poder realizar un buen diseño. Algunos de los obstáculos son los recursos disponibles, las limitaciones físicas o técnicas, la flexibilidad para futuras modificaciones y adiciones y otros factores como el coste, la posibilidad de llevarlo a cabo, las prestaciones y las consideraciones estéticas y comerciales. Mediante la comprensión de los obstáculos, los ingenieros deciden cuáles son las mejores soluciones para afrontar las limitaciones encontradas cuando se tiene que producir y utilizar un objeto o sistema. Los ingenieros utilizan el conocimiento de la ciencia, las matemáticas y la experiencia para encontrar las mejores soluciones a los problemas concretos, creando los modelos matemáticos de los problemas que les permiten analizarlos rigurosamente y probar las soluciones potenciales. Si existen múltiples soluciones razonables, los ingenieros evalúan las diferentes opciones de diseño sobre la base de sus cualidades y eligen la solución que mejor se adapta a las necesidades, costo, seguridad y otras condiciones de contorno. En general, los ingenieros intentan probar si sus diseños logran sus objetivos antes de proceder a la producción en cadena. Para ello, emplean entre otras cosas prototipos, modelos a escala, simulaciones, pruebas destructivas y pruebas de fuerza. Los ensayos comprueban si los artefactos funcionarán como se había previsto. (Fundación Wikimedia, 1 sep 2017) ¿Qué es el software? Un computador u ordenador se compone principalmente del software, que se refiere al conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas. Estos son los programas
  7. 7. 7 informáticos que hacen posible la realización de tareas específicas dentro de un computador. Por ejemplo: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, los navegadores web, los juegos, los sistemas operativos, etc. (GCFAprendelibre.org, 2016) CARRERAS ENFOCADAS EN EL ESTUDIO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA Programación: La programación informática o programación algorítmica, acortada como programación, es el proceso de diseñar, codificar, depurar y mantener el código fuente de programas de computadora. El código fuente es escrito en un lenguaje de programación. Ingeniería de Sistemas: Relacionada al desarrollo de software y soluciones informáticas. Con esta carrera podrás trabajar en proyectos innovadores para las empresas y personas, incorporando las nuevas tendencias de Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicaciones. Ingeniería de Telecomunicaciones ó telemática: El profesional en Ingeniería de Telecomunicaciones se dedica al diseño, gestión, mejoramiento y control de redes, sistemas y servicios telemáticos y de telecomunicaciones. Para ello, aplica conocimientos propios de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicaciones (TIC). Según el estudio realizado por el Ministerio de Educación, esta carrera se encuentra entre las 10 mejores remuneradas del país, con un salario promedio de S/. 2 968. Ingeniería Mecatrónica: Si te gusta la robótica, la carrera de Ingeniería Mecatrónica podría ser para ti. Se encarga de la creación de máquinas sofisticadas, aplicando conocimientos de mecánica, electrónica e informática. Computación e Informática
  8. 8. 8 Computación e Informática es una de las carreras más demandadas en el mercado laboral. Trata sobre el diseño, planeación, producción y supervisión de sistemas informáticos, los cuales son muy necesarios para uso a nivel empresarial y personal. Actualmente, son muchas las organizaciones, privadas y públicas, que requieren profesionales capacitados en esta labor. Tecnologías Ambientales Se trata de una carrera cada vez más necesaria, debido al alto impacto de las actividades industriales en el ecosistema. El profesional en Tecnologías Ambientales se ocupa de la operación de equipos de medición y control; monitoreo de la calidad del aire, agua y suelos; tratamiento de aguas residuales; entre otras labores. (libre, 2017) y la razón de este tema, hablamos de la ingeniería en desarrollo de software, pero que es esta ingeniería. ¿QUE ES LA INGENIERÍA EN DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE? Según la definición dada por los autores Julián Pérez Porto y Ana Gardey: “La ingeniería de software es una disciplina formada por un conjunto de métodos, herramientas y técnicas que se utilizan en el desarrollo de los programas informáticos (software). Esta disciplina trasciende la actividad de programación, que es el pilar fundamental a la hora de crear una aplicación. El ingeniero de software se encarga de toda la gestión del proyecto para que éste se pueda desarrollar en un plazo determinado y con el presupuesto previsto. La ingeniería de software, por lo tanto, incluye el análisis previo de la situación, el diseño del proyecto, el desarrollo del software, las pruebas necesarias para confirmar su correcto funcionamiento y la implementación del sistema.” (Julián Pérez Porto & Gardey., Publicado: 2009. Actualizado: 2009.)
  9. 9. 9 Con esto podemos observar un poco de la gran importancia de conocer mas de lo que es un Desarrollador de Software. Además de esto existen algunas otras dudas dentro de nuestro tema, otros de nuestros ejemplos son: ¿DIFERENCIA ENTRE UN PROGRAMADOR Y UN INGENIERO DE SOFTWARE? “La Ingeniería de Software es una disciplina que lidia con el diseño, desarrollo, operación y mantenimiento de software. La gran diferencia entre un Ingeniero de software y un Programador es, que el programador generalmente solamente se preocupa por depurar errores, implementar nuevas funcionalidades, y darle mantenimiento general a la aplicación. El programador realmente no tiene noción de presupuesto, planeación o requerimientos del proyecto. Cuando un Programador (o Ingeniero) sin experiencia en las áreas descritas anteriormente decide tomar el rol de Ingeniero de Software; generalmente los proyectos se entregar tarde, no cumple con todos los requerimientos o se excede el presupuesto inicial del proyecto y el proyecto entra en una crisis del software. El gran problema de la Ingeniería de software es que dado a que es un campo que relativamente apenas emerge (o al menos no tiene cientos de años de existencia como, por ejemplo, administración de negocios) muchos programadores se auto denominan "Ingenieros de Software" cuando realmente son solamente programadores.” (Chavez, https://alanchavez, 2009) ¿ES MEJOR UN DESARROLLADOR DE SOFTWARE QUE UN PROGRAMADOR? Tal vez haya dudas acerca de cuál de las carreras universitarias es mejor que la otra, pero el hecho, es que ambas carreras son igualmente interesantes y se enfocan en diferentes áreas del desarrollo de Software.
  10. 10. 10 Como Ingeniero de Software pasaremos la mayor parte del día, de trabajo en junta con equipos de marketing y negocios. Posteriormente, vas a pasar otra buena parte del día administrando proyectos, diseñando diagramas, haciendo gráficas de Gantt, etc. El Ingeniero de software es una persona multi disciplinaria que sirve como "interprete" entre los empleados técnicos y los no técnicos en una compañía. Por otra parte, los programadores invierten gran parte de sus días, válgase la redundancia, programando. Así que, si se prefiere estar la mayor parte del día programando, experimentando lenguajes, aprendiendo nuevas tecnologías, entre otras cosas; Entonces la carrera de programador es mucho mejor opción para los amantes de los códigos y programas. ALGUNAS APLICACIONES DEL DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE A NUESTRA VIDA COTIDIANA: Cuando escuchamos la palabra software, la mayor parte del tiempo lo relacionamos con computadoras, datos y programas, pero imaginemos un momento un mundo donde no existan los equipos de cómputo, las tabletas, cualquier cosa que esté basada en tecnología, por lógica, no existirán los procesadores de texto, las hojas de cálculo, la comunicación a través de las páginas web, teléfonos, televisiones, autos, etc. No existiría nada absolutamente nada, de lo que ahora por ende reconoceríamos como parte de los elementos tecnológicos, es ahí donde analizamos que tanto abarca la tecnología dentro de nuestras vidas. Su uso va, desde que utilizamos un cajero automático, al mandar un mensaje de texto en nuestro teléfono celular, o simplemente al mirar la televisión, todo ha sido diseñado a modo de funcionar a través de herramientas tecnológicas, que hacen de nuestra vida más fácil. Desde la elaboración de los inventarios que se hacen en los supermercados, hasta las fábricas que elaboran cada uno de los alimentos que almacenamos en nuestro hogar, cada uno de ellos está organizado mediante diferentes bases de datos, los cuales rigen y controlan cada parte de su proceso de fabricación, desarrollo y distribución, es ahí donde podemos ver la importancia de cada del uso de sistemas de información diseñados para nuestro bienestar.
  11. 11. 11 INVESTIGACIÓN DE CAMPO Para realizar la metodología de la investigación, se planteó como parte de las actividades, la realizar de un par de visitas de campo a el lugar de donde se obtendría datos, y mediante la realización de una entrevista a diferentes personas, las cuales contactamos y planeamos junto a ellas las fechas de las visitas para realizar cada actividad, tendremos los datos necesarios para enriquecer nuestro tema. Coma parte de estas visitas se obtienen dos bitácoras parte de los recorridos realizados, mismos que se efectuaron con la razón de saber la opinión de las personas acerca del tema que se desarrolló. Bitácora de la primera visita de investigación de campo, realizada el martes, 15 de agosto de 2017. En el primer día de investigación de campo, comenzamos eligiendo el lugar donde realizara la entrevista que es parte de las actividades de esta investigación. Como mi trabajo de investigación engloba muchos aspectos acerca del uso de la tecnología, opté por encontrar un lugar en el que el uso de la tecnología fuera la razón principal e indispensable de su desarrollo, esto bien para dar una idea sobre las diferencias que hay de esto lugar a los lugares donde no utilizan tecnología como tal. Para esto, acudí a la Biblioteca virtual localizada en el Centro Cultural Olimpo, de la Ciudad de Mérida, Yucatán. Estando ahí, obtuve un pase para buscar a las personas que tenía contempladas para la realización de la entrevista, este proceso fue un poco complicado, ya que se debe seguir una serie de reglamentos para cumplir con los requisitos necesarios para esto. Después de insistir sobre la importancia de realizar la entrevista, se aceptó realizarla con la condición de solo poder grabar en audio la misma, pues no se permite grabar a las personas implicadas en formato de video, por ser servidores públicos.
  12. 12. 12 Además de acudir a este lugar, se pensó en tomar también la participación de algunas personas reunidas en la plaza principal de la ciudad de Mérida Yucatán. Ya que es reconocida por ser el punto de reunión de miles de personas, y gracias a esto se podrá observar con atención lo que opinan cada una de estas personas acerca del proceso de investigación, que se realizara. Después de la elección del lugar donde realizaré mi investigación, terminamos con este primer recorrido, ahora con la mente llena de ideas sobre lo que realizaremos en la siguiente visita de campo. Bitácora de la segunda visita de investigación de campo, realizada el jueves, 17 de agosto de 2017 Como parte de las actividades de esta investigación, se realizó con anticipación una visita al lugar seleccionado previamente para la entrevista, después de esto se elaboró una guía de preguntas que servirá de base para la conversación. Preguntas guía para la entrevista: • ¿Cuál es tu nombre y tu edad? • ¿Tienes gusto por la tecnología? • ¿Estas familiarizado con los dispositivos tecnológicos? • ¿Utilizas internet con frecuencia? • ¿sabes que es una ingeniería? • ¿Has escuchado acerca de la carrera de la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software? • ¿que sabes acerca de ella? • ¿Considerarías importante estudiar esta carrera? • ¿Sabías que puedes estudiar esta carrera en una modalidad a distancia? • ¿Opinas que se debe de dar a conocer más información sobre esta ingeniería?
  13. 13. 13 • ¿Dime el porqué? • ¿Optarías por estudiar esta carrera? • ¿Si fuera así dime el porqué? Desarrollo de la entrevista: Como parte del proceso de entrevista comencé presentándome ante la persona en cuestión, dándole a conocer el tema y motivo de la reunión, además del desarrollo de la investigación, y de los resultados obtenidos hasta el momento. Para poder llegar a una comunicación amena, se trató de mantener siempre en lo mayor posible la atención de nuestro entrevistado, pues no se quería que la entrevista se tornara aburrida ni tediosa. Después de nuestra breve presentación, platicamos un poco acerca de lo que se pensaba del tema a grandes rasgos, conociendo un poco de ellos, y además preguntando que tanto sabían acerca del tema. Después se pasó a realizar la entrevista, misma que mantendríamos como evidencia de nuestro encuentro, por medio de una grabación de audio, dado que el formato en video estaba prohibido. Al termino, guardamos cada uno de los elementos que pudimos obtener de nuestra entrevista y se agradeció a las personas por su apoyo y participación en la actividad. Con esto se concluyó nuestra segunda visita, misma que hace conclusión a las actividades de campo realizadas. CONCLUSIONES Al termino de las actividades de investigación, se obtuvieron datos necesarios para completar y enriquecer el desarrollo del tema, entre estos se encuentran los expuestos en las gráficas realizadas a partir de las respuestas de varias personas, acerca de sus puntos de vista, sobre la importancia de dar un énfasis y difusión a la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software, y en
  14. 14. 14 general dar a conocer a las personas un poco mas acerca de todo lo que tenga que ver con las carreras informáticas, esto resultado de la aplicación de la encuesta a cada uno de ellos. Gráficas de los resultados de la encuesta: Muestra de nuestros resultados de las gráficas de la parte superior, hacen referencia a que la mayoría de las personas entrevistadas son amantes de la tecnología, pues se encuentran muy familiarizadas con el uso de esta y con su uso. De los resultados de las gráficas mostradas en la parte superior, vemos que la mayoría de las personas que fueron entrevistadas, tenían cierto conocimiento acerca del significado de lo que es una ingeniería, y también de que solo algunas tenían la información necesaria para saber lo que realmente era una Ingeniería en desarrollo de software. 75% 25% Sí No Tal vez 3.-¿TE GUSTA LA TECNOLOGÍA? 1 2 3 5.-¿Utilizas Internet con frecuencia? SI 7 NO 0 5.-¿UTILIZAS INTERNET CON FRECUENCIA? 8; 100% 7.-¿sabes que es una Ingeniería? SI NO TAL VEZ 60 2 0 2 4 6 8 8.-¿Has…MUY POCO 8.-¿Has escuchad o acerca de la carrera… SI NO MUY POCO Series2 Series1 6 0 2 8 0 0 5 10 SI NO 10.-¿CONSIDERARÍAS IMPORTANTE ÉL ESTUDIÓ DE ESTA CARRERA UNIVERSITARIA? 44 11.- ¿SABIAS QUE PUEDES ESTUDIAR ESTA CARRERA EN LA MODALIDAD ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA? SI LO SABIA NO LO SABIA
  15. 15. 15 De las anteriores graficas podemos observar que la mayoría de personas consideran el estudio de carreras en el área de la informática como una necesidad importante de aprendizaje. Además, se muestra que solo la mitad de las personas que respondieron saben que esta carrera la pueden estudiar en una modalidad a distancia. De las respuestas dadas en las gráficas de la parte superior, observamos que la mayoría de personas concuerda con la idea de tener una mayor difusión de información, acerca de esta ingeniería, y que si contaran con la oportunidad de estudiarla más de la mitad lo haría. En esta gráfica, se muestra la cantidad de personas que se conocen de viva voz de los entrevistados, de las cuales les encantaría poder estudiar esta carrera universitaria en línea, pero que por motivos de recursos económicos les a sido imposible contar con la oportunidad de hacerlo. CONCLUSIONES Al momento de realizar cada una de las entrevistas, eh podido darme cuenta de la falta de información que aún se tiene sobre la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software, misma que es necesaria para conocer un poco más esta carrera. 12.-¿Opinas tu que se debe dar a conocer más información, acerca de esta ingeniería? SI NO TAL VEZ 6 1 1 14.-¿Si tuvieras oportunidad de cursar una carrera en la modalidad a distancia, optarías por estudiar esta carrera universitaria? SI NO TAL VEZ 0 1 2 3 4 5 Sí conozco a alguien. No conozco a nadie. Tal vez conozca a alguien 15.-¿Conoces a alguien que tiene interés por la tecnología y le gustaría estudiar esta carrera universitaria, pero por falta de recursos no puede hacerlo?
  16. 16. 16 Cada una de las personas que se seleccionaron como parte de la muestra de investigación desconocen tanto su significado como su campo laboral, misma que hacen una gran falta de información y concientización con respecto a ella. Al no conocer como es debido su campo de desarrollo, se pierde la oportunidad de ingresar a más personas que conocen de los beneficios que trae consigo el ser parte de las personas egresadas de una ingeniería en informática, y hacen que se pierda el objetivo real de esta carrera. El futuro nos alcanzó y debemos de estar totalmente preparados para aprovechar cualquier oportunidad que se nos presenta al ser egresados de la Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software Parte de los resultados de realizar esta investigación, nos permite ver y conocer a detalle de las opiniones de todas y cada una de las personas a las cuales se planeaba exponer nuestros resultados, puesto que representa un nuevo reto de enfoque para nosotros, abandonamos nuestra zona de confort, mostramos otra perspectiva acerca de este tema. Hacer este pequeño énfasis, acerca del desarrollo de este tema que desarrollo, tiene que ver en muchos aspectos en nuestra vida cotidiana, ya que actualmente nos movemos en base a la tecnología, por muy simple que sean las cosas o lo que realicemos, ella ya forma parte de nosotros. El hecho de encontrar muchas personas que aún desconocen acerca de las diferentes carreras informáticas y sus temas desarrollo es el motivo principal de mi gran resultado de mi investigación. Pues me permite entender que aun en este siglo de tantos avances y tecnología, aun estamos atrasados en la información que almacenamos acerca de los nuevos modelos educativos, las nuevas carreras creadas a partir de las demandas de la sociedad cambiante y de la importancia de conocer aquellas que nos mostraran mejores oportunidades futuras para nuestro desarrollo. Pensar siempre el que estudiar una carrera universitaria y aún mejor una Ingeniería en Desarrollo de Software podría ser la mejor decisión de nuestras vidas, tener un título universitario que avale tus conocimientos acerca de ella es lo mejor que se puede tener en esta vida, es simple y genial saber que cada vez más, los descubrimientos científicos y tecnológicos nos demuestran que se necesitaran de muchísimas personas que puedan estar preparadas ante los nuevos cambios de este nueva era tecnológica.
  17. 17. 17 Bibliografía Chavez , A. (27 de may. de 2015). https://alanchavez.com. Obtenido de La diferencia entre un programador y un ingeniero de software: https://goo.gl/JP943s Fundación Wikimedia, I. (1 sep 2017). Wikipedia la enciclopedia libre . Obtenido de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingenier%C3%ADa GCFAprendelibre.org. (2016). GCFAprendelibre.org. Obtenido de https://www.gcfaprendelibre.org/tecnologia/curso/informatica_basica/empezan do_a_usar_un_computador/1.do Julián Pérez Porto, J., & Gardey., A. (Publicado: 2009. Actualizado: 2009.). Definición de ingeniería de software. Obtenido de https://definicion.de: (https://definicion.de/ingenieria-de-software/) libre, w. l. (13 de agosto de 2017). Portal de Ingeniería: wikipedia. Obtenido de Portal:Ingeniería: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Ingenier%C3%ADa
  18. 18. 18 ANEXOS En este apartado, incluyo los anexos de los diferentes trabajos que se utilizaron como parte de las actividades de investigación. ANEXO 1: • URL de la entrevista desarrollada: https://goo.gl/BF7X9n ANEXO 2: • URL de la encuesta: https://goo.gl/skpCpX

×