Information Literacy
When doing research you must learn to Recognize problems Ask important questions Analyze information and ideas See/understand both sides of the story
Apply Critical Thinking The objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgementnt
To become a critical thinker
An Information Literate Individual is able to
What to Check for Online: Web Site Investigator  Purpose Educating/informing?  Persuading?  Selling?  Advocating
Types of Information on the Internet
Books • What are scholarly books? • Scholarly books, whether written by one author or contributed to by many authors, shar...
Not Scholarly Books Opinions are not facts
The clearest and most reliable indicator of a scholarly book or article is the presence of references or citations. Look f...
Journals and Magazines • ls Popular Magazine Scholarly Journals Reference list no yes Appearance flashy cover, photographs...
Political Web Sites (blogs, think tanks, online news) skewed right or left and sometimes out right lie Top 35 Liberal blog...
Television, web sites, newspapers
Tell me if this web site gives good objective information (hint: check out the members) • Clean Coal Centre
Online Resources links to local library web sites or networks that give you access to online catalogs, electronic books, o...
Information literacy

Information literacy

  1. 1. Information Literacy
  2. 2. When doing research you must learn to Recognize problems Ask important questions Analyze information and ideas See/understand both sides of the story Demonstrate and apply what you know effectively.
  3. 3. Apply Critical Thinking The objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgementnt
  4. 4. To become a critical thinker
  5. 5. An Information Literate Individual is able to
  6. 6. What to Check for Online: Web Site Investigator  Purpose Educating/informing?  Persuading?  Selling?  Advocating
  7. 7. Types of Information on the Internet
  8. 8. Books • What are scholarly books? • Scholarly books, whether written by one author or contributed to by many authors, share some common traits. They are written by experts-- researchers, professionals, professors, and other scholars-- to present research, analyze trends, and otherwise communicate with their peers in the same field. • They are most often published by an academic press, including university or college presses as well as others:
  9. 9. Not Scholarly Books Opinions are not facts
  10. 10. The clearest and most reliable indicator of a scholarly book or article is the presence of references or citations. Look for a list of works cited and/or numbered footnotes or endnotes. Citations are not merely a check against plagiarism. They set the book or article in the context of a scholarly discussion and provide useful suggestions for further research.
  11. 11. Journals and Magazines • ls Popular Magazine Scholarly Journals Reference list no yes Appearance flashy cover, photographs, advertisements mostly text, few ads, graphs & charts Article length short long Audience general public students, professionals, researchers Authors staff writers practitioners, theorists, educators Titles short & catchy long & precise Publisher commercial educational institution or professional organizations
  12. 12. Political Web Sites (blogs, think tanks, online news) skewed right or left and sometimes out right lie Top 35 Liberal blogs and web sites Daily Kos list of best liberal web sites Top 100 Conservative blogs and web sites Cnet: Best political sites : Liberal, conservative, and nonpartisan
  13. 13. Television, web sites, newspapers
  14. 14. Tell me if this web site gives good objective information (hint: check out the members) • Clean Coal Centre
  15. 15. Online Resources links to local library web sites or networks that give you access to online catalogs, electronic books, online databases, and ejournals (but you have to get a local library card!) Maryland Sailor is a project of Maryland’s public libraries that provides an extensive collection of research databases for the use of Maryland public library customers. District of Columbia DC Public Library Virginia VPL: Virgina Public Library System

