Ética y Transformación del Entorno

1. De cada uno de los 10 factores que pueden afectar los ecosistemas consulten de qué manera lo hacen 1) Desastres Natural...
8)La no separación adecuada de las basuras (reciclaje): El no reciclar las basuras genera una serie de consecuencias a los...
3. Lea con atención la anterior información y de una explicación convincente a la definición de impacto ambiental que nos ...
dejamos de utilizar se convierten en parte de la contaminación tecnológica. Cada uno de estos accesorios ha sido construid...
8. Cuáles son las razones por las cuales se debe realizar evaluaciones de impacto ambiental Unas de las principales razone...
12. Cuál es la importancia de aplicar el modelo de desarrollo sostenible La importancia de aplicar el modelo de desarrollo...
La TCP (tasa de crecimiento poblacional) muestra el crecimiento poblacional que ha tenido un país, el número de nacimiento...
18.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación térmica ponga especial atención a las soluciones estab...
20.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación acústica ponga especial atención en los efectos que ca...
  1. 1. Ana María Muñoz Rocha Institución Educativa Exalumnas de la Presentación 2017
  2. 2. 1. De cada uno de los 10 factores que pueden afectar los ecosistemas consulten de qué manera lo hacen 1) Desastres Naturales: Los desastres naturales traen consigo trastornos ambientales, pues contaminan el suelo y el agua; destruyen parte de la flora y fauna; y crean casi siempre focos de infección y otros, afectando el hábitat del hombre. 2) Deforestación y sobre pastoreo: El sobrepastoreo y la deforestación destruyen el estrato de vegetación protectora que cubre las regiones áridas y semiáridas, haciendo posible que la erosión hídrica y eólica decapiten los fértiles estratos superiores del suelo. 3) Caza ilimitada de animales: La caza indiscriminada ha provocado que varias especies se encuentren en peligro de extinción, tanto a nivel nacional como mundial. 4) Introducción de elementos extraños al ecosistema: Genera las mutaciones sobre los animales, la intoxicación de los mismos o quizás hasta su muerte. 5) Contaminación ambiental: Causan deterioro y desequilibrio en el ambiente trayendo como consecuencia enfermedades que afecten la salud generando en caso la muerte de las especies 6) Aumento de la población con la construcción de casas, autopistas y ciudades: Trae como consecuencia la invasión del hábitat de los animales, lo que produce una alteración en el ciclo de este y por ende la muerte de muchos animales o la invasión por parte de ellos. 7) La contaminación auditiva y el monóxido de carbono de los vehículos: La contaminación auditiva es una consecuencia directa no deseada de las propias actividades que se desarrollan en las grandes ciudades. Esta contaminación perturba a los animales creando estados de cansancio en ellos y tensión que pueden degenerar en enfermedades de tipo nervioso y cardiovascular.
  3. 3. 8)La no separación adecuada de las basuras (reciclaje): El no reciclar las basuras genera una serie de consecuencias a los animales del ecosistema, y más a los individuos del mismo, por ejemplo, las basuras que son arrojadas al mar generan además de la contaminación una serie de deformidades o mutaciones en las especies que allí habitan. 9)El uso de los aerosoles y otras sustancias que desgastan la capa de ozono: Son enemigos de los animales, pues estos afectan directamente a su hábitat condicionando de una manera más complicada la supervivencia de los mismos. Los aerosoles contienen un 75% de sustancias tóxicas. 10) El uso inadecuado de la electricidad: Como consecuencia tenemos el calentamiento global que genera unos cambios en el clima bruscos complicando las adaptaciones de muchos animales y generando una complicación para su supervivencia. 2. De una explicación bien argumentada de cómo se pueden adoptar las anteriores medidas para evitar las alteraciones en los ecosistemas En primer lugar, para proteger los espacios naturales muchas entidades a favor de la protección de la naturaleza desarrollan actividades en pro del cuidado del medio ambiente y desarrollan sitios de cuidado del mismo. Una solución para reducir el calentamiento global, podrían ser los bombillos economizadores que reducen hasta el 90% de la energía consumida por un bombillo normal. En segundo lugar, deberíamos utilizar más a menudo los recursos que pueden renovarse, de esta forma contribuiríamos a la conservación de aquellos que día a día se nos agotan y que son imposibles de renovarlos; la siembra de árboles puede ser una solución a la que todos podríamos contribuir. Finalmente, no sólo se trata de hacer campañas en pro del cuidado del medio ambiente, el problema está en educar a la sociedad con una cultura de pertenencia y cuidado hacia nuestra madre Tierra y concientizarnos que estamos caminando cada vez más cerca de nuestro propio infierno.
  4. 4. 3. Lea con atención la anterior información y de una explicación convincente a la definición de impacto ambiental que nos muestra el texto Se entiende por impacto ambiental las acciones desmedidas que ha tomado el ser humano en contra del medio ambiente, como consecuencia tenemos la alteración de la línea base debido a las acciones antrópicas que provocan daños colaterales al medio natural. 4. Tenga en cuenta las siglas EIA, día con su correspondiente significado y concluya en los aportes positivos que se pueden obtener si se tiñen en cuenta los propósitos de estas acciones clases de impactos ambientales La evaluación de impacto ambiental (EIA)es el análisis de las consecuencias predecibles de la acción; y la Declaración de Impacto ambiental (DIA) es la comunicación previa, que las leyes ambientales exigen bajo ciertos supuestos, de las consecuencias ambientales predichas por la evaluación. Los aportes que pueden traernos si llegamos a aplicar los objetivos de estas dos entidades proveerían al planeta Tierra grandes beneficios y un mejoramiento en nuestra calidad de vida para nuestras futuras generaciones. 5. Lea reflexivamente el texto y enuncie los aspectos más relevantes que se mencionan en lo referente a las clases de impacto ambiental riesgos derivados de la contaminación tecnológica Uno de los principales impactos ambientales que generan más consecuencias en todos los ámbitos son los derrames de petróleo. Actualmente se cree que la mayoría de las muertes de delfines, orcas, y demás peces se debe a los múltiplos derrames de petróleo que se generan muchas veces por las plataformas que muchas multinacionales ubican y por descuido se generan estos caos; otro factor son las roturas de los barcos y por ente el derrame del combustible que afecta a los animales acuáticos. Uno de los principales afectados son los delfines pues el petróleo se adhiere a la piel de los delfines, taponando las branquias lo que significa la muerte de estos animales pues este combustible impide la respiración. En otro sentido, con el mundo de la globalización, las tecnologías que podemos ver hoy en día tienen un tiempo o vida útil. Pero una vez que los
  5. 5. dejamos de utilizar se convierten en parte de la contaminación tecnológica. Cada uno de estos accesorios ha sido construido con plaquetas que contienen pequeñas cantidades de plomo, que arrojadas al suelo y no dándoles un tratamiento adecuado pueden llegar a causar contaminaciones de grandes consecuencias ecológicas. La solución de este problema no nos es muy lejana, pues no es demasiado complicada la separación adecuada de desechos; utilizando los come-baterías para arrojar viejas baterías que son enormemente contaminantes y separando todos los artefactos tecnológicos para luego poder llevarlos a un centro de reciclado especializado o incluso fábricas, donde se pueden volver a reutilizar esas placas sin tener que finalizar en un basurero a cielo abierto, siendo incinerados y dañando enormemente nuestra capa de ozono. 6. Cuáles son los peligros que se pueden derivar de la contaminación tecnológica clasificación de los impactos Uno de los peligros que se derivan de la contaminación tecnológica afectan principalmente a las personas que se encargan del ordenamiento de las nuevas tecnologías pues son estas personas las que están constantemente expuestas a las radiaciones que estos aparatos desprenden. De este modo algunos de los componentes más contaminantes en el mundo tecnológico actual sean las pilas y baterías, utilizadas en todos los aparatos electrónicos de consumo masivo. 7. Teniendo en cuenta la definición de los cases de impacto ambiental de un ejemplo de cada una evaluación de impacto ambiental Un ejemplo de un impacto ambiental irreversible podrían ser los derrames de petróleo, pues afectan drásticamente el ecosistema acuático y a sus habitantes. En cuento a los impactos temporales podríamos mencionar la deforestación de los árboles, la forma que ellos se pueden recuperar fácilmente en la siembra de nuevos árboles. Seguidamente, en cuanto a los impactos reversibles seria la contaminación de un lago. Finalmente, el impacto ambiental persistente podría ser las constantes emanaciones de las industrias que constantemente afectan a la capa de ozono generando el calentamiento global presente hoy en día.
  6. 6. 8. Cuáles son las razones por las cuales se debe realizar evaluaciones de impacto ambiental Unas de las principales razones por las cuales se debe realizar evaluaciones de impacto ambiental es que con esta se permite dar aprobación o reprobación de cualquier propuesta que pueda atentar contra el medio ambiente y de esta forma tratar de darle la protección a nuestro medio ambiente. 9. Analice y explique cada uno de los pasos que se debe tener en cuenta para realizar una evaluación de impacto ambiental modelos de desarrollo Podríamos resumir fácilmente los anteriores pasos de evaluación de impacto ambiental en, primero, decidir si el proyecto que fue presentado requiere un estudio en detalle para evaluar su impacto, segundo, si se estableció un estudio correspondiente al punto anterior entraríamos a identificar las problemáticas con su magnitud e importancia del impacto. En tercer lugar, la EIA entraría a determinar en donde se haría una información más detallada & finalmente se hace un estudio meticuloso con medidas preventivas, protectoras y correctivas para disminuir o eliminar, según sea el caso, el impacto ambiental. 10. Tenga en cuenta los anteriores conceptos y elabore una definición de modelo de desarrollo Un modelo de desarrollo podría definirse como una reproducción integra que nos conduce al progreso económico, social, cultural o incluso político de una sociedad. 11. Realice una comparación entre su definición de modelo de desarrollo y la definición anterior Definición del texto Mi definición Un modelo de desarrollo es un esquema a seguir a fin de promover el progreso de un pueblo. Se trata de un marco de referencia para los encargados de elaborar las políticas públicas de un país. El modelo de desarrollo es un sistema aplicado en ciertas poblaciones donde se indaga el incremento o progreso de los sectores económicos, políticos, sociales o culturales, en los cuales se procura implantar sistemas que permitan el avance en el campo que se desea con el fin de mejorar o perfeccionar las problemáticas que aquejan a la sociedad.
  7. 7. 12. Cuál es la importancia de aplicar el modelo de desarrollo sostenible La importancia de aplicar el modelo de desarrollo sostenible es que ella satisface las necesidades sin perjudicar y poner el riesgo los elementos para las próximas generaciones, se puede mantener con buenas propuestas y evitando las malas elecciones en cuanto a estas. 13.¿Qué se puede concluir de lo expresado en el anterior párrafo? Del párrafo anterior se puede concluir que los problemas de todo el mundo se evidencian según el sistema económico ya que es el mismo por la globalización. Este modelo no tiene en cuenta cuánto cuesta a la colectividad en términos ecológicos y sociales el crecimiento de un punto del PIB. PIB: Es el Producto interno bruto y diferente en cada país. Se puede decir que este, es una representación teórica del funcionamiento pretendido de los diversos procesos de la economía utilizando variables y relaciones lógicas entre las mismas donde quiere lograr tener una mejor economía y que sea estable. 14. Según lo anterior a que conclusión podemos llegar La perversión del sistema vigente de contabilidad puede llegar a extremos insólitos. el "sistema" establece que los accidentes de tráfico tienen globalmente un impacto positivo en la economía del país, puesto que dan trabajo a aseguradoras, a mecánicos, a médicos, a funerarias, etc, es decir que el sistema de contabilidad siempre estará bajo la mano negra de los grandes inversionistas que solo buscaran su modo de ganar viendo como las otras cosas están mal como se puede ver en el caso de Tokio y su prevención 15.Tenga en cuenta la definición de la tcp y de una interpretación al grafico 1 tendencias mundiales en las tasas de crecimiento de la población Grafico 1: Entre 1980 y 2000 la población mundial total creció de 4.400 millones a 6.000 millones. En el año 2015, se agregarán por lo menos otros 1.000 millones de personas, con lo que el total será de más que 6.900 millones. El Gráfico 1 muestra que la mayor parte de este crecimiento se ha producido, y seguirá produciéndose así, en el mundo en desarrollo. En 1998, el 85% de la población mundial --más de 4 de cada 5 Personas -- vivía en países de ingreso bajo y mediano; en el año 2015 esa proporción será de 6 de cada7.
  8. 8. La TCP (tasa de crecimiento poblacional) muestra el crecimiento poblacional que ha tenido un país, el número de nacimiento, de muertes, de emigrantes e inmigrantes que se presenta en dicho país durante un periodo determinado. El gráfico muestra que durante dos años se presentó un gran aumento en la población y se muestra de que a medida que crece la población así mismo aumenta la pobreza. 16.Que beneficio trae el comportamiento que ha mostrado la tasa de natalidad en el mundo en los últimos años contaminación atmosférica En los países industriales y en desarrollo las personas viven más años, gracias a la atención primaria de la salud y a programas de erradicación de enfermedades. El mayor acceso a la planificación de la familia está ayudando a controlar el número de hijos; además, gracias al mayor acceso a la educación y al empleo, son más las mujeres que están formando sus familias a mayor edad y están teniendo menos hijos, pero más sanos. 17.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación atmosférica ponga especial atención a las leyes establecidas para la protección de la atmosfera e interprételas contaminación térmica - Ley 34/2007, de 15 de noviembre, de calidad del aire y protección de la atmósfera. Establece las bases en materia de prevención, vigilancia y reducción de la contaminación atmosférica con el fin de evitar y cuando esto no sea posible, aminorar los daños que de ésta puedan derivarse para las personas, el medio ambiente y demás bienes de cualquier naturaleza. - La ley 26/2007, de 23 de octubre, de Responsabilidad Medioambiental: incorpora a nuestro ordenamiento jurídico un régimen administrativo de responsabilidad ambiental de carácter objetivo e ilimitado basado en los principios de prevención y de que «quien contamina paga.
  9. 9. 18.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación térmica ponga especial atención a las soluciones establecidas para cuidar el planeta La contaminación térmica tiene lugar cuando se caliente el agua de un río o un pantano cercano a la central mientras se enfría el vapor de agua empleado para generar la energía. Este calentamiento hace que disminuya la solubilidad del oxígeno en el agua, lo que puede ocasionar la muerte de muchos peces y otros animales del ecosistema acuático. Algunas soluciones para disminuir los efectos de la contaminación térmica: -Incentivar las medidas de control en instalaciones nucleares y de gas natural. -Solicitar más eficiencia en los procesos productivos de esas plantas. -Utilizar menos energía nuclear y sus derivados del petróleo -Proponer a las centrales nucleares que reutilicen esa misma agua, dejándola enfriar. 19.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación visual ponga especial atención a las consecuencias y soluciones La contaminación visual Es un tipo de contaminación que parte de todo aquello que afecte o perturbe la visualización de sitio alguno o rompan la estética de una zona o paisaje, y que puede incluso llegar a afectar a la salud de los individuos o zona donde se produzca el impacto ambiental. La contaminación visual también se refiere a los carteles de publicidad. CONSECUENCIAS Sus consecuencias son diversas: accidentes ocasionados por obstrucción visual al conducir, trastornos de atención, estética paisajista afectada, alteraciones del sistema nervioso, estrés por saturación de elementos y colores, dolor de cabeza, mal humor y disminución de la eficiencia laboral. SOLUCIONES Algunas soluciones para combatirlas son entre otras, reducir la cantidad de anuncios y hacer un seguimiento de normas urbanísticas racionales, evitando elementos agresivos o recargados.
  10. 10. 20.Tenga en cuenta los aspectos más importantes de la contaminación acústica ponga especial atención en los efectos que causa sobre la salud La contaminación acústica es considerada por la mayoría de la población de las grandes ciudades como un factor medioambiental muy importante, que incide de forma principal en su calidad de vida. La contaminación ambiental urbana o ruido ambiental es una consecuencia directa no deseada de las propias actividades que se desarrollan en las grandes ciudades. El término contaminación acústica hace referencia al ruido cuando éste se considera como un contaminante, es decir, un sonido molesto que puede producir efectos fisiológicos y psicológicos nocivos para una persona o grupo de personas. La causa principal de la contaminación acústica es la actividad humana; el transporte, la construcción de edificios y obras públicas, la industria, entre otras. Los efectos producidos por el ruido pueden ser fisiológicos, como la pérdida de audición, y psicológicos, como la irritabilidad exagerada. EFECTOS QUE CAUSA SOBRE LA SALUD HUMANA: ➢ Dilatación de las pupilas y parpadeo acelerado. ➢ Agitación respiratoria, aceleración del pulso y taquicardias. ➢ Aumento de la presión arterial y dolor de cabeza. ➢ Menor irrigación sanguínea y mayor actividad muscular. ➢ Los músculos se ponen tensos y dolorosos, sobre todo los del cuello y espalda. ➢ Disminución de la secreción gástrica, gastritis o colitis. ➢ Aumento del colesterol y de los triglicéridos, con el consiguiente riesgo cardiovascular. ➢ En enfermos con problemas cardiovasculares, arteriosclerosis o problemas coronarios, los ruidos fuertes y súbitos pueden llegar a causar hasta un infarto. ➢ Aumenta la glucosa en sangre. En los enfermos de diabetes, la elevación de la glucemia de manera continuada puede ocasionar complicaciones médicas a largo plazo. ➢ Insomnio y dificultad para conciliar el sueño. ➢ Fatiga. ➢ Sodomía inducida por vía auditiva. ➢ Estrés (por el aumento de las hormonas relacionadas con el estrés (como la adrenalina). Depresión y ansiedad.

