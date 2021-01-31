Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROJEK AKHIR ASAS PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR PROF. DATO’IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR AMIRAH SYAFIQAH BINTI ABD RAHIM (A164194)
  2. 2. MASALAH PENGANGKUTANYANG DIHADAPI  Kawasan perumahan saya adalah kawasan di mana perumahannya agak dalam namun masih mempunyai kemudahan jalan raya namun disini agak susah untuk mendapatkan kemudahan bas bagi penduduk di sini untuk pergi ke sesuatu tempat di bandar atau ke stesen kerana kawasan yang agak terpencil.  Walaupun kemudahan bas smart Selangor ada namun tak ramai penduduk yang menggunakannya kerana mereka tidak terdedah dengan kemudahan ini dan tidak mengetahui setiap stesen yang ada dan perjalanan bas tersebut.  Rata-rata penduduk di sini ramai yang masih bekerja dan kebanyakannya bekerja di kawasan yang agak jauh dari rumah.
  3. 3. POLISI PENGANGKUTANYANG DICADANGKAN.  Pada pendapat saya, kemudahan bas pengangkutan yang disediakan harus lah di uar-uarkan kepada penduduk di sekitar mengenai stesennya dan jalan yang dilalui oleh bas  Membuat stesen bas agar kelihatan lebih jelas di mata penduduk bagi setiap stesen.  Mempelbagaikan tempat-tempat yang dituju seperti pusat membeli belah dan stesen komuter serta MRT.
  4. 4. PERANCANGAN JANGKA PENDEK DALAM MASA 3TAHUN  Membuat pelan dan bajet untuk dibentangkan kepada pihak atasan.  Melihat dan menganalisa tempat perhentian bas.  Merancang dan membuat strategi pemberitahuan kemudahan ini kepada penduduk.
  5. 5. PERANCANGAN JANGKA PANJANG SEHINGGA 30TAHUN  Setelah usulan dan perancangan dibentangkan, bajet untuk membina stesen ini dikeluarkan dalam kawasan sekitar ini bagi kemudahan penduduk.  Setiap perhentian bas haruslah tidak menganggu operasi kereta yang lain untuk berjalan di jalan raya di mana jalan raya akan ada mempunyai dua baris bagi membolehkan bas untuk mengambil penumpang yang lain.  Di kawasan yang berdekatan haruslah disediakan “ zebra line “ dan lampu isyarat di mana mereka yang berjalan kaki dari seberang boleh melintas tanpa merasa ragu.  Bagi mereka yang menaiki basikal akan disediakan satu Lorong kecil khas bagi mereka dan juga yang menaiki motor bagi tidak bercampur dengan kesesakan kereta.  Kemudahan parking bagi motor dan basikal juga akan disediakan dengan ketat supaya keselamatan terjaga.

