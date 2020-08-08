WIND ENERGY POWER CONVERSION

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RASHTRAKAVI RAMDHARI SINGH DINKAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, BEGUSARAI,BIHAR,851134 MINOR PROJECT:-”WIND ENERGY POWER CONVERS...
SOURCES OF WIND  Wind is air in motion.  Is the result of the conversion of the potential energy of the atmosphere into ...
 The fuel is wind when the power is generated by wind  1% of land area is needed for installation of Wind Turbine
WIND POWER PT = CP 1/2 AV V2 PT wind power CP power coefficient or efficiency  air density A swept area of wind turbine ...
TURBINE EVOLUTION Used for • Pumping water • Grinding grain Mainly used for • Generating Electricity
WIND TURBINE GLOSSARY
COMPONENTS Anemometer: Measures the wind speed and transmits wind speed data to the controller. Blades: Most turbines have...
COMPONENTS Tower: Towers are made from tubular steel (shown here) or steel lattice. Because wind speed increases with heig...
COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL 1. PERMANENT MAGNET DC MOTOR:- The permanent magnet DC motor (also known as a PMDC motor) consist...
COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL
COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL The torque equation of DC motor suggests Tg= KaIa(φ) Here φ is always constant, as permanent magn...
STATE-WISE WIND POWER INSTALLED CAPACITY State Gross Potential (MW) Total Capacity (MW) till 31.03.2010 Andhra Pradesh 896...
• WIND POWER PENETRATION  Up to 10% is the short term goal for many countries.  Germany in particular, several power uti...
CRITERION  Criterion for identification of a potential site  Sites having wind power density greater than 200 W/m2 at 50...
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT Noise  Mechanical Noise - gear box, generator  Aerodynamic Noise - Swishing sound  Wind farm at 35...
ECONOMICS  Annual Energy Production  Capital Cost  Annual capital charge rate  Pay back period  Operation & maintenan...
NEED OF THE HOUR 1. National Plan A nationwide wind monitoring campaign is to be started at the earliest to have clear pic...
WIND ENERGY SITES of 50 metre height and above :- • Himalayan region • J&K • Himachal Pradesh • Laddak • Thar Desert and •...
NEED OF THE HOUR 2. Off-Shore It needs to be quantified the wind energy potential with advanced techniques at several plac...
NEED OF THE HOUR 3 National Policy Efforts at national level for indigenous development of commercial wind turbines is to ...
NEED OF THE HOUR 4 Massive Efforts Training the man power for inland and off- shore wind farms, use of latest softwares an...
NEED OF THE HOUR 5 Education M.Tech. level course on Wind Energy can be started in few Institutes
NEED OF THE HOUR 6 Re-Powering Replacing older, less efficient wind turbines with a smaller number of more powerful recent...
NEED OF THE HOUR 7 Targets for Renewable Energy To develop the necessary regulatory frameworks to expand renewables, inclu...
NEED OF THE HOUR 8 Specific Policy Mechanism The market for generated power needs to be clearly defined in national laws, ...
NEED OF THE HOUR 9 Electricity Market Reforms Removal of barriers to market entry, removing subsidies to fossil fuels and ...
Current Research Areas • Integration of WECS with large buildings • Wind power forecasting model, short and long term • Pe...
….Current Research Areas • Stand alone and non-grid WECS • Wind – Solar conversion systems for different applications • VA...
CONCLUSION Wind power is emerging as an environment friendly alternative to meet the ever increasing world demand for elec...
  1. 1. RASHTRAKAVI RAMDHARI SINGH DINKAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, BEGUSARAI,BIHAR,851134 MINOR PROJECT:-”WIND ENERGY POWER CONVERSION” PREPARED BY:- 1. AARTI KUMARI (16110125012) 2. SUNNY KUMAR (16110125018) 3. ABHINAV KUMAR (16110125021) 4. AMIYA KUMAR (16110125022) 5. ANSHU BHARTI (16110125028) 6. AMIT KUMAR (16110125032) 7. PANKAJ KUMAR (16110125034) 8. ROHIT KUMAR (16110125047) 9. NEERAJ KUMAR (16110125059) SUBMITTED TO:- Mrs. PRIYA (Assistant Professor) PROJECT GUIDE R.R.S.D.C.E. BEGUSARAI
  2. 2. SOURCES OF WIND  Wind is air in motion.  Is the result of the conversion of the potential energy of the atmosphere into kinetic energy due to pressure differential.  Most prominent feature of climatology in INDIA is the monsoon circulation.
  3. 3.  The fuel is wind when the power is generated by wind  1% of land area is needed for installation of Wind Turbine
  4. 4. WIND POWER PT = CP 1/2 AV V2 PT wind power CP power coefficient or efficiency  air density A swept area of wind turbine V wind speed
  5. 5. TURBINE EVOLUTION Used for • Pumping water • Grinding grain Mainly used for • Generating Electricity
  6. 6. WIND TURBINE GLOSSARY
  7. 7. COMPONENTS Anemometer: Measures the wind speed and transmits wind speed data to the controller. Blades: Most turbines have either two or three blades. Wind blowing over the blades causes the blades to "lift" and rotate. Brake: A disc brake which can be applied mechanically, electrically, or hydraulically to stop the rotor in emergencies. Controller: The controller starts up the machine at wind speeds of about 8 to 16 miles per hour (mph) and shuts off the machine at about 65 mph. Gear box: Gears connect the low-speed shaft to the high-speed shaft and increase the rotational speeds from about 30 to 60 rotations per minute (rpm) to about 1200 to 1500 rpm, the rotational speed required by most generators to produce electricity.
  8. 8. COMPONENTS Tower: Towers are made from tubular steel (shown here) or steel lattice. Because wind speed increases with height, taller towers enable turbines to capture more energy and generate more electricity. Wind vane: Measures wind direction and communicates with the yaw drive to orient the turbine properly with respect to the wind. Yaw drive: Upwind turbines face into the wind; the yaw drive is used to keep the rotor facing into the wind as the wind direction changes. Downwind turbines don't require a yaw drive, the wind blows the rotor downwind. Yaw motor: Powers the yaw drive.
  9. 9. COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL 1. PERMANENT MAGNET DC MOTOR:- The permanent magnet DC motor (also known as a PMDC motor) consists of an armature winding as in case of an usual motor, but does not necessarily contain the field windings. The construction of these types of DC motor are such that, radially magnetized permanent magnets are mounted on the inner periphery of the stator core to produce the field flux. The rotor on the other hand has a conventional DC armature with commutator segments and brushes. The diagrammatic representation of a permanent magnet DC motor is given below.
  10. 10. COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL
  11. 11. COMPONENTS USED IN MODEL The torque equation of DC motor suggests Tg= KaIa(φ) Here φ is always constant, as permanent magnets of required flux density are chosen at the time of construction and can’t be changed there after. For a permanent magnet DC motor Tg=Ka1Ia Where, Ka1 = Ka.φ which is another constant. In this case, the torque of DC Motor can only be changed by controlling the armature supply.
  12. 12. STATE-WISE WIND POWER INSTALLED CAPACITY State Gross Potential (MW) Total Capacity (MW) till 31.03.2010 Andhra Pradesh 8968 136 Gujarat 10,645 1864 Karnataka 11,531 1473 Kerala 1171 28 Madhya Pradesh 1019 229 Maharashtra 4584 2078 Orissa 255 - Rajasthan 4858 1088 Tamil Nadu 5530 4907 Others 4 Total (All India) 48,561 11807
  13. 13. • WIND POWER PENETRATION  Up to 10% is the short term goal for many countries.  Germany in particular, several power utilities are expecting future wind contribution as high as 30%.  Uncertainty of wind constitutes a challenge to achieve a much higher degree of grid penetration.  Work is on for wind models for predicting the power for next 24 to 48 hours
  14. 14. CRITERION  Criterion for identification of a potential site  Sites having wind power density greater than 200 W/m2 at 50 m height
  15. 15. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT Noise  Mechanical Noise - gear box, generator  Aerodynamic Noise - Swishing sound  Wind farm at 350 m away  noise level - dB(A) 35-45  Electromagnetic interference  Visual impact  Shadow flicker  Ecology, Loss of Bird Life
  16. 16. ECONOMICS  Annual Energy Production  Capital Cost  Annual capital charge rate  Pay back period  Operation & maintenance cost, insurance, land leasing, etc.  Life Cycle Cost Analysis ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION DEPENDS  Speed power curve of wind turbine  Wind speed frequency distribution of site  Availability of wind turbine
  17. 17. NEED OF THE HOUR 1. National Plan A nationwide wind monitoring campaign is to be started at the earliest to have clear picture of wind resource potential of India. Other alternative is to seek advanced methods of assessment by International Agencies for drawing wind atlas of the country
  18. 18. WIND ENERGY SITES of 50 metre height and above :- • Himalayan region • J&K • Himachal Pradesh • Laddak • Thar Desert and • Aravalis in particular & • other inland areas in general
  19. 19. NEED OF THE HOUR 2. Off-Shore It needs to be quantified the wind energy potential with advanced techniques at several place around the shore line
  20. 20. NEED OF THE HOUR 3 National Policy Efforts at national level for indigenous development of commercial wind turbines is to be initiated.
  21. 21. NEED OF THE HOUR 4 Massive Efforts Training the man power for inland and off- shore wind farms, use of latest softwares and efforts for developing Indian version of wind analysis, simulation and modelling software and wind farm design software.
  22. 22. NEED OF THE HOUR 5 Education M.Tech. level course on Wind Energy can be started in few Institutes
  23. 23. NEED OF THE HOUR 6 Re-Powering Replacing older, less efficient wind turbines with a smaller number of more powerful recent models
  24. 24. NEED OF THE HOUR 7 Targets for Renewable Energy To develop the necessary regulatory frameworks to expand renewables, including financial frameworks, grid access regulation, planning and administrative procedures.
  25. 25. NEED OF THE HOUR 8 Specific Policy Mechanism The market for generated power needs to be clearly defined in national laws, including stable long term fiscal measures that minimize investor’s risk and ensure an adequate returns on investment.
  26. 26. NEED OF THE HOUR 9 Electricity Market Reforms Removal of barriers to market entry, removing subsidies to fossil fuels and nuclear and the social and environmental costs of polluting energy
  27. 27. Current Research Areas • Integration of WECS with large buildings • Wind power forecasting model, short and long term • Penetration limits in grid • System integration of WE • Lightning protection of blade and tower structure • Testing and reliability of composite materials for blade in different environmental conditions • Numerical & observed wind atlas – modeling, verification & application
  28. 28. ….Current Research Areas • Stand alone and non-grid WECS • Wind – Solar conversion systems for different applications • VAWT – aerodynamic studies of various configurations • Offshore – foundation, cable & peculiar issues of marine operation • Human resource development & assessment in fast emerging wind energy sector • Wind farm design and flow modelling
  29. 29. CONCLUSION Wind power is emerging as an environment friendly alternative to meet the ever increasing world demand for electricity, at an affordable price.

