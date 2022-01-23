Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
A penetration testing report submitted during internship at ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur. This report contains a basic flow how to perform penetration testing, from reconnaissance to finding vulnerability. This should be helpful for security researchers who are looking to write a penetration testing for their project.