República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Instituto de Mejoramiento Profesional de...
La planificación Educativa en Venezuela su evolución y su situación actual Se realiza por medio de proyectos que van de fo...
EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y SU SITUACIÓN ACTUAL. La planificación es la previsión de las actividades y los recursos pa...
PLANIFICACIÓN ACTUAL La planificación en el sistema educativo venezolano es un proceso continuo y sistémico de construcció...
EVALUACIÓN DEL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO VENZOLANO Capítulo V. De la Educación Art. 87 establece directrices en los niveles y moda...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Pedagógica Experimental Libertador Instituto de Mejoramiento Profesional del Magisterio Subdirección de Investigación y Postgrado Maestría en Gerencia Educativa Extensión Académica Carabobo La planificación Educativa en Venezuela su evolución y su situación actual. La evaluación en el sistema educativo venezolano tomando en consideración el basamento legal . Materia: Sistema Educativo Venezolano. Profesor:a Dra. Esperanza Quiñonez Integrante: Ana Abreu.
  2. 2. La planificación Educativa en Venezuela su evolución y su situación actual Se realiza por medio de proyectos que van de forma jerarquizada desde nivel institucional, al que realiza cada docente de grado p área dependiendo del currículo nacional. PEIC PLAN INTEGRAL PROYECTO DE APRENDIZAJE. CLASE PARTICIPATIVA.
  3. 3. EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN Y SU SITUACIÓN ACTUAL. La planificación es la previsión de las actividades y los recursos para el logro de los objetivos que se desean alcanzar. Inicio y Evolución de la Planificación en Venezuela Según Rosales (2001), antes de la llegada de los conquistadores a Venezuela, no había un sistema de educativo formal sino un constante proceso de socialización.
  4. 4. PLANIFICACIÓN ACTUAL La planificación en el sistema educativo venezolano es un proceso continuo y sistémico de construcción colectiva; en el cual participan y se involucran, todas las personas que interactúan y hacen vida en la escuela, tales como: los miembros de la Comunidad Educativa (directivos, docentes, estudiantes, administrativos, obreros, miembros del Consejo Comunal) para determinar los fines de la escuela y su concreción pedagógica, sobre la base del análisis de los documentos legales…. Fuente bibliografica: La planificacion educativa en Venezuela laplanificacioneducativaenvenezuel a.blogspot.com
  5. 5. EVALUACIÓN DEL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO VENZOLANO Capítulo V. De la Educación Art. 87 establece directrices en los niveles y modalidades. Art- 88 La evaluación e permanente. Arti. 89 es continua e integral. 90 Método e instrumento para evaluar. 91 cumplir con la cultura y deporte. 92 tipo de evaluación diagnostica, formativa y sumativa. ART- 93 Forma de evaluación cualitativa y cuantitativa. 94 uso de estrategias de evaluación. 95 Los órganos del procesos de evaluación Art. 98 al 122 habla de la evaluación descriptivas para la primera etapa y cuantitativa para de primer año a quinto, la aprobatoria del 70 % y el art. 123 que los documento aprobatoria no podrán ser retenidos. Fuente: Reglamento General de la Ley Orgánica de Educación ... - OEI www.oei.es › historico › quipu › venezuela › Reglamento_ley_org_e...

