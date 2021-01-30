Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Laporan Bandar Anda PROF. DATO’IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR AMIRAH SYAFIQAH BINTI ABD RAHIM (A164194)
  2. 2. SENARAI PENGANGKUTAN DI BANDAR DAN KAMPUNG • Kemudahan MRT dan KTM yang berdekatan dengan Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia yang membolehkan pelajar dan penduduk di sekitar untuk pergi ke tempat kerja dengan mudah tanpa memikirkan kos yang mahal. Daripada stesen tersebut telah tersedia bas yang akan mengangkut sebahagian penumpang ke destinasi yang ingin dituju kerana ada sesetengah tempat tidak dapat dicapai dengan KTM dan MRT tersebut.
  3. 3. SENARAI PENGANGKUTAN DI BANDAR DAN KAMPUNG • Pengangkutan yang makin terkenal pada zaman ini iaitu Grab dan juga MyCar yang menjadi kemestian bagi setiap orang yang ingin menuju ke tempat tertentu dengan mudah dan cepat. Oleh kerana, kawasan saya berdekatan dengan Bandar Baru Bangi dimana tempat ini mempunyai pelbagai pusat untuk dikunjung yang menjadikannya tempat jalan raya yang paling sesak apabila waktu kemuncak membuatkan sesetengah orang tidak mahu kepenatan menghadapi kesesakan lalu lintas dan lebih memilih untuk memesan perkhidmatan Grab dan MyCar.
  4. 4. SENARAI PENGANGKUTAN DI BANDAR DAN KAMPUNG • Kemudahan pengangkutan bas Selangor iaitu bas yang memberikan perkhidmatan percuma bagi penduduk di kampung ini yang ingin ke hospital Serdang yang berdekatan dengan kampung ini dan stesen bas ini terletak di setiap perumahan di sini bagi memudahkan pergerakan penduduk yang ingin pergi ke hospital dan pusat membeli-belah.
  5. 5. SENARAI PENGANGKUTAN DI BANDAR DAN KAMPUNG • Penggunaan kereta sendirian juga adalah perkara yang tidak asing sekali di mana sesetengah orang lebih gemar memandu sendiri kerana ingin berjimat wang bagi mereka yang bekerja di tempat jauh dan mungkin mereka mempunyai tanggungan yang ramai jadi memudahkan lagi mereka untuk bergerak sekali.

