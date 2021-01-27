Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 TÉCNICAS DE CREATIVIDAD Nombre: Almeida Imbaquingo Kevin Joel 1ERO ´´B´´ DISEÑO GRAFICO TLGO. MACHADO JULIO
10 técnicas de creatividad

  1. 1. 10 TÉCNICAS DE CREATIVIDAD Nombre: Almeida Imbaquingo Kevin Joel 1ERO ´´B´´ DISEÑO GRAFICO TLGO. MACHADO JULIO INSTITUTO NELSON TORRES
  2. 2. Lean Startup  Esta metodología usa la investigación para validar, a través de estudios considerados científicos, ideas o posturas. Acorde al especialista Carlos Urbina "es una técnica que ayuda, mediante prototipos, a desarrollar productos que sean validados por nuestros clientes".
  3. 3. Design Thinking  Esta metodología, que se encuentra actualmente en boga, facilita el desdoble del pensamiento para crear ideas diferentes y "pensar fuera de la caja".
  4. 4. Océano Azul  Este enfoque de ideas innovadoras se basa en un escenario amplio, libre de competidores, para crear nuevas categorías de productos.  Según el especialista consultado: "es una herramienta que nos permite poner el foco en nuevos mercados, ver la segmentación de manera mucho más amplia y encontrar ideas disruptivas en entornos muchas veces maduros y clásicos". Esta técnica favorece la transformación de paradigmas a través de ideas no exploradas.
  5. 5. Gamificación  La Gamificación es una técnica de aprendizaje lúdica que, al centrarse en mecánicas de juego, facilita la absorción de conocimientos, la mejora de habilidades e incluso puede premiar acciones concretas. Este tipo de procedimiento incentivará la creatividad de los colaboradores de una forma relajada.
  6. 6. LA TÉCNICA DE DA VINCI  Da Vinci abogaba por utilizar la concentración para evadirte y abstraerte del trabajo durante 10 minutos. A partir de ese momento, la clave está en dibujar todo lo que te venga a la mente mientras estás pensando en tu empresa, proyecto o sector de trabajo. Una vez hayas acabado de plasmar en papel todo lo que se te ocurra, debes tomarte tu tiempo y analizar el porqué de cada garabato. Intentar encontrar nexos de unión entre los dibujos es interesante para poder expresar aquello que con palabras no has encontrado la forma de hacerlo.
  7. 7. LA TÉCNICA DE MOLIÈRE  Esta técnica, también bautizada como el método de los ojos limpios, consiste en invitar a una persona o personas ajenas al proyecto para que ofrezcan su propia visión y aporten matices nuevos. De este modo, se consigue un enfoque fresco, ya que la opinión externa no está sesgada por los antecedentes.
  8. 8. EL MÉTODO WALT DISNEY  Esta metodología consta de tres pensamientos para el desarrollo: el soñador, el realista y el crítico. De este modo, la idea inicial se analiza por separado en cada una de las fases y la que pasa por los tres filtros es la que sentará las bases del nuevo producto o servicio.Lo que la técnica de Walt Disney impulsa, al trabajar un concepto en tres enfoques de forma independiente, es que la realidad y la crítica no interrumpan los sueños.
  9. 9. LA ESCRITURA MENTAL  Esta metodología, acuñada por Bernd Rohrbach, es una de las más útiles para conseguir un gran número de ideas en poco tiempo. Por tanto, si necesitas que tu equipo realice un trabajo eficiente e invierta el mínimo tiempo en obtener ideas exitosas, esta es tu metodología. El único inconveniente que puedes encontrar es que está pensado para 6 personas, las cuales deben proponer tres ideas distintas cada 5 minutos. El proceso se repite durante un tiempo máximo de media hora y la máxima es no dejar de escribir pensamientos, indistintamente de la calidad de éstos.Con esta técnica se consigue potenciar el trabajo en equipo.
  10. 10. SOMBREROS PARA PENSAR  La técnica consiste en que un concepto pasa por el filtro del sombrero blanco, donde debes plantearte el punto de partida. Seguidamente, en el sombrero amarillo, hay que analizar los beneficios que tiene. Justo en el lado opuesto está el sombrero negro, punto en el que se detectan las desventajas de la idea inicial con el fin de mejorarlas. Para ello, hay que hacer una parada en el sombrero verde, que servirá para plantear alternativas al concepto que estás desarrollando.No obstante, no hay que olvidarse de la parte emocional de un negocio y por eso existe el sombrero rojo, pensado para determinar los sentimientos que produce la idea que quieres convertir en negocio. Finalmente, y para poner orden, entra en juego el sombrero azul, que significa control y con el que quedarán determinados los pasos que hay que dar para lograr el éxito empresarial.

