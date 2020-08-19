Responsive website (1) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. XL Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Old No. 107, New No. 42, S-Block, 4th Main Road, Anna Nagar, Chennai – 600040. Website Development and Designing 23nd July 2020 OVERVIEW The need is to create SEO friendly ecommerce website Tech Stack Website WordPress WooCommerce Scope of the project: 1. Website design and development 2. Admin panel Features Included: A responsible Website in Wordpress – for Desktop, Mobile, Tablet. Download time max 1,2 Sec. SEO Optimized I. FRONTEND 1. HOME PAGE https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6- f55f21d047aa-6cec/? full screen Video, Text, Pictures Mix. Presentation of the Persons ( Section FINDE). Online Webinars and Workshops (Section BUCHE), Presentation of articles from the Magazine Subscribe to Newsletter 2. FINDE SIDE – https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa- 6cec/scre en/12954914-0073-492e-9441-9451f48ac3c1? fullscreen Searching & Finding of One to One Online Sessions with Healer, Shamans, Meditation teachers and other Experts.
  2. 2. Direct Booking via Calendly Calendly has an Extension to Zoom after Booking & payment the customer gets the invoice & direct E-Mail from Calendly with Zoom Link to the Session. Payment is directly via payment portals like PayPal/Digistor24/Elopage. 2.1 HEALER PAGE https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa- 6cec/scre en/7e1f3a55-f8d1-48e4-b168-ec4f5f96acaf? fullscreen 3. BUCHE SIDE – https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa- 6cec/screen/d19 4a3f8-47bc-4afe-9640-5b0491b31c95? fullscreen Searching & Booking of online Webinars, Seminars, Conferences, Group meditation Sessions etc. Functionality similar to FINDE and instead of ZOOM dates the customer gets the E-Mail with infos to the pre-recorded Webinar (doesn’t have to be hosted on the same site, can also be hosted on YouTube) and Log in to webinar & Log In dates which can also be accessed in the the member section. 3.1 WORKSHOP PAGE https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa- 6cec/scre en/a414ef00-16a8-4b06-93c3-223907c37798? fullscreen 3.2 BUY - WORKSHOP PAGE 4. MAGAZIN – https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa-6cec/scre en/9b152b3d-c745-4ac4-ae00-104758791aaf? fullscreen Searching of different Keywords Finding Articles with Audio & Video & Text Content 4.1 ARTICLE SIDE https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa- 6cec/scre en/45dcacd0-fe55-4c08-8087-de7173be81af? fullscreen https://xd.adobe.com/view/1add9eef-29d9-4940-56e6-f55f21d047aa-6cec/scre en/195a66d3- a128-4641-b83f-d235512ebfbc? fullscreen (Link to the Author / Healer Page and his/her Workshops ) 5. REGISTER PAGE / LOGIN Page (social logins/make a new profile) 6. APPLICATION SIDE for Healer, Expert 7. ABOUT US 8. PRESS & PARTNERSHIP 9. FAQs 10. CONTACT 11. FREE TRIBE WORKSHOPS
  3. 3. 12. Campaign Pages – Different Content Pages to upsell II. BACKEND MEMBER SECTION of HEALER B2B - Publishing of Content ( Text, Video, Audio) on the Side FINDE and BUCHE - Connection of Callendy to the Google Calendar - On and Off Button for Availability / Booking no possible - Connecting & Writing with other healers in Backend - View Invoices MEMBER SECTION for USER B2C Similar to YouTube - Last seen - My Favourites ( 3 Sections: Persons, Workshops, Magazine) - My Likes/ Clapps - My bookings - My comments Delivery Model: We will execute in the Agile model, which will allow you to re-prioritize requirements and re- order the deliveries. Time Frame: 1. 35 Days to complete the project. Out of Scope: Additional expenses: 1. Server as per requirement (monthly 5000+) needed for high speed 2. Domain needed 1000rs Cost Estimate: The cost for website development would be 70,000 INR. Cost for digital marketing in which SEO and SMM will be there: 10,000 INR Per Month. Terms and Conditions: 1. Advance Payment of 50% before the start of the project. 2. Remaining on Successful delivery of Sprints and as per the SOW.
